Ole Miss long snapper leaves team on eve of season opener

It’s looking like this is going to be a rough year for Ole Miss football. A program coming off an offseason that saw its head coach removed amid controversy while a dark cloud continues to hover above it with an NCAA investigation process ongoing is now ready to try and turn the page to a new football season. And on the eve of the new season for the Rebels, one player is leaving the program.

Long snapper Chadwick Lamar has announced, via Twitter, he is leaving the program.

Proud to have been a part of something so special in OMFB, but I am stepping away from football. Great things to come for Rebs. #hottytoddy — Chadwick Lamar (@Chadwick_Lamar) September 1, 2017

The reasons for Lamar’s sudden departure are unknown at this time, but it does leave Ole Miss with an overlooked position of need to address right away. The long snapper may not be one of the most important positions on the field, but it suddenly becomes one when you lose the most experienced long snapper you have and need a clear punt from your special teams unit. You never know how much you need a long snapper until a snap sails by your punter and the attempt to flip the field position goes horribly wrong.

That’s not to say that will be the case for the Rebels, but it is suddenly a mild question mark for the team added on top of a heap of questions facing the program this season.

Ole Miss opens the season at home on Saturday against South Alabama.

Follow @KevinOnCFB