Kirk Ferentz voluntarily takes $50,000 pay cut

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
This is something you don’t see often, at all, in the big-money world of college football.

Iowa confirmed Tuesday that, back in June, Kirk Ferentz‘s base salary as head coach for 2017 was reduced by $50,000, from $2.47 million to $2.42 million. “Coach’s salary for all subsequent years shall remain at the amounts listed in the Head Coach contract effective February 1, 2016,” the release added

And the reason behind the reduction? Per Ferentz, it was so the program could hire another football staffer.  Specifically, the money will go toward the hiring earlier this month of Kevin Spencer, a longtime NFL assistant who will serve as a quality control assistant for the Hawkeyes this season.

“It’s to help our program,” Ferentz said according to Marc Morehouse of the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “It was something we (Ferentz and athletics director Gary Barta) agreed on and thought it would be good for the program.”

Ferentz’s total compensation for 2016, per the USA Today coaching salary database, was $4.5 million. That total was tied with Penn State’s James Franklin for third amongst Big Ten coaches and behind Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State’s Urban Meyer.

Ferentz is heading into his 19th season with the Hawkeyes, and is coming off a year in which they finished tied for second in the Big Ten West and finished 8-5 overall.  Last week, it was announced that Ferentz and his wife, Mary, donated $1 million to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital, with the goal being to improve the survival rate for premature babies.

The Des Moines Register noted that this isn’t the first time Ferentz has left money on the table, writing that, “[i]n 2012, his contract was amended to forego a $50,000 pay increase scheduled for the next season, freezing his base salary at that time at $1.92 million.”

Tennessee suspends starting LT Drew Richmond for opener vs. Georgia Tech

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
It’s been a rough last few days for Tennessee personnel-wise.

Over the weekend, it was reported that starting linebacker Darrin Kirkland would miss the opener against Georgia Tech because of a knee injury.  Wednesday brought word that the Volunteers would be without a starter on the other side of the ball as well, with Rivals.com reporting that redshirt sophomore Drew Richmond will be suspended for the Labor Day night game.  An unspecified violation of team rules was the only reason given.

Head coach Butch Jones subsequently confirmed that Richmond has indeed been suspended.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Richmond started six of the nine games in which he played.  The 6-5, 309-pound lineman has been projected as the starting left tackle throughout summer camp.

With Richmond sidelined, senior Brett Kendrick is expected to get the start protecting the quarterback’s blindside.

Derrius Guice: ‘Teeth ain’t holding me back’ from playing in LSU’s relocated opener against BYU

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT
So much for that little imbroglio.

Ed Orgeron created a bit of a stir earlier this week when he stated he was less than 100-percent certain that Derrius Guice, his star running back who had wisdom teeth removed last week, would be available for the opener against BYU Saturday. While the star running back returned to practice Monday after missing all of the previous week because of the dental procedure, there was still uncertainty as to his availability for the weekend.

Tuesday, the player himself attempted to clear up any lingering uncertainty.

“I’m always 100 percent,” the Heisman Trophy candidate said according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “My teeth ain’t holding me back, dog. I don’t care if they pull all of them out. I’ll be ready this week.”

Despite the presence of 2017 first-round draft pick Leonard Fournette, Guice’s 1,387 yards rushing not only led the Tigers but was tops in the SEC. He added nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, figures that should increase in new coordinator Matt Canada‘s offense.

LSU’s opener, originally scheduled for Houston, has been moved to New Orleans because of the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey.

Heart condition ends playing career of Kansas’ Octavius Matthews

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 7:37 AM EDT
A medical issue unrelated to football has prematurely ended the playing career of one member of the Kansas football team.

KU head coach David Beaty revealed during a radio show this week that Octavius Matthews has been diagnosed with an unspecified heart condition. As a result, the running back will be forced to retire from the sport of football.

The Lawrence Journal-World wrote that “Matthews’ mother, Kristy Bradford, died due to heart complications this past May, a few weeks removed from attending the Kansas spring game at Memorial Stadium, with her son.”

A three-star junior college transfer, Matthews had been expected to make an immediate impact not only in the Jayhawks’ running game but also in their passing attack. Before signing with KU earlier this year, Matthews had considered Purdue and Tennessee after being committed to Auburn.

Peyton Bender, a contender for KU’s starting quarterback job, was a teammate of Matthews last season at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.

Torn ACL will sideline Louisville WR Devante Peete for entire season

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 6:06 AM EDT
Louisville’s offense and special teams took a double-hit earlier this week with a single loss.

Bobby Petrino confirmed that Devante Peete will miss the entire 2017 season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee. No details of what led to the wide receiver’s season-ending injury were detailed.

“He has a great attitude, he’s a great worker and will be back,” the Cardinals head coach said.

The 6-6 Peete caught four passes for 70 yards last season as a sophomore. He also had 10 tackles on special teams and blocked a punt. The junior is a special teams captain for the Cardinals.

Peete has yet to use his redshirt, meaning he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.