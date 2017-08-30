Louisville-Kentucky football series will continue through 2022

Louisville and Kentucky will keep their in-state rivalry going for a few more years. According to documents acquired by The Courier-Journal, the two schools agreed to a contract extension to their scheduling agreement for three more games to be played in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
As noted, the extension is not necessarily groundbreaking news, as the deal was worked out in 2016, but the confirmed dates for the schedule have been mapped out, with the games locked in for the final game of the regular season. Louisville will host Kentucky on November 28, 2020 and again on November 26, 2022. Kentucky will host the Cardinals on November 27, 2021.
The continuation of the series makes sense for both schools for a variety of reasons, but it most notably will satisfy the non-conference scheduling requirements for both schools through 2022. Both the ACC and SEC require conference members to schedule at least one power conference opponent each season. Playing each other satisfies those conference requirements. Louisville will actually be playing multiple power conference opponents through 2021 with games also scheduled against Alabama (2018 in Orlando) and Ole Miss (Atlanta in 2021) and Notre Dame on the ACC schedule rotation. After 2022 remains in question.
Louisville is scheduled to play Indiana in Indianapolis in 2023. Notre Dame is also scheduled to be on Louisville’s schedule that same season. Adding Kentucky would fill out Louisville’s schedule with a third power conference opponent, which may be not-so-desirable for the Cardinals. Kentucky has no other power conference opponent besides Louisville scheduled in non-conference play through 2022 at this time.
The two schools have faced each other on an annual basis since 1994. Kentucky won last year’s game, 41-38, and leads the series in that span, 15-14.
If you’re a Georgia Tech fan and have a trip to the City of Brotherly Love on your personal football bucket list, you’ll have the opportunity to check that one off in short order.
Tech and Temple both announced Wednesday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. Temple will play host to Tech on Sept. 28, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the Owls playing the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The 2019 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams. It will also mark the Yellow Jackets’ first game in the city of Philadelphia since a 1931 loss to Penn.
Tech also becomes the fourth team from the ACC to schedule a home-and-home with Temple, joining Boston College, Duke and Miami.
“We talk about dominating our recruiting footprint, which is obviously Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.,” said Owls head coach Geoff Collins, who grew up just outside of Atlanta and worked as an assistant coach at Tech, said in a statement. “My experience in the SEC and the ACC makes Georgia and Florida very important areas for recruiting as well. That’s why the Georgia Tech and Miami games are integral parts of establishing our national presence for Temple football.”
At this rate, Florida may not be able to field a full team and, in the process, fulfill a long-running joke.
Wednesday afternoon, UF announced that running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Rick Wells have been suspended from all team activities. That means that, at bare minimum, the two will be sidelined for the 2017 opener this weekend against Michigan.
The loss of Scarlett is particularly significant as he led the Gators in rushing last season with 889 yards.
The suspensions of Scarlett and Wells are related to a scam involving the misuse of scholarship funds that earlier this month led to the suspension of seven other Gators. The most noteworthy player in that initial group was Antonio Calloway, who led the Gators in receiving yards each of the last two seasons.
The 10th player suspended for the opener is James Robinson, who was twice cited for marijuana in 2017. The wide receiver was the second-highest rated recruit in UF’s class this year.
Incidentally, the suspensions for the other nine could continue on beyond the Michigan game.
Notre Dame is going to have to wait a little while longer for some outside secondary help, at least when it comes to game days.
Brian Kelly revealed Tuesday that a waiver that would’ve granted Alohi Gilman immediate eligibility has been denied by the NCAA. It’s unclear on what grounds the appeal was based, and it seems unlikely either the player or the school follows through with an appeal.
Beginning next season, Gilman will have three years of eligibility to use.
Last season, Gilman started 12 of the 14 games in which he played for Navy, and was penciled in as the starter heading into the summer this year. His 76 tackles were second on the team, as were five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers helped lead to honorable mention All-AAC honors.
In early June, he announced his decision to transfer from the service academy. A week later, he landed in South Bend.
If he had been granted the waiver, there’s a fairly decent chance Gilman would’ve been one of the Fighting Irish’s starting safeties.
It’s been a rough last few days for Tennessee personnel-wise.
Over the weekend, it was reported that starting linebacker Darrin Kirkland would miss the opener against Georgia Tech because of a knee injury. Wednesday brought word that the Volunteers would be without a starter on the other side of the ball as well, with Rivals.com reporting that redshirt sophomore Drew Richmond will be suspended for the Labor Day night game. An unspecified violation of team rules was the only reason given.
Head coach Butch Jones subsequently confirmed that Richmond has indeed been suspended.
As a redshirt freshman last season, Richmond started six of the nine games in which he played. The 6-5, 309-pound lineman has been projected as the starting left tackle throughout summer camp.
With Richmond sidelined, senior Brett Kendrick is expected to get the start protecting the quarterback’s blindside.