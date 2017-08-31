VIDEO: New Mexico State’s Jaleel Scott channels Odell Beckham Jr. with amazing one-handed TD grab

It’s Week 1 and we may already have seen the best catch of the season thanks to a little Pac-12 After Dark action.
Check out New Mexico State’s Jaleel Scott going all Odell Beckham Jr. on Arizona State in the second quarter for a touchdown grab that will be hard to top the rest of 2017.
Even if the Aggies are unable to pull off a win on Thursday night, safe to say they’ll have something to remember from their trip to Tempe thanks to that amazing touchdown by Scott.
For two quarters and some change, Kevin Wilson’s return to Indiana after a messy departure last year wasn’t going as smoothly as Ohio State new offensive coordinator would have wanted. For fans at home and in the stands, the same could be said of the team’s highly anticipated new look on offense, which sputtered early and often.
Then things just started to click for the Buckeyes in the third quarter and the No. 2 team in the country started living up to that preseason ranking, eventually pulling away from the Hoosiers for a comfortable 49-21 victory on Thursday night that opened the season and Big Ten play for both teams.
Quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t quite as sharp as some expected the senior to be but he still posted solid numbers (284 yards, three touchdowns passing plus another score on the ground) as he broke in several new receivers for OSU. Perhaps the biggest development for Urban Meyer’s team was the emergence of freshman tailback J.K. Dobbins, who may have Wally Pipped starter Mike Weber (hamstring) with 181 yards rushing and showed off plenty of nifty moves in the open field.
Like their counterparts on the other side of the ball, Ohio State’s defense also need a little time to get warmed up but ended up performing just as expected. The vaunted defensive line helped record five sacks while Jordan Fuller and Denzel Ward both picked off passes.
Though the final score may not have indicated it, the Hoosiers did have their moments in the debut of new head coach Tom Allen and actually led at halftime 14-13. They had numerous opportunities to make things even more interesting in the third quarter but failed to capitalize each time they had a shot at the lead, eventually giving way to a 29 point unanswered run that salted the game away for the visitors. Quarterback Richard Lagow did what he could running the quick tempo offense (40-of-65 — yes 65 attempts — for 410 yards, three scores and two interceptions) and hooked up several times for some highlight reel plays with wideout Simmie Cobbs (149 yards, one score). It wasn’t enough though and the lack of any ground game certainly hampered the offense down the stretch.
If you told somebody who didn’t watch the game that Ohio State won by four touchdowns over Indiana, they probably would think things went as expected in Bloomington before the second string entered the action. That wasn’t exactly the case to start for the Buckeyes but the end result was certainly something fitting for the second-ranked team in the country. It probably won’t be good enough next week as Oklahoma rolls into Columbus but that will be a story for another time.
During the offseason, Mike Gundy’s mullet dominated the conversation in Stillwater. Now that the season is officially here for Oklahoma State though, it’s Mason Rudolph’s turn to steal the headlines.
The Cowboys quarterback was nearly perfect in dropping deep pass after deep pass over an exhausted Tulsa secondary on Thursday night and helped tenth-ranked OSU roll to a 59-24 win over their in-state rival in Stillwater. Rudolph didn’t play much in the second half and finished the night with nearly as many incompletions as touchdowns, posting a 20-of-24 stat line for a whopping 303 yards and three scores.
As expected, the high-powered offense relied a lot on what might be the best wide receiving corps in the country. James Washington led the way and showed no signs of pain despite playing with a hernia, catching six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns (the longest of which checked in at 77 yards). LSU transfer Tyron Johnson had a pretty good debut in orange and white, scoring on a 44 yard touchdown pass from Rudolph.
Despite those pass-happy numbers, OSU was not one-dimensional. Tailback Justice Hill (132 yards, one touchdown) was one of three — count them, three — players with over 90 yards rushing on the night.
The story was not quite the same for the other high-powered offense on the field as head coach Philip Montgomery’s attack had a ton of trouble getting going despite high hopes coming into the season. All-name first-teamer Chad President made his first start at quarterback for the Hurricanes but finished with under 200 yards passing and will need to regroup if the team is to contend for the AAC title as many expect them to in 2017.
Either way, it wasn’t Tulsa’s night. Instead it was a showcase opener for Oklahoma State and their star signal-caller, who will only continue to hear the buzz build about making an early impression in the race for the Heisman Trophy and, possibly, the Big 12 title.
We didn’t have to wait long this season to see a FCS team upset a FBS team.
Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris continued to dominate the Peach state on Saturday night as he guided Tennessee State to a 17-10 upset of Georgia State. Harris, who was 2-0 against Georgia during his time with the Gators, threw for 145 yards and rushed for another 91 yards and a touchdown. Tailback Seth Rowland also chipped in with 76 yards rushing and a score as well.
The loss was particularly brutal for the Panthers to start the year off given what the game was supposed to mean for the school. Head coach Shawn Elliott was making his debut as the new man in charge and the program was playing its first ever game at their recently remodeled Georgia State Stadium, a venue most will recognize as the former Turner Field that used to host the Atlanta Braves.
If there’s one consolation for GSU though, it does not appear they will be alone in the FBS ranks with a loss to a FCS squad and could have some company on Thursday night as well.
Arkansas State starts the season on Saturday at Nebraska but as much as the team has been thinking about the Cornhuskers lately, the thoughts around the program have also been centered on Wendy Anderson.
The wife of Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson, Wendy was diagnosed in the spring with breast cancer and has been undergoing treatment ever since — including a somewhat sudden surgery earlier this week. While the Andersons have been shuttling back-and-forth between Jonesboro for practice and doctors appointments, the coach announced some really good news on Twitter Thursday afternoon that counts as the first win of the season for everybody at ASU.
Terrific news for Wendy and the entire Anderson family on defeating the biggest opponent they’ll face this year.