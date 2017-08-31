Ed Orgeron staying mum on potential suspensions for LSU opener

Florida has been very upfront and public when it comes to (myriad) suspensions for its opener. Another SEC program, on the other hand, is taking a completely different tack.

With LSU’s relocated opener against BYU just a couple of days away from kicking off, Ed Orgeron was asked if any of his players would be suspended for the opener because of any academic or off-field issues. In response, the head coach stated that he will not publicly announce any suspensions, if there are any, before any game this season.

From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:

Every week we’re going to handle in-house discipline,” Orgeron said. “Those things will be decided towards the end of the week. I will not announce before the game any in-house discipline but every week that’s going to happen. On a weekly basis, it may or may not.” Orgeron was asked a follow-up question about whether or not the possible announcement could come closer to game time and he reiterated that no announcement will come from LSU. “I will not,” Orgeron said. “Everything will be handled in-house.

Recent precedent, however, suggests that at least one Tiger will be sidelined for disciplinary reasons