Maryland confirms additions of Ray Lewis’ son, ex-FSU LB

Maryland has officially added a pair of transfers to its football program, one of whom is very, very familiar with the area. And vice versa.

On his personal Twitter account in May, Rayshad Lewis (pictured, No. 9) announced that he would be transferring to Maryland. Nearly four months later, the Terrapins confirmed that the son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis has been added to their football roster.

The younger Lewis, who decided to transfer from Utah State in April, will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.

For good measure, he added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

This spring, the Aggies football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner before his transfer.

In addition to this Lewis, the Terps added yet another Lewis — defensive back Marcus Lewis. The other Lewis had decided last month to transfer from Florida State.

Like his transfer partner and namesake, Lewis will sit this coming season. Unlike the other one, Lewis will have just two years of eligibility left starting next season.

A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in Washington D.C. Just three defensive players in FSU’s class that year — Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden — were rated higher than Lewis.

After playing in four games as a true freshman, Lewis set himself up for significant playing time in 2016 with an impressive spring practice. While the season began that way — he started five of the first eight games at the “star” position — Lewis ultimately saw his playing time dwindle. In fact, he didn’t see the field at all the final five games of last year.