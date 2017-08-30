NCAA denies Navy transfer Alohi Gilman immediate eligibility at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is going to have to wait a little while longer for some outside secondary help, at least when it comes to game days.

Brian Kelly revealed Tuesday that a waiver that would’ve granted Alohi Gilman immediate eligibility has been denied by the NCAA. It’s unclear on what grounds the appeal was based, and it seems unlikely either the player or the school follows through with an appeal.

Beginning next season, Gilman will have three years of eligibility to use.

Last season, Gilman started 12 of the 14 games in which he played for Navy, and was penciled in as the starter heading into the summer this year. His 76 tackles were second on the team, as were five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers helped lead to honorable mention All-AAC honors.

In early June, he announced his decision to transfer from the service academy. A week later, he landed in South Bend.

If he had been granted the waiver, there’s a fairly decent chance Gilman would’ve been one of the Fighting Irish’s starting safeties.