Is Wyoming QB Josh Allen the next Carson Wentz?

In today’s world of college football coverage, there is no more flying under the radar like there used to be. If North Dakota State can produce the No. 2 quarterback in an NFL Draft, then why can’t Wyoming send its quarterback to the No. 1 overall spot?

This weekend, Josh Allen leads Wyoming into Big Ten territory for a road game at Iowa. Allen is widely being panned as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation for next year’s NFL Draft, entering the same conversation as guys like Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen as a possibility for the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. A win this weekend against a defensively sound Hawkeyes squad would certainly help build his case to be the top pick, if not just the top quarterback selected by an NFL team next spring, but should you proceed with some caution drawing comparisons to Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State quarterback who was chosen second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles?

Pete Thamel of Yahoo, during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, suggests you should probably pump the brakes on Allen.

Do you agree? If you do, what would you need to see to change your mind about Allen’s draft stock?

