Georgia QB Jacob Eason injured, return uncertain

The Jake Fromm Era at Georgia has commenced a little sooner than expected. How long it’ll last remains to be seen — as will Jacob Eason potentially getting Wally Pipp’d.
Midway through the first quarter of their opener against Appalachian State, Eason was hit while out of bounds at the end of a run — a flag for a late hit was thrown — and stepped and landed somewhat awkwardly. While he got up and limped toward the huddle, he ultimately went to the ground before being tended to by UGA medical personnel. After briefly getting looked at inside a medical tent, the quarterback subsequently walked gingerly to the locker room for further observation.
VIDEO OF JACOB EASON HURT AFTER LATE HIT #UGA #AppState pic.twitter.com/TXQxZ3AuFP
— RISEUP (@TheNayborz) September 2, 2017
At the time of this post, the only report on his condition is that Eason sustained an unspecified injury to his left knee and his return is uncertain.
Replacing the 2016 starter was Fromm, a four-star 2017 signee who was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country. While Eason struggled somewhat during his brief time in the opener — he was 1-3 for four yards — the true freshman seemed at ease as, on his first two drives, he hit on five of his eight passes for 62.
Fromm’s play helped set up the first score of the game, a one-yard touchdown run toward the end of the first quarter. Heading into the second quarter, the Bulldogs hold a 7-0 lead on the Mountaineers.
UPDATED 7:13 p.m. ET: Almost immediately after hitting publish, Fromm connected with Javon Wims on a 34-yard pass that served as the first touchdown pass of the true freshman’s career.