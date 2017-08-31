Ex-Florida QB Treon Harris leads Tennessee State to first FCS win of the season over an FBS team

We didn’t have to wait long this season to see a FCS team upset a FBS team.
Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris continued to dominate the Peach state on Saturday night as he guided Tennessee State to a 17-10 upset of Georgia State. Harris, who was 2-0 against Georgia during his time with the Gators, threw for 145 yards and rushed for another 91 yards and a touchdown. Tailback Seth Rowland also chipped in with 76 yards rushing and a score as well.
The loss was particularly brutal for the Panthers to start the year off given what the game was supposed to mean for the school. Head coach Shawn Elliott was making his debut as the new man in charge and the program was playing its first ever game at their recently remodeled Georgia State Stadium, a venue most will recognize as the former Turner Field that used to host the Atlanta Braves.
If there’s one consolation for GSU though, it does not appear they will be alone in the FBS ranks with a loss to a FCS squad and could have some company on Thursday night as well.
During the offseason, Mike Gundy’s mullet dominated the conversation in Stillwater. Now that the season is officially here for Oklahoma State though, it’s Mason Rudolph’s turn to steal the headlines.
The Cowboys quarterback was nearly perfect in dropping deep pass after deep pass over an exhausted Tulsa secondary on Thursday night and helped tenth-ranked OSU roll to a 59-24 win over their in-state rival in Stillwater. Rudolph didn’t play much in the second half and finished the night with nearly as many incompletions as touchdowns, posting a 20-of-24 stat line for a whopping 303 yards and three scores.
As expected, the high-powered offense relied a lot on what might be the best wide receiving corps in the country. James Washington led the way and showed no signs of pain despite playing with a hernia, catching six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns (the longest of which checked in at 77 yards). LSU transfer Tyron Johnson had a pretty good debut in orange and white, scoring on a 44 yard touchdown pass from Rudolph.
Despite those pass-happy numbers, OSU was not one-dimensional. Tailback Justice Hill (132 yards, one touchdown) was one of three — count them, three — players with over 90 yards rushing on the night.
The story was not quite the same for the other high-powered offense on the field as head coach Philip Montgomery’s attack had a ton of trouble getting going despite high hopes coming into the season. All-name first-teamer Chad President made his first start at quarterback for the Hurricanes but finished with under 200 yards passing and will need to regroup if the team is to contend for the AAC title as many expect them to in 2017.
Either way, it wasn’t Tulsa’s night. Instead it was a showcase opener for Oklahoma State and their star signal-caller, who will only continue to hear the buzz build about making an early impression in the race for the Heisman Trophy and, possibly, the Big 12 title.
Arkansas State starts the season on Saturday at Nebraska but as much as the team has been thinking about the Cornhuskers lately, the thoughts around the program have also been centered on Wendy Anderson.
The wife of Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson, Wendy was diagnosed in the spring with breast cancer and has been undergoing treatment ever since — including a somewhat sudden surgery earlier this week. While the Andersons have been shuttling back-and-forth between Jonesboro for practice and doctors appointments, the coach announced some really good news on Twitter Thursday afternoon that counts as the first win of the season for everybody at ASU.
Terrific news for Wendy and the entire Anderson family on defeating the biggest opponent they’ll face this year.
On the cusp of the real start of the 2017 season — apologies to those who participated in Week 0 last weekend — one wagering website has put some finality to one set of highly-anticipated odds.
Back on August 8, Sam Darnold was Bovada.lv‘s favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy at 4/1. A little over three weeks later, the USC quarterback has seen those odds lengthen a bit to 9/2; that said, he remains Bovada’s favorite for this year’s version of the stiff-armed trophy.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley remains at 7/1, a number he’s joined at by Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was at 15/2 in the last release. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning Heisman winner, has seen his odds go from 8/1 earlier this month to 15/2.
One interesting addition to the board is Derwin James. The talented Florida State safety has been off the board the past three releases, but is now listed at 25/1. Also at those same odds are quarterbacks Josh Rosen of UCLA and Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State.
Below is the complete set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv.
Bob Stoops may be gone, but, not surprisingly, he won’t be forgotten in Norman anytime soon.
Oklahoma announced Thursday that Stoops, along with his wife Carol, will be honored Homecoming weekend this season. The release states that the Stoopses will be honored recipients at the OU Ring Ceremony scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, and they also have been selected to serve as parade co-marshals for OU’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28.
OU will face Texas Tech that weekend. Stoops went 13-5 against the Red Raiders during his 18 seasons with the Sooners, including wins each of the past five seasons.
“It is an honor for the University of Oklahoma to be able to pay tribute to Carol and Bob Stoops at Homecoming this year,” said OU president David L. Boren in a statement. “They have generously given of themselves in their service to the university and to the broader community. The Stoopses are worthy role models for our students and have left a lasting impact on the university.”
The 56-year-old Stoops was set to enter his 19th season heading the program prior to stunning the college football world by announcing his retirement June 7 of this year. In his 18 seasons with the program, he guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record. After a 7-5 first season, OU
In 18 seasons with the program, Stoops guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record, making him the winningest coach in the program’s storied history. After a 7-5 first season, OU won 10-plus games in 14 of the next 17 seasons. The Sooners won 11 games six times — including what turned out to be the last two seasons of Stoops’ tenure — 12 games five times and 13 games once.
Stoops won 10 Big 12 championships, including nine outright, during his time in Norman. His 2000 squad won the lone national title of his tenure, going unbeaten in 13 games and capping the championship season with a 13-2 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. That was the Sooners’ first title since 1985.