Jameis Winston and Derrick Henry named honorary captains for Alabama-FSU clash

As if having no. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Florida State in a season-opening contest was not enough to highlight the first full weekend of college football, the game will also welcome a pair of Heisman Trophy winners to serve as honorary team captains.
Jameis Winston will be an honorary captain for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff representing Florida State. On the other side of the field with Alabama will be another former Heisman Trophy winner, Derrick Henry.
Winston, a native of Alabama, played a signature role in leading Florida State to its most recent national championship. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner guided Florida State to the last of the BCS national championships and led the Noles to the inaugural College Football Playoff, where they were eliminated by Oregon. Winston went on to become the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he currently is the franchise quarterback heading into the new season.
Henry, a native of Florida, was a member of Alabama’s College Football Playoff national championship team in 2015 and a two-time SEC champion. Henry became Alabama’s second all-time Heisman Trophy winner in 2015, and he took home a number of other awards including the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and Doak Walker Award. Henry currently plays in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, with another former Heisman Trophy winner (Marcus Mariota).
As Arkansas was picking up a win in their season opener last night against Florida A&M, they were in the midst of losing a key player from the defense to what has turned out to be a season-ending injury. Cornerback Ryan Pulley came out of the game with an apparent arm injury, and he has announced he is done for the year with a shoulder injury.
Trent Shadid of SEC Country reports the injury is actually a torn pectoral injury. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game, and Pulley did not return to the field.
Pulley shared an update to his friends and family on Facebook, which was relayed via Twitter by Arkansas sportscaster Bo Mattingly.
Pulley did return to the sidelines in Little Rock wearing street clothes and a sling on his right arm, so the outlook looked troubling right away. Losing Pulley, the team’s top cornerback from last season, for the remainder of the season means Arkansas will plug in true freshman Kamren Curl in his place. Curl was a three-star prospect at safety out of high school from Oklahoma, according to his Rivals profile.
Earlier this week Tennessee received some unpleasant news regarding the health of linebacker Darrin Kirkland. Today, it got worse.
Kirkland will miss the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. He was initially ruled out for the Monday night game against Georgia Tech to wrap up Week 1, but the fear of him missing an extended period of time has now become reality for the Vols.
Kirkland was one of Tennessee’s top returning veterans on the roster this season, and he was expected to contribute significantly in the middle of the Tennessee defense after missing time in 2016 due to a high ankle sprain. Kirkland also missed spring practices this year while being sidelined by a hamstring.
Colton Jumper is being given the opportunity to start in the absence of Kirkland. His first assignment is a tricky one, as the role of a middle linebacker is crucial in slowing down an option offense like the one Georgia Tech will bring to the game Monday night in Atlanta.
In today’s world of college football coverage, there is no more flying under the radar like there used to be. If North Dakota State can produce the No. 2 quarterback in an NFL Draft, then why can’t Wyoming send its quarterback to the No. 1 overall spot?
This weekend, Josh Allen leads Wyoming into Big Ten territory for a road game at Iowa. Allen is widely being panned as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation for next year’s NFL Draft, entering the same conversation as guys like Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen as a possibility for the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. A win this weekend against a defensively sound Hawkeyes squad would certainly help build his case to be the top pick, if not just the top quarterback selected by an NFL team next spring, but should you proceed with some caution drawing comparisons to Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State quarterback who was chosen second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles?
Pete Thamel of Yahoo, during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, suggests you should probably pump the brakes on Allen.
Do you agree? If you do, what would you need to see to change your mind about Allen’s draft stock?
With the Houston region still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the University of Houston has taken on a role of organizing relief efforts in any way they can. Basketball coach Kelvin Sampson‘s effort to encourage other programs to send in shirts and shoes and other forms of equipment to help spread around to those in need has been well received. Continuing on that effort, football programs around the state of Texas have put their equipment trucks to good use to help deliver goods to those who need it.
Trucks provided by Baylor, Texas, Texas State, North Texas, SMU, and Texas Tech have joined Houston’s own equipment truck to help out with distributing donated goods.
Houston’s season opening game at UTSA was postponed earlier this week so Houston could focus on taking care of matters closer to home rather than focus on a football game.