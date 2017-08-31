Report: More suspensions of Florida Gator players could be in the offing

Maybe nine’s not enough after all.
Of the 10 players suspended for at least Florida’s opener against Michigan, nine are reportedly connected to the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash. Wednesday, head coach Jim McElwain, when asked about any additional players being sidelined beyond those already known, said that “I don’t expect any more, but at the same time if there is it will be dealt with.”
Based on one report, McElwain may still have some dealing to do. From Spectrum Sports‘ Zach Aldridge:
The Gators will now be without 10 players for Saturday’s opener, but that number could rise. A source tells Spectrum Sports more players will be suspended in the future due to their involvement in the ongoing UFPD investigation.
A university police department spokesperson confirmed to SECCountry.com that, when asked about a matter involving Florida football players, there is “an active and ongoing investigation into the allegations of credit card fraud.” The spokesperson did not have the names of those involved in the investigation, and McElwain declined to confirm whether or not the suspended players are a part of that probe.
Additionally, the Gainesville Police Department is involved in one unspecified case involving players and is assisting the university police department in others.
One interesting sidenote from the Spectrum Sports report: it was an unidentified UF football player who implicated running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Rick Wells, who the school announced Wednesday were suspended. Scarlett, the Gators’ leading rusher last season, and Wells are two of the nine players suspended for at least the opener because of the allegations of misuse of school-issued funds. Antonio Callaway, the team’s top wide receiver the past two seasons, was one of the first seven announced suspensions earlier this month.
The 10th player who’s suspended, James Robinson, was cited for marijuana possession twice this year.
Ahead of one of the biggest openers in college football history, Florida State has apparently received some very welcome news.
Matthew Thomas had missed the last three weeks of summer camp because of what has been described as an academic-related issue that was impacting his eligibility. Citing three different sources, 247Sports.com reported Wednesday that those issues have been resolved and the linebacker has rejoined the team. TomahawkNation.com, citing two sources, also wrote “that Thomas is ‘good to go’ and will return to the team.”
Head coach Jimbo Fisher indicated earlier in the day Wednesday that, if Thomas’ eligibility was clarified, the fifth-year senior would play in No. 3 FSU’s game Saturday night against top-ranked Alabama.
As of this posting, there has been no official word on Thomas’ availability for the opener in Atlanta.
Last season, Thomas started 12 games for the Seminoles. He led the team in tackles with 77, while his 11 tackles for loss were good for third on the team.
Florida has been very upfront and public when it comes to (myriad) suspensions for its opener. Another SEC program, on the other hand, is taking a completely different tack.
With LSU’s relocated opener against BYU just a couple of days away from kicking off, Ed Orgeron was asked if any of his players would be suspended for the opener because of any academic or off-field issues. In response, the head coach stated that he will not publicly announce any suspensions, if there are any, before any game this season.
From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Every week we’re going to handle in-house discipline,” Orgeron said. “Those things will be decided towards the end of the week. I will not announce before the game any in-house discipline but every week that’s going to happen. On a weekly basis, it may or may not.”
Orgeron was asked a follow-up question about whether or not the possible announcement could come closer to game time and he reiterated that no announcement will come from LSU.
“I will not,” Orgeron said. “Everything will be handled in-house.
Recent precedent, however, suggests that at least one Tiger will be sidelined for disciplinary reasons
It’s been a busy day for Florida Gators news, but here’s a nugget about one of the players not facing a suspension this weekend. At least for now.
Feleipe Franks has been tabbed as the official starter for the Gators this weekend when Florida faces Michigan in Arlington, Texas.
Although Florida head coach Jim McElwain had teased the idea of playing as many as three quarterbacks in the season opener (something he could still potentially do, especially if things get off to a rough start offensively), Franks was the leading candidate to start for the Gators coming out of the spring. The redshirt freshman shined in the Gators’ spring game and looked to be the most suitable candidate to handle the job this fall based off the spring.
“He’s ahead, there’s no doubt about it,” McElwain said of Franks at the end of the spring practice schedule in April.
With Franks being named the starter, that likely means Luke Del Rio will serve as the primary backup quarterback, with former Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire also an option. Although the idea of having Zaire play some wide receiver may become more a necessity than anything with a plethora of suspensions putting a dent in the receiver depth this week.
Does Emmitt Smith have any eligibility left to use? With the suspensions piling up in Gainesville, the Florida Gators might need him to play this Saturday against Michigan.
Smith has been named the honorary team captain for Florida for this weekend’s game, which seems appropriate enough given the setting. The Gators and Wolverines open the college football season in Arlington in the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Although Smith will be remembered for torturing opposing defense sin old Texas Stadium, AT&T Stadium is still a shrine to everything the Dallas Cowboys are today and Smith was a huge part of that.
Before he was on his way to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys, with a handful of Super Bowl rings to show off, Smith was tearing up the field for the Gators. Smith left Florida as the SEC’s second all-time leading rusher in average rushing yards per game, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker.
Michigan will have an honorary captain for the game as well. The Wolverines will be represented by Tom Kartsotis, a founder of Bedrock Manufacturing of Plano. Odds are you are much more familiar with Florida’s honorary captain.