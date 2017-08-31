Oklahoma to honor Bob Stoops during Homecoming weekend

Bob Stoops may be gone, but, not surprisingly, he won’t be forgotten in Norman anytime soon.

Oklahoma announced Thursday that Stoops, along with his wife Carol, will be honored Homecoming weekend this season. The release states that the Stoopses will be honored recipients at the OU Ring Ceremony scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, and they also have been selected to serve as parade co-marshals for OU’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28.

OU will face Texas Tech that weekend. Stoops went 13-5 against the Red Raiders during his 18 seasons with the Sooners, including wins each of the past five seasons.

“It is an honor for the University of Oklahoma to be able to pay tribute to Carol and Bob Stoops at Homecoming this year,” said OU president David L. Boren in a statement. “They have generously given of themselves in their service to the university and to the broader community. The Stoopses are worthy role models for our students and have left a lasting impact on the university.”

In 18 seasons with the program, Stoops guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record, making him the winningest coach in the program’s storied history. After a 7-5 first season, OU won 10-plus games in 14 of the next 17 seasons. The Sooners won 11 games six times — including what turned out to be the last two seasons of Stoops’ tenure — 12 games five times and 13 games once.

Stoops won 10 Big 12 championships, including nine outright, during his time in Norman. His 2000 squad won the lone national title of his tenure, going unbeaten in 13 games and capping the championship season with a 13-2 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. That was the Sooners’ first title since 1985.