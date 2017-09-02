Getty Images

No. 4 USC escapes Western Michigan’s upset bid

Sep 2, 2017
When USC accepted the ball to open its season and rolled 75 yards in six plays, capped by a 16-yard Ronald Jones II scoring rush, it looked to be business as expected for the Trojans.

But then the Trojans went 3-and-out on its next possession, and Western Michigan responded with an 8-play, 59-yard touchdown drive to tie the game. And then, when USC went 3-and-out again, and Western Michigan again capitalized with a lengthy touchdown march — 84 yards in 11 plays — it was obvious nothing about Saturday’s opener was business as expected for USC.

That moment did not arrive until the 3:49 mark of the fourth quarter, when Stephen Carr raced for a 52-yard touchdown, providing put-away score of No. 4 USC’s 49-31 defeat of Western Michigan.

This game remained so close for so long because the Broncos, playing their first game under new head coach Tim Lester, performed every bit like the defending MAC champions that they are. Four players carried the ball at least seven times and all gained at least 30 yards. LeVante Bellamy led the way with 102 yards on nine carries, and WMU as a team rushed 43 times for 251 yards and two scores.

Jones far and away outperformed USC’s purported Heisman candidate Sam Darnold. Jones racked up 159 yards and three touchdowns on only 18 carries, while Darnold completed 23-of-33 passes for 289 yards and no touchdowns against two interceptions, though he did run for an 11-yard score.

The teams traded touchdowns for much of the game. After Jones’s opening punch, Western Michigan notched two consecutive scores to grab a 14-7 lead, marching 59 and 81 yards in the process. Jones’s second touchdown, a 1-yard plunge, tied the game at 14-14 just before the half.

Western Michigan moved 75 yards, punctuated by a 27-yard scoring strike from Jon Wassink to Keishawn Watson, to reclaim the lead at 21-14 to open the second half, then had a chance to take complete control after intercepting Darnold for a second time. But the Broncos punted on their ensuing possession, and USC took advantage with an 83-yard touchdown drive. In fact, Western Michigan would not stop USC again after Darnold’s second pick.

The Trojans pulled ahead for the first time since 7-0 on a 1-yard Carr run, but Western Michigan immediately responded when Darius Phillips went goal line to goal line on the ensuing kickoff.

USC needed only three plays to move 83 yards to reclaim the lead at 35-28 thanks to a 37-yard Jones run and, after a WMU field goal, put the game away on Carr’s 52-yard sprint. Marvin Tell III provided the exclamation point with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:13 left to play.

The loss was Western Michigan’s (0-1) first regular-season setback since falling to Northern Illinois on Nov. 18, 2015, a streak of 14 games. USC (1-0) extended its winning streak to 10 games, trailing only Oklahoma’s 11 for the longest active winning streak in FBS.

Alabama leading Florida State through one half in Atlanta

Sep 2, 2017
Through one half in Atlanta, Florida State-Alabama is exactly the game we thought it would be: a track meet/boxing match combination where each team struggles to maintain offense against the other. A game where Alabama has been slightly better than Florida State, as the Tide holds a 10-7 advantage at the break.

Alabama opened the scoring with a 35-yard Andy Pappanastos field goal, but Florida State immediately responded with its best drive of the night, an 11-play, 90-yard march that ended on a 3-yard fade from Deondre Francois to Auden Tate, giving the Seminoles a 7-3 lead at the 13:41 mark of the second quarter.

Alabama rebounded with a long drive of its own, moving 85 yards in only five snaps, closing on a 53-yard rainbow from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley.

Each team also had its share of missed opportunities. Florida State’s first possession ended on a turnover on downs at the Alabama 34 when Francois didn’t see a wide open receiver streaking down the middle of the field. Alabama’s first touch concluded with a 42-yard missed field goal.

Hurts has completed 7-of-12 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown with seven carries for 43 yards. Damien Harris leads all runners with 47 yards on five carries, though 34 came on one rush — the first play of the game. Alabama’s final three possessions after the touchdown drive all ended in 3-and-outs.

The ‘Noles had a chance to tie the game just before the half, but Ricky Aguayo‘s 37-yard field goal try was blocked. Jimbo Fisher and company will have a gripe after the game, as Alabama got away with what appeared to be a textbook pass interference penalty on Alabama’s Tony Brown inside the Tide end zone that went uncalled. Francois has completed 14-of-22 passes for 161 yards and a score, but FSU has mustered only 24 yards on 13 carries.

