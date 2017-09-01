Jameis Winston and Derrick Henry named honorary captains for Alabama-FSU clash

As if having no. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Florida State in a season-opening contest was not enough to highlight the first full weekend of college football, the game will also welcome a pair of Heisman Trophy winners to serve as honorary team captains.

Jameis Winston will be an honorary captain for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff representing Florida State. On the other side of the field with Alabama will be another former Heisman Trophy winner, Derrick Henry.

Winston, a native of Alabama, played a signature role in leading Florida State to its most recent national championship. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner guided Florida State to the last of the BCS national championships and led the Noles to the inaugural College Football Playoff, where they were eliminated by Oregon. Winston went on to become the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he currently is the franchise quarterback heading into the new season.

Henry, a native of Florida, was a member of Alabama’s College Football Playoff national championship team in 2015 and a two-time SEC champion. Henry became Alabama’s second all-time Heisman Trophy winner in 2015, and he took home a number of other awards including the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and Doak Walker Award. Henry currently plays in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, with another former Heisman Trophy winner (Marcus Mariota).

