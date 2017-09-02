Texas and Maryland each score Block Six, but Tom Herman’s Longhorn debut a disaster so far

Three plays into the Tom Herman era in Austin, the Texas defense put the Longhorns on the scoreboard. An interception by Holton Hill was returned 31 yards to the house for a quick Texas lead, but it has been a special teams disaster for Texas in the first half against Maryland. Up 14-7 in the second quarter, Maryland blocked a Texas field goal attempt and Antoine Brooks picked it up and ran 71 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 21-7. The Terps are spoiling the Herman debut with a decisive 30-14 lead at halftime in Austin.

Texas also had a lost fumble on a kickoff return that gave Maryland a chance to put more point son the scoreboard with a 27-7 lead, but the Texas defense held firm on 3rd and one and forced the Terrapins to try a field goal from the Texas 13-yard line. What goes around comes around as Hill got in on the scoring once more as he returned a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown.

This has been far from what Texas was hoping to see in the first game under new head coach Tom Herman. A pair of turnovers by the Longhorns and not a single offensive point on the board after one half at home against Maryland is demoralizing at best. So there is a lot of work to do in the second half, but Maryland has been playing aggressive and well.

