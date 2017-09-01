LSU likely down another pass-rusher ahead of its opener vs. BYU

LSU already knew it would be without All-American Arden Key for its opener. Thursday, we learned they’ll probably be without his likely replacement as well.
Ed Orgeron confirmed that Andre Anthony sustained an unspecified injury during practice this week and is “probably not going to play” against BYU Saturday night. With Anthony likely sidelined, either redshirt freshman Ray Thornton and freshman true freshman K’Lavon Chaisson will get the start at the Buck position for the Tigers against the Cougars.
Orgeron said he’ll “make a decision before game time” as to which one of the two freshmen will start, although, if it’s anything like potential suspensions, the head coach probably won’t announce it publicly.
Just how long Anthony will be out isn’t known. Key, meanwhile, has been out since undergoing shoulder surgery while on a sabbatical, but there’s a chance he might be able to return for LSU’s Week 2 matchup with FCS Chattanooga. There’s also the possibility that the team errs on the side of caution and holds him out of that game as well, allowing him to make his 2017 debut the following week in the SEC opener on the road against Mississippi State.
It wasn’t all negative news on the injury front for the Tigers as, as the running back himself indicated earlier this week, Orgeron confirmed that Derrius Guice will play in the BYU game. The SEC’s leading rusher last season had wisdom teeth removed last week.