Ed Orgeron staying mum on potential suspensions for LSU opener

Florida has been very upfront and public when it comes to (myriad) suspensions for its opener. Another SEC program, on the other hand, is taking a completely different tack.
With LSU’s relocated opener against BYU just a couple of days away from kicking off, Ed Orgeron was asked if any of his players would be suspended for the opener because of any academic or off-field issues. In response, the head coach stated that he will not publicly announce any suspensions, if there are any, before any game this season.
From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Every week we’re going to handle in-house discipline,” Orgeron said. “Those things will be decided towards the end of the week. I will not announce before the game any in-house discipline but every week that’s going to happen. On a weekly basis, it may or may not.”
Orgeron was asked a follow-up question about whether or not the possible announcement could come closer to game time and he reiterated that no announcement will come from LSU.
“I will not,” Orgeron said. “Everything will be handled in-house.
Recent precedent, however, suggests that at least one Tiger will be sidelined for disciplinary reasons
It’s been a busy day for Florida Gators news, but here’s a nugget about one of the players not facing a suspension this weekend. At least for now.
Feleipe Franks has been tabbed as the official starter for the Gators this weekend when Florida faces Michigan in Arlington, Texas.
Although Florida head coach Jim McElwain had teased the idea of playing as many as three quarterbacks in the season opener (something he could still potentially do, especially if things get off to a rough start offensively), Franks was the leading candidate to start for the Gators coming out of the spring. The redshirt freshman shined in the Gators’ spring game and looked to be the most suitable candidate to handle the job this fall based off the spring.
“He’s ahead, there’s no doubt about it,” McElwain said of Franks at the end of the spring practice schedule in April.
With Franks being named the starter, that likely means Luke Del Rio will serve as the primary backup quarterback, with former Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire also an option. Although the idea of having Zaire play some wide receiver may become more a necessity than anything with a plethora of suspensions putting a dent in the receiver depth this week.
Does Emmitt Smith have any eligibility left to use? With the suspensions piling up in Gainesville, the Florida Gators might need him to play this Saturday against Michigan.
Smith has been named the honorary team captain for Florida for this weekend’s game, which seems appropriate enough given the setting. The Gators and Wolverines open the college football season in Arlington in the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Although Smith will be remembered for torturing opposing defense sin old Texas Stadium, AT&T Stadium is still a shrine to everything the Dallas Cowboys are today and Smith was a huge part of that.
Before he was on his way to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys, with a handful of Super Bowl rings to show off, Smith was tearing up the field for the Gators. Smith left Florida as the SEC’s second all-time leading rusher in average rushing yards per game, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker.
Michigan will have an honorary captain for the game as well. The Wolverines will be represented by Tom Kartsotis, a founder of Bedrock Manufacturing of Plano. Odds are you are much more familiar with Florida’s honorary captain.
Louisville and Kentucky will keep their in-state rivalry going for a few more years. According to documents acquired by The Courier-Journal, the two schools agreed to a contract extension to their scheduling agreement for three more games to be played in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
As noted, the extension is not necessarily groundbreaking news, as the deal was worked out in 2016, but the confirmed dates for the schedule have been mapped out, with the games locked in for the final game of the regular season. Louisville will host Kentucky on November 28, 2020 and again on November 26, 2022. Kentucky will host the Cardinals on November 27, 2021.
The continuation of the series makes sense for both schools for a variety of reasons, but it most notably will satisfy the non-conference scheduling requirements for both schools through 2022. Both the ACC and SEC require conference members to schedule at least one power conference opponent each season. Playing each other satisfies those conference requirements. Louisville will actually be playing multiple power conference opponents through 2021 with games also scheduled against Alabama (2018 in Orlando) and Ole Miss (Atlanta in 2021) and Notre Dame on the ACC schedule rotation. After 2022 remains in question.
Louisville is scheduled to play Indiana in Indianapolis in 2023. Notre Dame is also scheduled to be on Louisville’s schedule that same season. Adding Kentucky would fill out Louisville’s schedule with a third power conference opponent, which may be not-so-desirable for the Cardinals. Kentucky has no other power conference opponent besides Louisville scheduled in non-conference play through 2022 at this time.
The two schools have faced each other on an annual basis since 1994. Kentucky won last year’s game, 41-38, and leads the series in that span, 15-14.
If you’re a Georgia Tech fan and have a trip to the City of Brotherly Love on your personal football bucket list, you’ll have the opportunity to check that one off in short order.
Tech and Temple both announced Wednesday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. Temple will play host to Tech on Sept. 28, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the Owls playing the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The 2019 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams. It will also mark the Yellow Jackets’ first game in the city of Philadelphia since a 1931 loss to Penn.
Tech also becomes the fourth team from the ACC to schedule a home-and-home with Temple, joining Boston College, Duke and Miami.
“We talk about dominating our recruiting footprint, which is obviously Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.,” said Owls head coach Geoff Collins, who grew up just outside of Atlanta and worked as an assistant coach at Tech, said in a statement. “My experience in the SEC and the ACC makes Georgia and Florida very important areas for recruiting as well. That’s why the Georgia Tech and Miami games are integral parts of establishing our national presence for Temple football.”