Lane Kiffin says Alabama would’ve beat Clemson if he remained OC

By John TaylorSep 1, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT
Grab your popcorn and buckle up.

One week before they faced Clemson for the 2016 national championship, Alabama announced that Lane Kiffin, who the month before had been named as the head coach at FAU, was leaving as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator in order to focus on his new job. Steve Sarkisian took over calling plays for Kiffin in the title game, with the latter ultimately watching his former team on television at a Boca Raton resort.

What Kiffin ended up watching was the Tide jumping out to a 14-7 halftime lead, only to see the Tigers score 21 fourth-quarter points, including a touchdown with just one tick left on the clock, to pull out a 35-31 win to claim its first national championship in over three decades.

UA’s offense was held to 376 yards, which led Kiffin, in the heat of the moment immediately after the loss, to think to himself that he could’ve made a difference if he had been there. In the ensuing months, Kiffin’s stance hasn’t changed. In fact, he’s even more resolute.

From the Washington Post:

What about now, eight months removed? If Saban hadn’t removed him, does he think Alabama would have won?

“I do,” Kiffin said. “It’s no disrespect to Steve. No matter who it was, you’ve been there all year long. You’ve been there for the quarterback. You’re all he knew. You were undefeated together. We’ve won [26] straight games together. You feel like, okay, it’s different. As great as Sark is, it’s just different. Again, if it had been 14 points either way . . . when it’s one play here or there, you think if those guys had the person they were used to, it would have made a difference.

It should be noted that, in Kiffin’s final game as coordinator, ‘Bama put up just 326 yards of offense in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Washington, its second-lowest output of the season behind the 323 they totaled in an early-November win over LSU.

As for Kiffin going public with his private thoughts? Right or wrong, Lane’s gonna Lane. And that ain’t gonna change.

Makes for good copy, though.

Texas college football programs send equipment trucks in relief convoy in Houston

By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT
With the Houston region still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the University of Houston has taken on a role of organizing relief efforts in any way they can. Basketball coach Kelvin Sampson‘s effort to encourage other programs to send in shirts and shoes and other forms of equipment to help spread around to those in need has been well received. Continuing on that effort, football programs around the state of Texas have put their equipment trucks to good use to help deliver goods to those who need it.

Trucks provided by Baylor, Texas, Texas State, North Texas, SMU, and Texas Tech have joined Houston’s own equipment truck to help out with distributing donated goods.

Houston’s season opening game at UTSA was postponed earlier this week so Houston could focus on taking care of matters closer to home rather than focus on a football game.

LSU naming players lounge after Tyrann Mathieu

By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT
The legacy of LSU’s Honey Badger will live on in Baton Rouge.

As reported by The Advocate, LSU is renaming its football players lounge after one of the most popular defensive players to come through the program in recent years, Tyrann Mathieu. All that is needed to make the naming of the Mathieu Players’ Lounge official is approval from the school’s board of supervisors at a meeting later this month.

Mathieu’s run at LSU came to an unfortunate end with the star battling drug issues, but his impact and devotion to the program that stood by and supported him every way possible has since been rewarded in the form of a $1 million donation to fund the football complex. Mathieu is currently in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Maryland confirms additions of Ray Lewis’ son, ex-FSU LB

By John TaylorSep 1, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT
Maryland has officially added a pair of transfers to its football program, one of whom is very, very familiar with the area.  And vice versa.

On his personal Twitter account in May, Rayshad Lewis (pictured, No. 9) announced that he would be transferring to Maryland. Nearly four months later, the Terrapins confirmed that the son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis has been added to their football roster.

The younger Lewis, who decided to transfer from Utah State in April, will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.

For good measure, he added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

This spring, the Aggies football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner before his transfer.

In addition to this Lewis, the Terps added yet another Lewis — defensive back Marcus Lewis. The other Lewis had decided last month to transfer from Florida State.

Like his transfer partner and namesake, Lewis will sit this coming season. Unlike the other one, Lewis will have just two years of eligibility left starting next season.

A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in Washington D.C. Just three defensive players in FSU’s class that year — Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden — were rated higher than Lewis.

After playing in four games as a true freshman, Lewis set himself up for significant playing time in 2016 with an impressive spring practice. While the season began that way — he started five of the first eight games at the “star” position — Lewis ultimately saw his playing time dwindle. In fact, he didn’t see the field at all the final five games of last year.

LSU likely down another pass-rusher ahead of its opener vs. BYU

By John TaylorSep 1, 2017, 6:06 AM EDT
LSU already knew it would be without All-American Arden Key for its opener. Thursday, we learned they’ll probably be without his likely replacement as well.

Ed Orgeron confirmed that Andre Anthony sustained an unspecified injury during practice this week and is “probably not going to play” against BYU Saturday night. With Anthony likely sidelined, either redshirt freshman Ray Thornton and freshman true freshman K’Lavon Chaisson will get the start at the Buck position for the Tigers against the Cougars.

Orgeron said he’ll “make a decision before game time” as to which one of the two freshmen will start, although, if it’s anything like potential suspensions, the head coach probably won’t announce it publicly.

Just how long Anthony will be out isn’t known. Key, meanwhile, has been out since undergoing shoulder surgery while on a sabbatical, but there’s a chance he might be able to return for LSU’s Week 2 matchup with FCS Chattanooga. There’s also the possibility that the team errs on the side of caution and holds him out of that game as well, allowing him to make his 2017 debut the following week in the SEC opener on the road against Mississippi State.

It wasn’t all negative news on the injury front for the Tigers as, as the running back himself indicated earlier this week, Orgeron confirmed that Derrius Guice will play in the BYU game. The SEC’s leading rusher last season had wisdom teeth removed last week.