Ohio State reportedly dismisses WR Eric Glover-Williams

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two days after its season-opening win, Ohio State’s roster is a little bit lighter.

An OSU official has confirmed that Eric Glover-Williams is no longer a member of the Buckeyes football team. No reason was given, at least officially, for the wide receiver’s abrupt departure.

However, citing unnamed sources, ElevenWarriors.com is reporting “that Glover-Williams was dismissed from the team due to off-field issues.” No specific details were given as to what those off-field issues entailed.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.

This spring, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver.