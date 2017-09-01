Arkansas CB Ryan Pulley announces he is out for the season with shoulder injury

As Arkansas was picking up a win in their season opener last night against Florida A&M, they were in the midst of losing a key player from the defense to what has turned out to be a season-ending injury. Cornerback Ryan Pulley came out of the game with an apparent arm injury, and he has announced he is done for the year with a shoulder injury.

Trent Shadid of SEC Country reports the injury is actually a torn pectoral injury. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game, and Pulley did not return to the field.

Pulley shared an update to his friends and family on Facebook, which was relayed via Twitter by Arkansas sportscaster Bo Mattingly.

BREAKING: Ryan Pulley announces on Facebook that he's done for the season. Huge loss for the Hogs. pic.twitter.com/mm7GXPVAzt — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) September 1, 2017

Pulley did return to the sidelines in Little Rock wearing street clothes and a sling on his right arm, so the outlook looked troubling right away. Losing Pulley, the team’s top cornerback from last season, for the remainder of the season means Arkansas will plug in true freshman Kamren Curl in his place. Curl was a three-star prospect at safety out of high school from Oklahoma, according to his Rivals profile.

