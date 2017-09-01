Is Wyoming QB Josh Allen the next Carson Wentz?

By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT
In today’s world of college football coverage, there is no more flying under the radar like there used to be. If North Dakota State can produce the No. 2 quarterback in an NFL Draft, then why can’t Wyoming send its quarterback to the No. 1 overall spot?

This weekend, Josh Allen leads Wyoming into Big Ten territory for a road game at Iowa. Allen is widely being panned as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation for next year’s NFL Draft, entering the same conversation as guys like Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen as a possibility for the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. A win this weekend against a defensively sound Hawkeyes squad would certainly help build his case to be the top pick, if not just the top quarterback selected by an NFL team next spring, but should you proceed with some caution drawing comparisons to Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State quarterback who was chosen second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles?

Pete Thamel of Yahoo, during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, suggests you should probably pump the brakes on Allen.

Do you agree? If you do, what would you need to see to change your mind about Allen’s draft stock?

Tennessee LB Darrin Kirkland out for the season

By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT
Earlier this week Tennessee received some unpleasant news regarding the health of linebacker Darrin Kirkland. Today, it got worse.

Kirkland will miss the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. He was initially ruled out for the Monday night game against Georgia Tech to wrap up Week 1, but the fear of him missing an extended period of time has now become reality for the Vols.

Kirkland was one of Tennessee’s top returning veterans on the roster this season, and he was expected to contribute significantly in the middle of the Tennessee defense after missing time in 2016 due to a high ankle sprain. Kirkland also missed spring practices this year while being sidelined by a hamstring.

Colton Jumper is being given the opportunity to start in the absence of Kirkland. His first assignment is a tricky one, as the role of a middle linebacker is crucial in slowing down an option offense like the one Georgia Tech will bring to the game Monday night in Atlanta.

Texas college football programs send equipment trucks in relief convoy in Houston

By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT
With the Houston region still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the University of Houston has taken on a role of organizing relief efforts in any way they can. Basketball coach Kelvin Sampson‘s effort to encourage other programs to send in shirts and shoes and other forms of equipment to help spread around to those in need has been well received. Continuing on that effort, football programs around the state of Texas have put their equipment trucks to good use to help deliver goods to those who need it.

Trucks provided by Baylor, Texas, Texas State, North Texas, SMU, and Texas Tech have joined Houston’s own equipment truck to help out with distributing donated goods.

Houston’s season opening game at UTSA was postponed earlier this week so Houston could focus on taking care of matters closer to home rather than focus on a football game.

LSU naming players lounge after Tyrann Mathieu

By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT
The legacy of LSU’s Honey Badger will live on in Baton Rouge.

As reported by The Advocate, LSU is renaming its football players lounge after one of the most popular defensive players to come through the program in recent years, Tyrann Mathieu. All that is needed to make the naming of the Mathieu Players’ Lounge official is approval from the school’s board of supervisors at a meeting later this month.

Mathieu’s run at LSU came to an unfortunate end with the star battling drug issues, but his impact and devotion to the program that stood by and supported him every way possible has since been rewarded in the form of a $1 million donation to fund the football complex. Mathieu is currently in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Lane Kiffin says Alabama would’ve beat Clemson if he remained OC

By John TaylorSep 1, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT
Grab your popcorn and buckle up.

One week before they faced Clemson for the 2016 national championship, Alabama announced that Lane Kiffin, who the month before had been named as the head coach at FAU, was leaving as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator in order to focus on his new job. Steve Sarkisian took over calling plays for Kiffin in the title game, with the latter ultimately watching his former team on television at a Boca Raton resort.

What Kiffin ended up watching was the Tide jumping out to a 14-7 halftime lead, only to see the Tigers score 21 fourth-quarter points, including a touchdown with just one tick left on the clock, to pull out a 35-31 win to claim its first national championship in over three decades.

UA’s offense was held to 376 yards, which led Kiffin, in the heat of the moment immediately after the loss, to think to himself that he could’ve made a difference if he had been there. In the ensuing months, Kiffin’s stance hasn’t changed. In fact, he’s even more resolute.

From the Washington Post:

What about now, eight months removed? If Saban hadn’t removed him, does he think Alabama would have won?

“I do,” Kiffin said. “It’s no disrespect to Steve. No matter who it was, you’ve been there all year long. You’ve been there for the quarterback. You’re all he knew. You were undefeated together. We’ve won [26] straight games together. You feel like, okay, it’s different. As great as Sark is, it’s just different. Again, if it had been 14 points either way . . . when it’s one play here or there, you think if those guys had the person they were used to, it would have made a difference.

It should be noted that, in Kiffin’s final game as coordinator, ‘Bama put up just 326 yards of offense in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Washington, its second-lowest output of the season behind the 323 they totaled in an early-November win over LSU.

As for Kiffin going public with his private thoughts? Right or wrong, Lane’s gonna Lane. And that ain’t gonna change.

Makes for good copy, though.