Florida State will receive to open the second half.

Blind walk-on long-snaps on extra point in USC win over Western Michigan

Sep 2, 2017
We’re still in Week 1, but there might not be a cooler or more heartfelt moment than what we witnessed at the Coliseum Saturday evening.

A few years back, the Pete Carroll-led USC Trojans football team essentially adopted Jake Olson, a teenage fan at the time suffering from cancer of the retina in his right eye (he lost his left eye when he was less than one year old).  It was subsequently determined that Olson would need the right eye removed; on his final day of sight prior to the surgery that would leave him blind for the rest of his life, he chose to attend a Trojans football practice.

Fast-forward roughly five years, and Olson walked on to the USC football team as a long-snapper in 2015.  He took his first live-drill reps with the Trojans in September of that year, then snapped for the team in the 2016 spring game.  While he didn’t see any game action either year, Saturday, at the end of USC’s closer-than-expected win over Western Michigan, Olson finally got to take his place on the field in an actual game with the rest of his special teams teammates.

That. Is. Awesome.  Again, it’ll be hard to top this scene this season.

And, for those who are curious, Olson is the second legally-blind player to appear in an NCAA football game. The first?  Tulane’s Aaron Golub, who long-snapped on an extra point for the Green Wave in October of 2015.

In 98-0 win, St. John’s sets Div. III vs. Div. III points record

Sep 2, 2017
We normally concentrate almost solely on the FBS here at CFT, with a pinch of FCS thrown in for good measure.  This, though, merits a mention and, since The Fifth Quarter is no longer a thing, I’ll toss it out here.

Div. III powerhouse St. John’s (Minn.) opened its 2017 season Saturday against fellow Div. III member St. Scholastica (Minn.) in Collegeville.  And, let’s just say it was one for the history books.

By way of the Associated Press, St. John’s kicked the living rosaries out of its overmatched opponent, scoring 14 touchdowns en route to a 98-0 woodshedding.  Not only did the Johnnies set a school record for most points scored in a game, breaking the old mark of 77 set against Bethel in 1993, but they also set the Div. III record for most points scored against another Div. III school — the old mark was 97 by Concordia against Macalester way back in 1977.

St. John’s finished eight points shy of breaking the Div. III all-division record for points in a game, which is still held by Rockford for their 105-point performance against Trinity Bible in 2003.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Johnnies used a whopping 46 players — on defense alone.

St. John’s made the Div. III playoffs each of the past three seasons, and have four national championships to its name (last coming in 2003).  From 1953-2012, the Johnnies were coached by John Gagliardi (pictured), whose 489 career wins are the most of any coach at any level of college football.  His retirement in November of 2012 earned him a shoutout from the POTUS.

Georgia QB Jacob Eason injured, return uncertain

Sep 2, 2017
The Jake Fromm Era at Georgia has commenced a little sooner than expected.  How long it’ll last remains to be seen — as will Jacob Eason potentially getting Wally Pipp’d.

Midway through the first quarter of their opener against Appalachian State, Eason was hit while out of bounds at the end of a run — a flag for a late hit was thrown — and stepped and landed somewhat awkwardly.  While he got up and limped toward the huddle, he ultimately went to the ground before being tended to by UGA medical personnel.  After briefly getting looked at inside a medical tent, the quarterback subsequently walked gingerly to the locker room for further observation.

At the time of this post, the only report on his condition is that Eason sustained an unspecified injury to his left knee and his return is uncertain.

Replacing the 2016 starter was Fromm, a four-star 2017 signee who was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country.  While Eason struggled somewhat during his brief time in the opener — he was 1-3 for four yards — the true freshman seemed at ease as, on his first two drives, he hit on five of his eight passes for 62.

Fromm’s play helped set up the first score of the game, a one-yard touchdown run toward the end of the first quarter.  Heading into the second quarter, the Bulldogs hold a 7-0 lead on the Mountaineers.

UPDATED 7:13 p.m. ET: Almost immediately after hitting publish, Fromm connected with Javon Wims on a 34-yard pass that served as the first touchdown pass of the true freshman’s career.