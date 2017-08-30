Torn ACL will sideline Louisville WR Devante Peete for entire season

Louisville’s offense and special teams took a double-hit earlier this week with a single loss.
Bobby Petrino confirmed that Devante Peete will miss the entire 2017 season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee. No details of what led to the wide receiver’s season-ending injury were detailed.
“He has a great attitude, he’s a great worker and will be back,” the Cardinals head coach said.
The 6-6 Peete caught four passes for 70 yards last season as a sophomore. He also had 10 tackles on special teams and blocked a punt. The junior is a special teams captain for the Cardinals.
Peete has yet to use his redshirt, meaning he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.
A medical issue unrelated to football has prematurely ended the playing career of one member of the Kansas football team.
KU head coach David Beaty revealed during a radio show this week that Octavius Matthews has been diagnosed with an unspecified heart condition. As a result, the running back will be forced to retire from the sport of football.
The Lawrence Journal-World wrote that “Matthews’ mother, Kristy Bradford, died due to heart complications this past May, a few weeks removed from attending the Kansas spring game at Memorial Stadium, with her son.”
A three-star junior college transfer, Matthews had been expected to make an immediate impact not only in the Jayhawks’ running game but also in their passing attack. Before signing with KU earlier this year, Matthews had considered Purdue and Tennessee after being committed to Auburn.
Peyton Bender, a contender for KU’s starting quarterback job, was a teammate of Matthews last season at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.
The devastating hurricane that slammed into the state of Texas and continues to wreak havoc is on the mind of nearly every American, especially those in the area.
The latest example is Texas A&M, which announced Tuesday that it will wear Hurricane Harvey stickers on their helmets for the 2017 opener against UCLA Sunday in the Rose Bowl. According to the school, more than half of the players on its roster were directly affected by the hurricane.
“It’s really a tough time,” Aggie head football coach Kevin Sumlin said in quotes distributed by the school. “Now that the pictures and the videos are coming out, I think the rest of the world understands what people in this region have known for the last three days. It’s something that hits home with us with the number of players from the Gulf Coast area, and from Houston in particular, on our team. It’s a tough time for the people of Houston and the Gulf Coast, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
“The thought process behind the decal was to symbolize and acknowledge what happened, as well as what we’re feeling in three images combined — the universal hurricane symbol, the outline of the State of Texas, and a heart,” assistant athletics director for equipment and apparel Matt Watson said in a statement. “The heart is almost centered over Bryan/College Station and positioned to cover the majority of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey. It is intended to show that Texas shares one heartbeat and those affected are in our hearts and that they are not alone.”
In addition to the sticker, the university offered up a tangible way to help those who have been impacted by the 500-year weather event. From the program’s release:
Sumlin used his platform in front of the assembled media at his weekly football press conference to encourage people to support the American Red Cross http://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey. Another way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey is through http://bthoharvey.org/, which is a student-led effort that has the cooperation of over 150 Texas A&M student organizations. Their efforts include plans to raise money, relief items and to host a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross.
As Baylor gets set to kick off its first season under Matt Rhule, and put its recent scandal-plagued past in the rearview, the first-year Bears head coach is bringing his own brand of discipline to Waco.
A pair of senior starters, safety Taion Sells and left tackle Mo Porter, have been suspended by Rhule. Sells has been suspended for the first three games of the upcoming season, while Porter will miss the first half of the opener against Liberty.
In addition to the opener, Porter will miss the following Saturday’s game against UT-San Antonio as well as the Week 3 road trip to Duke. He’ll be eligible to return for the Big 12 opener against Oklahoma.
Rhule declined to say specifically why the two were suspended, saying only that there were two, unrelated incidents over the summer that triggered the punitive measures.
Last season, Sells started four of the 13 games in which he played. Porter played in all 13 games as a backup lineman.
Earlier this week, suspended defensive back Travon Blanchard confirmed that he would be transferring to a Div. II program in Texas. Blanchard, who was suspended in February after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case and was later arrested on family violence charges in connection with that incident, started 23 games for the Bears the past two seasons.
Stetson linebacker Nick Blakely passed away Monday, the program has announced.
Blakely, 19, died following what program officials called a “light workout.” From the Orlando Sentinel:
Stetson athletics director Jeff Altier said athletic trainers pulled Blakely out of a light workout when the football player said he did not feel well and complained of feeling light headed. The trainers watched Blakely for “30 to 40 minutes” when he started to show signs of recovery. Altier said Blakely then passed out. The athletic trainers performed CPR and used an AED until an ambulance arrived six minutes later.
Blakely was taken by ambulance to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he was pronounced dead.
“The effort to save Nick was nothing less than heroic,” head coach Roger Hughes told the paper Tuesday.
The workout came after the team had a day off, and was conducted with “limited heat and light conduct.” Cause of death has not been determined.
A redshirt freshman from Lawrenceville, Ga., Blakely majored in accounting and switched to linebacker as a Hatter after playing running back and safety in high school.