Report: More suspensions of Florida Gator players could be in the offing

Maybe nine’s not enough after all.

Of the 10 players suspended for at least Florida’s opener against Michigan, nine are reportedly connected to the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash. Wednesday, head coach Jim McElwain, when asked about any additional players being sidelined beyond those already known, said that “I don’t expect any more, but at the same time if there is it will be dealt with.”

Based on one report, McElwain may still have some dealing to do. From Spectrum Sports‘ Zach Aldridge:

The Gators will now be without 10 players for Saturday’s opener, but that number could rise. A source tells Spectrum Sports more players will be suspended in the future due to their involvement in the ongoing UFPD investigation.

A university police department spokesperson confirmed to SECCountry.com that, when asked about a matter involving Florida football players, there is “an active and ongoing investigation into the allegations of credit card fraud.” The spokesperson did not have the names of those involved in the investigation, and McElwain declined to confirm whether or not the suspended players are a part of that probe.

Additionally, the Gainesville Police Department is involved in one unspecified case involving players and is assisting the university police department in others.

Gainesville PD spokesman told ESPN his dept. has one case involving UF football player & is assisting UFPD in other cases involving players — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) August 30, 2017

UFPD spokesman confirmed active investigation involving alleged credit card fraud involving UF players. Wouldn’t say how many or identify — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) August 30, 2017

One interesting sidenote from the Spectrum Sports report: it was an unidentified UF football player who implicated running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Rick Wells, who the school announced Wednesday were suspended. Scarlett, the Gators’ leading rusher last season, and Wells are two of the nine players suspended for at least the opener because of the allegations of misuse of school-issued funds. Antonio Callaway, the team’s top wide receiver the past two seasons, was one of the first seven announced suspensions earlier this month.

The 10th player who’s suspended, James Robinson, was cited for marijuana possession twice this year.