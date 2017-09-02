Texas and Maryland each score Block Six, but Tom Herman’s Longhorn debut a disaster so far

Three plays into the Tom Herman era in Austin, the Texas defense put the Longhorns on the scoreboard. An interception by Holton Hill was returned 31 yards to the house for a quick Texas lead, but it has been a special teams disaster for Texas in the first half against Maryland. Up 14-7 in the second quarter, Maryland blocked a Texas field goal attempt and Antoine Brooks picked it up and ran 71 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 21-7. The Terps are spoiling the Herman debut with a decisive 30-14 lead at halftime in Austin.
Texas also had a lost fumble on a kickoff return that gave Maryland a chance to put more point son the scoreboard with a 27-7 lead, but the Texas defense held firm on 3rd and one and forced the Terrapins to try a field goal from the Texas 13-yard line. What goes around comes around as Hill got in on the scoring once more as he returned a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown.
This has been far from what Texas was hoping to see in the first game under new head coach Tom Herman. A pair of turnovers by the Longhorns and not a single offensive point on the board after one half at home against Maryland is demoralizing at best. So there is a lot of work to do in the second half, but Maryland has been playing aggressive and well.
Ohio State spent the entire 2017 offseason trying to forget how its 2016 ended. Saturday, they were given a very public reminder by their conquerors.
At halftime of its opener against Kent State, Clemson honored its 2016 national championship team. Prior to defeating Alabama for its first title in more than three decades, Clemson had to get past Ohio State in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
And get past they did. With ease. And what was the score? From halftime today, the Clemson marching band gladly jogs your memory if you’re failing to remember.
Ouch. That’ll leave a mark. Right, Urban?
And, if it’s not, it certainly wouldn’t take long to call the roll.
Very late in the second half of the Wyoming-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys were forced to punt from their own 37-yard line. Punter Tim Zaleski handled the snap perfectly, and then proceeded to do, this?
That gaffe, which officially goes in the books as a punt of minus-five yards, proved very costly as, on the very next play from scrimmage, Nathan Stanley connected with Noah Fant for a 27-yard touchdown. It was the second time that pair connected on a scoring pass, and the Hawkeyes took a 14-3 lead into the halftime locker room.
Overreactions to one half of football in the first half of the season opener are often times misguided, but it was hard not to like what Clemson fans witnessed from their new starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant. But after a fast start in the first quarter with 21 points scored by the defending national champions, Clemson is holding a lead of just 28-3 at the half against Kent State.
Bryant ended the first half having completed 14 of 20 passes for 178 yards, with 61 of them coming on this deep pass to Deon Cain for a touchdown.
And yes, he is even quite cordial to the referees, as evidenced by this moment at the end of a play.
Bryant has also impressed with his running abilities as well, as he currently leads all players with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. All things considered, this has been a fine start to the season for the Tigers after just one half of play. While a handful of top 10 teams had questionable first halves in their openers, Clemson has been just dandy.
This is certainly a plot twist many likely didn’t see coming.
This past week, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL raised eyebrows, among other things, when it announced that disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles had been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator. The reaction to the announcement was swift and overwhelming, with the CFL team announcing a few hours later that “Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach.”
According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a letter from BU, “which clearly states [its] support of its former coach,” helped convince the Tiger-Cats to hire Briles. The letter, dated May 23, 2017, and signed by the university’s general counsel, seemingly exonerates Briles from any alleged wrongdoing in the sexual assault scandal that rocked the football program and university and led to the firings of Briles, the athletic director and president.
As you speak with others regarding these issues, you can be assured you may make certain statements without fear of contradiction from Baylor based on the information currently known to us. In particular, at this time we are unaware of any situation where you personally had contact with anyone who directly reported to you being the victim of sexual assault or that you directly discouraged the victim of an alleged sexual assault from reporting to law enforcement or University officials. Nor are we aware of any situation where you played a student athlete who had been found responsible for sexual assault.
“We wish you the very best in your future endeavors.
The letter came nearly four months after Briles dropped his libel lawsuit against the university.
It also came six months after a BU regent made the explosive allegation that Briles was made aware in 2013 of a 2012 gang rape involving football players and a female student-athlete and didn’t report it to the proper authorities either at the university or in law enforcement. When then-current Bears assistant coaches and football staffers released a tweeted statement of support for Briles shortly thereafter, the university fired back in its own statement by reiterating that neither Briles nor any other athletics official “disclosed the reported sexual assault to Baylor’s Judicial Affairs or to anyone else outside of the Athletics Department” as they were required to by law.