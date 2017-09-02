Navy torpedoes Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic coaching debut

I can type the following with utter and completely certainty: if Lane Kiffin was still the offensive coordinator at Alabama, he would not have lost this game.
Be that as it may, the Kiffin Era at Florida Atlantic kicked off Friday night, with FAU squaring off against 2016 AAC runner-up Navy. With the Owls coming off a three-win season and the Midshipmen nine victories, the outcome was decidedly predictable as the service academy, outside of myriad weather delays that totaled nearly three hours, had little problem dispatching their hosts in a 42-19 road win.
The Midshipmen ran for 416 yards on the night/morning, with starting quarterback Zach Abey accounting for 235 of those yards on the ground. Abey also threw for 110 yards in completing three of his 10 pass attempts on the night/morning.
The loss wasn’t without highlights for the home team as the first score of the Kiffin Era was a 95-yard touchdown pass…
… that featured the coach’s signature signal-score-before-it’s-an-actual-score sideline move.
So there’s that, which is nice.
Kiffin is now 35-22 in a career as a college head coach that has included stops at USC (28-15) and Tennessee (7-6). His last win as a head coach at this level came in September of 2013; his next chance for a win will come in Week 2 against No. 9 Wisconsin in Madison; his next realistic chance for a win will come a week later against FCS Bethune-Cookman.
It’s looking like this is going to be a rough year for Ole Miss football. A program coming off an offseason that saw its head coach removed amid controversy while a dark cloud continues to hover above it with an NCAA investigation process ongoing is now ready to try and turn the page to a new football season. And on the eve of the new season for the Rebels, one player is leaving the program.
Long snapper Chadwick Lamar has announced, via Twitter, he is leaving the program.
The reasons for Lamar’s sudden departure are unknown at this time, but it does leave Ole Miss with an overlooked position of need to address right away. The long snapper may not be one of the most important positions on the field, but it suddenly becomes one when you lose the most experienced long snapper you have and need a clear punt from your special teams unit. You never know how much you need a long snapper until a snap sails by your punter and the attempt to flip the field position goes horribly wrong.
That’s not to say that will be the case for the Rebels, but it is suddenly a mild question mark for the team added on top of a heap of questions facing the program this season.
Ole Miss opens the season at home on Saturday against South Alabama.
While much of the attention on the Thursday night slate was focused on Ohio State’s second half resurgence at Indiana or Mason Rudolph‘s dazzling aerial display against Tulsa, you may have somehow missed the coaching debut of on P.J. Fleck at his new job last night.Fleck and Minnesota may not have played a perfect game, but it was good enough to go 1-0 to start the season after Minnesota got by Buffalo.
After the game, Fleck was awarded the game ball in honor of his first win with the school. As noted by USA Today, Fleck became the first Minnesota head coach to win his coaching debut with the program since John Gutekunst led the Gophers to a 31-7 victory over Bowling Green in 1986 (they then lost 63-0 the following week against No. 1 Oklahoma, and 24-20 the next week against Pacific). So it’s been a long time coming for a Minnesota coach to get off to his new job with a 1-0 start. And for that, the milestone was deserving of the game ball, handed to Fleck by Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle.
“I was very honored,” Fleck said afterward. “But that game ball was not for me. That game ball was for our players. That game ball was for our boosters. That game ball was for our fans, our student section, 10,000 strong are chanting ‘row the boat.’ … That’s for everybody who believed in what we’re doing, not that it’s guaranteed to happen right now or this year. But that’s for that vision, and I just appreciated it and accepted it on behalf of everybody.”
Fleck’s next goal will to become the first Minnesota head coach to start his tenure with the Gophers with a 2-0 record since Murray Warmath started the 1954 season with four consecutive wins. Next up for Minnesota will be a road trip to Oregon State next Saturday.
Today marks the 10th anniversary of one of the greatest college football upsets of all time; Appalachian State over Michigan. With Appalachian State the first opponent on the schedule for Georgia this season, the Bulldogs have been taking special care not to let the history escape them. Footage of the historic upset has been playing in the Georgia gym leading up to the season opener in Athens.
“They play it during workouts,” Georgia senior left tackle Isaiah Wynn said this week, according to Dawgs 247. “We get it right there on the big screen.”
A lot has changed over the course of the past decade. The Appalachian State team that topped Michigan went on to win their third consecutive national championship that season (against a Delaware team with some guy named Joe Flacco at quarterback). In more recent years, the Mountaineers have made the transition up to the FBS from the FCS and this season they look to be one of the top contenders for the Sun Belt Conference championship. This weekend, they look to score another signature upset, although one that would be far less shocking than the one a decade ago.
The point is this is not the same Appalachian State program it was when it scored the milestone upset over No. 5 Michigan in the Big House, but if you feel history does have a way of repeating itself, then it is best to constantly stay reminded of it.
Of course, if Appalachian State does pull the upset, maybe the decision to keep that memory running on loop could be seen as a move that came back to haunt Georgia. Georgia is a considerable favorite in the game, but one must be careful with Appalachian State. The Mountaineers let one slip away last year at Tennesee. Can they finish the job this weekend?
As Arkansas was picking up a win in their season opener last night against Florida A&M, they were in the midst of losing a key player from the defense to what has turned out to be a season-ending injury. Cornerback Ryan Pulley came out of the game with an apparent arm injury, and he has announced he is done for the year with a shoulder injury.
Trent Shadid of SEC Country reports the injury is actually a torn pectoral injury. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game, and Pulley did not return to the field.
Pulley shared an update to his friends and family on Facebook, which was relayed via Twitter by Arkansas sportscaster Bo Mattingly.
Pulley did return to the sidelines in Little Rock wearing street clothes and a sling on his right arm, so the outlook looked troubling right away. Losing Pulley, the team’s top cornerback from last season, for the remainder of the season means Arkansas will plug in true freshman Kamren Curl in his place. Curl was a three-star prospect at safety out of high school from Oklahoma, according to his Rivals profile.