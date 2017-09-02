Defending FCS champ James Madison ‘upsets’ East Carolina

When is an FCS team knocking off an FBS foe not an upset? When the former involves the best that level had to offer last year and the latter is coming off a three-win season.
James Madison, the defending FCS champions, went into Greenville Saturday and beat East Carolina quite handily by the score of 34-14. And, not only did they beat the Pirates handily on the road, they, literally, pounded them into the ground, with the Dukes rushing for 422 yards (9.6 yards per carry). ECU, meanwhile, was held to 2.7 YPC on its 30 rushing attempts.
All told, JMU outgained ECU 614-372 on offense in the first game of Scottie Montgomery‘s second season as the Pirates’ head coach. Last season, Montgomery debuted with a 3-9 mark in replacing the beloved Ruffin McNeill; this outcome certainly won’t help the head coach’s cause amongst the fan base.
ECU and those fans can, though, take some comfort in the fact that they aren’t the first, and likely won’t be the last, FBS team to be taken out by JMU.
Most famously, JMU knocked off Virginia Tech in 2011, while also beating SMU in 2015. In 2009, they took Maryland to overtime before ultimately falling to the Terps for good measure.
They have at least two future games with FBS teams scheduled — North Carolina State in 2018 and West Virginia in 2019. So, yeah, good luck to those Power Five teams.
Florida State’s season will not be rocked by a loss to Alabama. But what is lost within that loss could seriously damage the ‘Noles fortunes this season.
Trailing 24-7 with around five minutes remaining in the game, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was sacked by Alabama’s Ronnie Harrison and immediately grabbed his left knee. He had to be helped from the field and then briefly entered the injury tent on the Florida State sideline.
Francois emerged on crutches with a brace around his left knee and was carted to the locker room.
Francois is one of the toughest players in the game; it takes a lot to knock him from action.
Francois finished the night 19-of-33 for 210 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Of all the potential ironies in the world college football world, this might be the most implausibly ironic.
In the midst of the sexual assault scandal at Baylor last year, and after Art Briles was ousted as head football coach, Ian McCaw “resigned” as BU’s athletic director as well. In a move that was controversial at the time and remains controversial to this day, McCaw was hired to the same position at Liberty six months later.
Liberty is currently an FCS team in football but will begin its transition to the FBS level in 2018. As it happens, Liberty opened the 2017 season against Baylor, in Waco. And, well, this happened.
Yep.
So, BU head coach Matt Rhule, who replaced the disgraced Briles, lost in his first game with the program to the school that hired his new university’s old AD. And then you have Liberty’s Turner Gill, who had zero wins in Big 12 play in his two seasons as the head coach at Kansas yet now has one over a team from that very same conference as the head coach at what’s a current FCS program.
You just can’t make any of this stuff up. Literally, I think.
Everybody figured that a Cardinals quarterback would take center stage in Indianapolis as regional rivals Purdue and Louisville squared off at Lucas Oil Stadium. What might have been slightly unexpected for some is that it was former UL signal-caller Jeff Brohm who stole the show… as the head coach of the Boilermakers.
Brohm’s team showed an impressive amount of moxie under the dome and gave their top 20 opponent everything they could handle for four quarters before the Cardinals eventually were able to pull away for a 35-28 win.
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson played a big role in that final scoreline and looked much more like the player we saw dazzle college football at the beginning of last year. His numbers were spectacular when glancing at the box score — 378 yards passing and two touchdowns, 107 yards on the ground — but would have been even better had he gotten any help from his run game or offensive line.
Over on defense, a new-look Cardinals unit was pinned with their backs against the wall several times thanks to short fields and had to play most of the game without the services of their best player. All-American cornerback Jaire Alexander left early in the first half while trying to run back a blocked field goal, injuring lower leg and did not return. Despite those issues, they still made plenty of adjustments to slow down Purdue in the second half and recorded four sacks and four turnovers on the night.
The real story was not about the ranked team but about how much better the Boilermakers looked after such a dreadful 2016 that prompted wholesale changes for the program. Elijah Sindelar (118 yards, two scores, one pick) got the start for the team at quarterback and threw the game’s first touchdown, but was pulled several times for veteran David Blough (175 yards, two touchdowns and interceptions) starting in the second quarter. The rushing attack wasn’t much to write home about at just 2.4 yards per carry but the new spread attack using two signal-callers was pesky enough to make things interesting from start to finish.
When you look at season openers, you tend to learn as much about the lower ranked team as the higher one and that certainly seemed like the case on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Purdue looks much more competitive than they were a year ago and may have enough on the roster to make things interesting in their head coach’s debut campaign. The flip side is that Louisville doesn’t appear as close to ACC rivals Florida State or Clemson as they would like to be at this point.
The night still belonged to the Cardinals in the end, but the old one on the other sideline had plenty to smile about too.
Through one half in Atlanta, Florida State-Alabama is exactly the game we thought it would be: a track meet/boxing match combination where each team struggles to maintain offense against the other. A game where Alabama has been slightly better than Florida State, as the Tide holds a 10-7 advantage at the break.
Alabama opened the scoring with a 35-yard Andy Pappanastos field goal, but Florida State immediately responded with its best drive of the night, an 11-play, 90-yard march that ended on a 3-yard fade from Deondre Francois to Auden Tate, giving the Seminoles a 7-3 lead at the 13:41 mark of the second quarter.
Alabama rebounded with a long drive of its own, moving 85 yards in only five snaps, closing on a 53-yard rainbow from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley.
Each team also had its share of missed opportunities. Florida State’s first possession ended on a turnover on downs at the Alabama 34 when Francois didn’t see a wide open receiver streaking down the middle of the field. Alabama’s first touch concluded with a 42-yard missed field goal.
Hurts has completed 7-of-12 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown with seven carries for 43 yards. Damien Harris leads all runners with 47 yards on five carries, though 34 came on one rush — the first play of the game. Alabama’s final three possessions after the touchdown drive all ended in 3-and-outs.
The ‘Noles had a chance to tie the game just before the half, but Ricky Aguayo‘s 37-yard field goal try was blocked. Jimbo Fisher and company will have a gripe after the game, as Alabama got away with what appeared to be a textbook pass interference penalty on Alabama’s Tony Brown inside the Tide end zone that went uncalled. Francois has completed 14-of-22 passes for 161 yards and a score, but FSU has mustered only 24 yards on 13 carries.
Florida State will receive to open the second half.