Baker Mayfield nearly perfect as No. 7 Oklahoma kicks off post-Stoops era with win

For the first time since November of 1998, someone other than Bob Stoops was the winning coach for an Oklahoma football team.
Behind the right arm of 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield, No. 7 OU had little problem in dispatching UTEP as the Sooners cruised to a 21-7 win over the Miners. It was the first win in the head-coaching career for Lincoln Riley, who took over for Stoops in the offseason when the longtime coach abruptly and unexpectedly retired.
Riley is the first coach not named Stoops to win a game for the Sooners since John Blake in November of 1998.
Mayfield began the game by completing his first 16 passes, and didn’t throw his first incompletion until less than three minutes were remaining in the second quarter. In just one half of work — he was replaced by backup Kyler Murray at the start of the third quarter — Mayfield completed 19-of-20 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns.
His 19 completions went to 10 different Sooners, with Mark Andrews on the receiving end of seven of them for 134 yards and a touchdown. Having to replace the one-two combination of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, the Sooners were led in rushing Abdul Adams’ 53 yards, all of which came in the first half as well. For the game, OU ran for 180 yards on 38 carries.
Murray kept up OU’s passing accuracy on the day as he went 10-11 for 149 yards and a touchdown. All told, 14 different player caught passes from the two quarterbacks.
OU held UTEP, which is coming off a four-win 2016 season, to just 165 yards of offense — 73 rushing, 94 passing.
With what was essentially a preseason game out of the way, OU will truly kick off its 2017 season with a road trip to Columbus for a matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. The Sooners will be looking to avenge a 45-24 loss to the Buckeyes in Norman last season.
The Jake Fromm Era at Georgia has commenced a little sooner than expected. How long it’ll last remains to be seen — as will Jacob Eason potentially getting Wally Pipp’d.
Midway through the first quarter of their opener against Appalachian State, Eason was hit while out of bounds at the end of a run — a flag for a late hit was thrown — and stepped and landed somewhat awkwardly. While he got up and limped toward the huddle, he ultimately went to the ground before being tended to by UGA medical personnel. After briefly getting looked at inside a medical tent, the quarterback subsequently walked gingerly to the locker room for further observation.
At the time of this post, the only report on his condition is that Eason sustained an unspecified injury to his left knee and his return is uncertain.
Replacing the 2016 starter was Fromm, a four-star 2017 signee who was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country. While Eason struggled somewhat during his brief time in the opener — he was 1-3 for four yards — the true freshman seemed at ease as, on his first two drives, he hit on five of his eight passes for 62.
Fromm’s play helped set up the first score of the game, a one-yard touchdown run toward the end of the first quarter. Heading into the second quarter, the Bulldogs hold a 7-0 lead on the Mountaineers.
UPDATED 7:13 p.m. ET: Almost immediately after hitting publish, Fromm connected with Javon Wims on a 34-yard pass that served as the first touchdown pass of the true freshman’s career.
Tap the breaks on USC’s national championship parade, folks. The Trojans must survive Western Michigan first.
The 4th-ranked Trojans are tied with the oar-less Broncos at 14-14 through one half at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
USC opened the season in a USC-like fashion, racing 75 yards in six plays to score on a 16-yard Ronald Jones dash. But Western Michigan answered with a Jamauri Bogan 4-yard touchdown run, and then took the lead on a 7-yard Jon Wassink run. Wassnick has completed 6-of-13 passes for only 43 yards, but the Broncos hold a 161-75 edge on the ground.
After two straight punts, USC at last pulled even with Western Michigan on another Jones scoring run, this one a 1-yard plunge. The Trojans marched to midfield in the half’s final minute, but Sam Darnold was intercepted by Western Michigan’s Darius Phillips.
Western Michigan will receive to open the second half.
People joked last season about Florida’s best offense being the Gators’ defense. One week into the 2017 season and it appears not much has changed for Jim McElwain’s squad.
As a result, Michigan parlayed a suffocating defensive effort and took advantage of numerous UF mistakes on Saturday afternoon to capture a 33-17 win at AT&T Stadium in one of the bigger non-conference clashes of the year.
