Sam Darnold’s odds lengthen a bit, but still Bovada’s Heisman favorite

On the cusp of the real start of the 2017 season — apologies to those who participated in Week 0 last weekend — one wagering website has put some finality to one set of highly-anticipated odds.
Back on August 8, Sam Darnold was Bovada.lv‘s favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy at 4/1. A little over three weeks later, the USC quarterback has seen those odds lengthen a bit to 9/2; that said, he remains Bovada’s favorite for this year’s version of the stiff-armed trophy.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley remains at 7/1, a number he’s joined at by Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was at 15/2 in the last release. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning Heisman winner, has seen his odds go from 8/1 earlier this month to 15/2.
One interesting addition to the board is Derwin James. The talented Florida State safety has been off the board the past three releases, but is now listed at 25/1. Also at those same odds are quarterbacks Josh Rosen of UCLA and Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State.
Below is the complete set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv.
Bob Stoops may be gone, but, not surprisingly, he won’t be forgotten in Norman anytime soon.
Oklahoma announced Thursday that Stoops, along with his wife Carol, will be honored Homecoming weekend this season. The release states that the Stoopses will be honored recipients at the OU Ring Ceremony scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, and they also have been selected to serve as parade co-marshals for OU’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28.
OU will face Texas Tech that weekend. Stoops went 13-5 against the Red Raiders during his 18 seasons with the Sooners, including wins each of the past five seasons.
“It is an honor for the University of Oklahoma to be able to pay tribute to Carol and Bob Stoops at Homecoming this year,” said OU president David L. Boren in a statement. “They have generously given of themselves in their service to the university and to the broader community. The Stoopses are worthy role models for our students and have left a lasting impact on the university.”
The 56-year-old Stoops was set to enter his 19th season heading the program prior to stunning the college football world by announcing his retirement June 7 of this year. In his 18 seasons with the program, he guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record. After a 7-5 first season, OU
In 18 seasons with the program, Stoops guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record, making him the winningest coach in the program’s storied history. After a 7-5 first season, OU won 10-plus games in 14 of the next 17 seasons. The Sooners won 11 games six times — including what turned out to be the last two seasons of Stoops’ tenure — 12 games five times and 13 games once.
Stoops won 10 Big 12 championships, including nine outright, during his time in Norman. His 2000 squad won the lone national title of his tenure, going unbeaten in 13 games and capping the championship season with a 13-2 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. That was the Sooners’ first title since 1985.
With all due deference and respect to Florida — and they have really gone out there and earned such a title — this one could very well lead some to dub this as The Suspension Bowl.
Earlier this week, Washington announced that preseason All-American linebacker Azeem Victor and defensive back Austin Joyner had been suspended for the opener this Friday night against Rutgers. Not to be outdone, especially with war being declared and all, RU confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Jawuan Harris has been suspended for the UW game as well.
The only reason given for the suspension was the standard unspecified violation of team rules. Chris Ash confirmed that this will be just a one-game suspension, with the junior eligible to return for the Week 2 home game against Eastern Michigan.
Harris, who also plays for the Scarlet Knights baseball team, was hampered by a back injury he sustained during his second sport’s season. When it comes to that injury, which somewhat limited him in the early stages of summer camp, the head coach said that “he’s healthy now and doing some good stuff,” the suspension notwithstanding.
Last season, Harris led the Scarlet Knights in receptions (39) and receiving yards (481). His three receiving touchdowns were second on the team.
Maybe nine’s not enough after all.
Of the 10 players suspended for at least Florida’s opener against Michigan, nine are reportedly connected to the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash. Wednesday, head coach Jim McElwain, when asked about any additional players being sidelined beyond those already known, said that “I don’t expect any more, but at the same time if there is it will be dealt with.”
Based on one report, McElwain may still have some dealing to do. From Spectrum Sports‘ Zach Aldridge:
The Gators will now be without 10 players for Saturday’s opener, but that number could rise. A source tells Spectrum Sports more players will be suspended in the future due to their involvement in the ongoing UFPD investigation.
A university police department spokesperson confirmed to SECCountry.com that, when asked about a matter involving Florida football players, there is “an active and ongoing investigation into the allegations of credit card fraud.” The spokesperson did not have the names of those involved in the investigation, and McElwain declined to confirm whether or not the suspended players are a part of that probe.
Additionally, the Gainesville Police Department is involved in one unspecified case involving players and is assisting the university police department in others.
One interesting sidenote from the Spectrum Sports report: it was an unidentified UF football player who implicated running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Rick Wells, who the school announced Wednesday were suspended. Scarlett, the Gators’ leading rusher last season, and Wells are two of the nine players suspended for at least the opener because of the allegations of misuse of school-issued funds. Antonio Callaway, the team’s top wide receiver the past two seasons, was one of the first seven announced suspensions earlier this month.
The 10th player who’s suspended, James Robinson, was cited for marijuana possession twice this year.
Ahead of one of the biggest openers in college football history, Florida State has apparently received some very welcome news.
Matthew Thomas had missed the last three weeks of summer camp because of what has been described as an academic-related issue that was impacting his eligibility. Citing three different sources, 247Sports.com reported Wednesday that those issues have been resolved and the linebacker has rejoined the team. TomahawkNation.com, citing two sources, also wrote “that Thomas is ‘good to go’ and will return to the team.”
Head coach Jimbo Fisher indicated earlier in the day Wednesday that, if Thomas’ eligibility was clarified, the fifth-year senior would play in No. 3 FSU’s game Saturday night against top-ranked Alabama.
As of this posting, there has been no official word on Thomas’ availability for the opener in Atlanta.
Last season, Thomas started 12 games for the Seminoles. He led the team in tackles with 77, while his 11 tackles for loss were good for third on the team.