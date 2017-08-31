Rutgers suspends leading 2016 receiver for opener vs. Washington

With all due deference and respect to Florida — and they have really gone out there and earned such a title — this one could very well lead some to dub this as The Suspension Bowl.

Earlier this week, Washington announced that preseason All-American linebacker Azeem Victor and defensive back Austin Joyner had been suspended for the opener this Friday night against Rutgers. Not to be outdone, especially with war being declared and all, RU confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Jawuan Harris has been suspended for the UW game as well.

The only reason given for the suspension was the standard unspecified violation of team rules. Chris Ash confirmed that this will be just a one-game suspension, with the junior eligible to return for the Week 2 home game against Eastern Michigan.

Harris, who also plays for the Scarlet Knights baseball team, was hampered by a back injury he sustained during his second sport’s season. When it comes to that injury, which somewhat limited him in the early stages of summer camp, the head coach said that “he’s healthy now and doing some good stuff,” the suspension notwithstanding.

Last season, Harris led the Scarlet Knights in receptions (39) and receiving yards (481). His three receiving touchdowns were second on the team.