While the scoreline seemed to indicate a somewhat close affair, it would have been a blowout for Jim Harbaugh and company had Wolverines quarterback Wilton Speight not gifted Florida 14 points off back-to-back pick-sixes in the first half. The senior signal-caller didn’t exactly get much sharper as the game went on (181 yards, one touchdown), but helped at least loosen up the defense to create some running lanes for tailbacks Ty Isaac (114 yards) and Chris Evans (78 yards) on the ground.
Their effort played a role in the team taking over the game to start the second half and never look back. Michigan marched right down to the end zone coming out of the locker room and then proceeded to recover a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. That was eventually turned into three points a few plays later and the Wolverines repeated the act again by recovering a Feleipe Franks fumble and cashing in with another field goal.
All told, a roughly three-minute span produced just three Florida offensive plays but 13 Michigan points. Along the way, Quinn Nordin became the first kicker in Wolverines history to ever hit two 50+ field goals in a game.
Franks (5/9, 75 yards) did start the game on solid ground as a first time starter but never seemed to get comfortable behind center. Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire was eventually brought on to run the offense but the Gators never could turn things around and he was the recipient of many of the Wolverines’ five sacks.
The lackluster effort on that side of the ball was sure to evoke memories of the past few seasons in Gainesville but things likely would have been at least a little different had 10 players — including the starting tailback and the team’s only game-breaking receiver — not been suspended. McElwain and his coaching staff will have a week to regroup with FCS Northern Colorado coming to the Swamp for their next game but will need answers quickly if they’re to remain atop the SEC East by the end of the year for a third straight time.
Michigan won’t have the same number of questions after their biggest test of the non-conference slate and may not play a team as good as the Gators until a late October trip to Penn State highlights Big Ten play. There was plenty of concern about Harbaugh’s team having to replace so many starters in 2017 but the Wolverines will head back to Ann Arbor without fretting quite as much as first thought, especially on defense.
Certainly not after clamping down and doing their own Gator chomp in Texas to kick off the season.
A summer of attempting to change the narrative and a week’s worth of Brian Kelly trying to tell media outlets this year is going to be different has paid off for at least one week. Notre Dame (1-0) opened the season at home with a 49-16 win against Temple (0-1), and has a few reasons to feel optimistic about this season after one game.
For starters, there is quarterback Brandon Wimbush. Wimbush got the Irish off on the right foot Saturday afternoon with a pair of touchdown passes and 106 rushing yards and a score. Brian Kelly has liked having dual threats run the offense, and Wimbush did just that against a Temple defense that was ripe for the picking.
Then there is running back Josh Adams, who tore up the Temple defense for 161 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Adams was a workhorse for the Irish running the football with an average of 8.5 yards per carry. As a team, Notre Dame piled up 353 rushing yards, which was more than the total yardage picked up by Temple on the afternoon.
Notre Dame may have room to improve on the defense, but the Irish did a sound job slowing down the running game for the Owls. It was expected there would be a transition period for Temple with a new head coach in Geoff Collins and a decent amount of roster turnover, an unproven quarterback situyation made running the football a key for Temple. The Irish held the Owls to fewer than 100 yards on the ground, with a trio of sacks helping out in the box score in that department. That is encouraging, but the next game poses a much more serious threat on the ground with Georgia coming in with Nick Chubb. Time will tell if this will hold up.
It wasn’t all bad for Temple, as Logan Marchi battled and passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a tough spot. Ryquell Armstead ran 19 times for 67 yards and the Owls spread the ball around in the passing game. It just was not nearly enough to battle Notre Dame in this setting at this time.
Notre Dame will stay home next week to host No. 15 Georgia. The game will be a primetime affair from Notre Dame Stadium with the Irish and Bulldogs squaring off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC (check your local listings). Georgia opened the season against Appalachian State in a game that was ongoing at the time Notre Dame wrapped up the win. Temple will look to rebound next week with a home game against a local FCS threat from the Main Line, Villanova. Villanova is ranked in the FCS top 25 polls and is coming off a top 25 victory over Lehigh.