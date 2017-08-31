Reports: Florida State’s leading tackler to rejoin team after academic issue resolved

Ahead of one of the biggest openers in college football history, Florida State has apparently received some very welcome news.

Matthew Thomas had missed the last three weeks of summer camp because of what has been described as an academic-related issue that was impacting his eligibility. Citing three different sources, 247Sports.com reported Wednesday that those issues have been resolved and the linebacker has rejoined the team. TomahawkNation.com, citing two sources, also wrote “that Thomas is ‘good to go’ and will return to the team.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher indicated earlier in the day Wednesday that, if Thomas’ eligibility was clarified, the fifth-year senior would play in No. 3 FSU’s game Saturday night against top-ranked Alabama.

As of this posting, there has been no official word on Thomas’ availability for the opener in Atlanta.

Last season, Thomas started 12 games for the Seminoles. He led the team in tackles with 77, while his 11 tackles for loss were good for third on the team.