Associated Press

Maryland confirms additions of Ray Lewis’ son, ex-FSU LB

By John TaylorSep 1, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Maryland has officially added a pair of transfers to its football program, one of whom is very, very familiar with the area.  And vice versa.

On his personal Twitter account in May, Rayshad Lewis (pictured, No. 9) announced that he would be transferring to Maryland. Nearly four months later, the Terrapins confirmed that the son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis has been added to their football roster.

The younger Lewis, who decided to transfer from Utah State in April, will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.

For good measure, he added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

This spring, the Aggies football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner before his transfer.

In addition to this Lewis, the Terps added yet another Lewis — defensive back Marcus Lewis. The other Lewis had decided last month to transfer from Florida State.

Like his transfer partner and namesake, Lewis will sit this coming season. Unlike the other one, Lewis will have just two years of eligibility left starting next season.

A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in Washington D.C. Just three defensive players in FSU’s class that year — Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden — were rated higher than Lewis.

After playing in four games as a true freshman, Lewis set himself up for significant playing time in 2016 with an impressive spring practice. While the season began that way — he started five of the first eight games at the “star” position — Lewis ultimately saw his playing time dwindle. In fact, he didn’t see the field at all the final five games of last year.

LSU likely down another pass-rusher ahead of its opener vs. BYU

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2017, 6:06 AM EDT
2 Comments

LSU already knew it would be without All-American Arden Key for its opener. Thursday, we learned they’ll probably be without his likely replacement as well.

Ed Orgeron confirmed that Andre Anthony sustained an unspecified injury during practice this week and is “probably not going to play” against BYU Saturday night. With Anthony likely sidelined, either redshirt freshman Ray Thornton and freshman true freshman K’Lavon Chaisson will get the start at the Buck position for the Tigers against the Cougars.

Orgeron said he’ll “make a decision before game time” as to which one of the two freshmen will start, although, if it’s anything like potential suspensions, the head coach probably won’t announce it publicly.

Just how long Anthony will be out isn’t known. Key, meanwhile, has been out since undergoing shoulder surgery while on a sabbatical, but there’s a chance he might be able to return for LSU’s Week 2 matchup with FCS Chattanooga. There’s also the possibility that the team errs on the side of caution and holds him out of that game as well, allowing him to make his 2017 debut the following week in the SEC opener on the road against Mississippi State.

It wasn’t all negative news on the injury front for the Tigers as, as the running back himself indicated earlier this week, Orgeron confirmed that Derrius Guice will play in the BYU game. The SEC’s leading rusher last season had wisdom teeth removed last week.

No. 2 Ohio State struggles early but eventually routs pesky Indiana

AP Images
By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2017, 11:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For two quarters and some change, Kevin Wilson’s return to Indiana after a messy departure last year wasn’t going as smoothly as Ohio State new offensive coordinator would have wanted. For fans at home and in the stands, the same could be said of the team’s highly anticipated new look on offense, which sputtered early and often.

Then things just started to click for the Buckeyes in the third quarter and the No. 2 team in the country started living up to that preseason ranking, eventually pulling away from the Hoosiers for a comfortable 49-21 victory on Thursday night that opened the season and Big Ten play for both teams.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t quite as sharp as some expected the senior to be but he still posted solid numbers (284 yards, three touchdowns passing plus another score on the ground) as he broke in several new receivers for OSU. Perhaps the biggest development for Urban Meyer’s team was the emergence of freshman tailback J.K. Dobbins, who may have Wally Pipped starter Mike Weber (hamstring) with 181 yards rushing and showed off plenty of nifty moves in the open field.

Like their counterparts on the other side of the ball, Ohio State’s defense also need a little time to get warmed up but ended up performing just as expected. The vaunted defensive line helped record five sacks while Jordan Fuller and Denzel Ward both picked off passes.

Though the final score may not have indicated it, the Hoosiers did have their moments in the debut of new head coach Tom Allen and actually led at halftime 14-13. They had numerous opportunities to make things even more interesting in the third quarter but failed to capitalize each time they had a shot at the lead, eventually giving way to a 29 point unanswered run that salted the game away for the visitors. Quarterback Richard Lagow did what he could running the quick tempo offense (40-of-65 — yes 65 attempts — for 410 yards, three scores and two interceptions) and hooked up several times for some highlight reel plays with wideout Simmie Cobbs (149 yards, one score). It wasn’t enough though and the lack of any ground game certainly hampered the offense down the stretch.

If you told somebody who didn’t watch the game that Ohio State won by four touchdowns over Indiana, they probably would think things went as expected in Bloomington before the second string entered the action. That wasn’t exactly the case to start for the Buckeyes but the end result was certainly something fitting for the second-ranked team in the country. It probably won’t be good enough next week as Oklahoma rolls into Columbus but that will be a story for another time.

VIDEO: New Mexico State’s Jaleel Scott channels Odell Beckham Jr. with amazing one-handed TD grab

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s Week 1 and we may already have seen the best catch of the season thanks to a little Pac-12 After Dark action.

Check out New Mexico State’s Jaleel Scott going all Odell Beckham Jr. on Arizona State in the second quarter for a touchdown grab that will be hard to top the rest of 2017.

Even if the Aggies are unable to pull off a win on Thursday night, safe to say they’ll have something to remember from their trip to Tempe thanks to that amazing touchdown by Scott.

Mason Rudolph and No. 10 Oklahoma State roll over Tulsa in blowout win to open the season

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2017, 11:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

During the offseason, Mike Gundy’s mullet dominated the conversation in Stillwater. Now that the season is officially here for Oklahoma State though, it’s Mason Rudolph’s turn to steal the headlines.

The Cowboys quarterback was nearly perfect in dropping deep pass after deep pass over an exhausted Tulsa secondary on Thursday night and helped tenth-ranked OSU roll to a 59-24 win over their in-state rival in Stillwater. Rudolph didn’t play much in the second half and finished the night with nearly as many incompletions as touchdowns, posting a 20-of-24 stat line for a whopping 303 yards and three scores.

As expected, the high-powered offense relied a lot on what might be the best wide receiving corps in the country. James Washington led the way and showed no signs of pain despite playing with a hernia, catching six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns (the longest of which checked in at 77 yards). LSU transfer Tyron Johnson had a pretty good debut in orange and white, scoring on a 44 yard touchdown pass from Rudolph.

Despite those pass-happy numbers, OSU was not one-dimensional. Tailback Justice Hill (132 yards, one touchdown) was one of three — count them, three — players with over 90 yards rushing on the night.

The story was not quite the same for the other high-powered offense on the field as head coach Philip Montgomery’s attack had a ton of trouble getting going despite high hopes coming into the season. All-name first-teamer Chad President made his first start at quarterback for the Hurricanes but finished with under 200 yards passing and will need to regroup if the team is to contend for the AAC title as many expect them to in 2017.

Either way, it wasn’t Tulsa’s night. Instead it was a showcase opener for Oklahoma State and their star signal-caller, who will only continue to hear the buzz build about making an early impression in the race for the Heisman Trophy and, possibly, the Big 12 title.