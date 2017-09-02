NC State and South Carolina tied at the half in Charlotte

Deebo Samuel took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a South Carolina touchdown while NC State closed the half with a score of its own, and the Gamecocks and Wolfpack are knotted at 21-21 at the break in Charlotte.
Neither team stopped the other to open the game. NC State answered Samuel’s touchdown with a 14-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 6-yard Ryan Finley scoring run. South Carolina answered that answer when Jake Bentley found Rico Dowdle for a 34-yard score at the 3:53 mark of the first quarter.
And NC State again responded, this time on a 2-yard Nyheim Hines run to close the first quarter in a 14-14 tie.
South Carolina’s Chris Lammons forced a fumble by NC State receiver Stephon Lewis inside NC State territory, and South Carolina capitalized on a 6-yard toss from Bentley to Samuel at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter.
NC State tied the game again with its third lengthy drive of the half — 79 yards in 10 plays — closing on a 4-yard strike from Finely to Jakobi Meyers. Finley has hit 27-of-34 throws for 296 yards and a touchdown (with another on the ground), while NC State has managed 47 yards on 15 rushes.
Bentley has completed 11-of-17 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the ‘Cocks on the ground with 12 yards on three carries. South Carolina managed only 28 yards on 10 carries in the first half.
NC State will receive to start the second half.
Missouri’s defense, which was battered in the opener against FCS Missouri State Saturday afternoon, will be further depleted for the rest of the first half of the 2017 season.
Following its 72-43 win in Columbia, Mizzou announced that A.J. Logan “will be withheld from the first six games of the Tigers’ 2017 football season by the [NCAA] as part of an ongoing review.” The review is part of an investigation into academic misconduct.
The nose tackle will miss games against South Carolina (Sept. 9), Purdue (Sept.16), Auburn (Sept. 23), Kentucky (Oct. 7) and Georgia (Oct. 14). He will b eligible to return for the Oct. 21 matchup with Idaho.
“While I am saddened that I will miss six games of my senior year, I know in my heart that I have told the truth, cooperated with the University and NCAA, and taken full responsibility for my actions,” a portion of a statement attributed to the player read. “I believe my integrity remains intact, and I am now focused on working hard in the classroom and on the field in the weeks ahead. I look forward to our team having a great season and am sorry that I will not be with my brothers early on, but I will continue to work with them and be prepared when I return.”
“I am proud of A.J. for being honest and transparent with our staff and the NCAA during this ongoing process,” head coach Barry Odom said in his statement. “He has been forthright and cooperative throughout the entire review, and I look forward to watching him walk across the stage with his Mizzou degree in December.”
Last season, Logan started all 12 games for the Tigers.
If this is going to be a different Notre Dame team this season, then new starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush is going to playing a key role. So far, so good as Notre Dame leads Temple 28-10 at the half in the season opener.
Wimbush has accounted for three touchdowns in the first half of the season opener in South Bend against defending American Athletic Conference champion Temple. Wimbush, making his first career start for Notre Dame, has thrown two touchdown passes and rushed for one more, Notre Dame opened up a 28-3 half on the strength of a 21-point first quarter, but the Owls have started to scratch back a little bit.
Logan Marchi completed a touchdown pass to Keith Kirkwood inside the red zone to cut into the lead, but that has been all the Owls have been able to muster aside from a field goal. Temple is playing the game without their top wide receiver, Ventell Bryant, who did not travel with the team due to a reported hamstring injury.
Temple has a lot of ground to make up against a more talented Irish team in the second half, and first-year head coach Geoff Collins will have his work cut out for him to turn this game back in his favor.
This did not go according to plan for Tom Herman. In his coaching debut in Austin, Herman was unable to clean up enough mistakes and shaky play from his team as No. 23 Texas (0-1) dug a big hole early at home against Maryland (1-0). Despite a wild second half, Texas just could not get past Maryland as the Terrapins answered every threat from Texas down the stretch and delivered a knockout blow midway through the fourth quarter in the form of a Kasim Hill touchown. Hill’s fourth-quarter touchdown pushed Maryland’s lead to 44-34, which would end up being the final score. Maryland, who entered the game as an 18-point underdog, celebrated a 51-41 victory.
Hill scored the late touchdown, but the Terps were strong on the ground with Ty Johnson leading the charge with 127 yards and a score, averaging 11.5 yards per rush on the Texas defense, which may not have been as solid as anticipated at the start of the season. Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome also got involved running the ball with 64 yards and a score to go with his 175 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. It was more the kind of performance you would expect from a quarterback coached by Herman. Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele had a productive afternoon with 300 passing yards and a touchdown and 21 rushing yards and a score, but too many poor passes soaring high or behind receivers led to near-interceptions and stalled any progress late in the game for a possible comeback.
Special teams gaffes and a defense unable to seize momentum were crippling for Texas (Maryland recovered a kickoff fumble and returned a blocked field goal for a score — although, so did Texas), but the offense was the most disappointing part of the Texas effort on Saturday. The Longhorns scored just 13 offensive points. Holton Hill gave the Longhorns a lead just three plays in the game with a 31-yard interception return for a score, and Hill returned a blocked field goal for another score later on. Reggie Hemphill-Mapps brought the Longhorns within three points in the third quarter with a 91-yard punt return for a score, but the teams traded blows from there to keep Maryland out in front the rest of the way. Texas hurt itself with over 100 yards in penalties as well.
So the Tom Herman run in Austin has some work to do. Transforming Texas into a Big 12 contender was not going to happen overnight anyway, and there are still 11 more games to play. Odds are we will still see a good number of positive developments from Texas moving forward, but a loss at home to Maryland is still a sour way to get things started. One thing you can say about a game like this from Texas is you have a laundry list of items you now know can be addressed. Let’s see how much of that laundry gets cleaned up in the next few weeks.
Maryland, however, showed some more reasons to be optimistic about the season than many probably thought possible. Wide receiver D.J. Moore (133 receiving yards) showed why he is one of the top receivers in the Big Ten, and Pigrome ran the offense well to keep things mixed up. This is a team that is still not on the same level as Ohio State or Penn State or Michigan, but it could end up being a team that could cause a few problems for any of those three at the top of the Big Ten East. This was a solid victory for D.J. Durkin.
Texas will host San Jose State next week before preparing for a major road test in Week 3 at USC. Maryland will be home next week for a home opener against in-state FCS opponent Towson.
The up-and-down collegiate career of Du’Vonta Lampkin has taken yet another downward turn.
According to SoonerScoop.com, Lampkin is not suited up for OU’s 2017 opener against UTEP. The reason for the defensive tackle being sidelined? A suspension for violating unspecified team rules.
The news comes after Lampkin’s name wasn’t on the two-deep depth chart heading into the opener.
This marks Lampkin’s second suspension in less than a year.
In mid-September of last year, Bob Stoops confirmed that Lampkin was in the midst of serving a six-game suspension. According to the then-OU head coach, the suspension stemmed from the Orange Bowl playoff game the year before; what specific incident in or around that CFP semifinal that triggered the punitive measures is unknown.
Lampkin, meanwhile, was a three-star signee as part of rival Texas’ 2015 recruiting class, but couldn’t enroll at UT because of a foreign language requirement. Charlie Strong, though, wouldn’t give Lampkin a release from his scholarship — the UT head coach “[didn’t] want to set [the] precedent that recruits can fail [a] course and go elsewhere” — leading Lampkin to appeal the decision.
In August of 2015, Lampkin announced that he would be enrolling at OU. The three-star recruit took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in five games last season after serving his suspension.