Kelly Bryant has settled in as Clemson’s new QB

Overreactions to one half of football in the first half of the season opener are often times misguided, but it was hard not to like what Clemson fans witnessed from their new starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant. But after a fast start in the first quarter with 21 points scored by the defending national champions, Clemson is holding a lead of just 28-3 at the half against Kent State.

Bryant ended the first half having completed 14 of 20 passes for 178 yards, with 61 of them coming on this deep pass to Deon Cain for a touchdown.

And yes, he is even quite cordial to the referees, as evidenced by this moment at the end of a play.

Kelly Bryant is such a gentleman pic.twitter.com/up3UrhS8Li — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 2, 2017

Bryant has also impressed with his running abilities as well, as he currently leads all players with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. All things considered, this has been a fine start to the season for the Tigers after just one half of play. While a handful of top 10 teams had questionable first halves in their openers, Clemson has been just dandy.

Follow @KevinOnCFB