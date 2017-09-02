Getty Images

Under oath, Ezekiel Elliott cops to drug use while playing for Ohio State

By John TaylorSep 2, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

There has been many a rumor regarding Ezekiel Elliott and his time off the field at Ohio State. According to one report, the former Buckeyes All-American, at least in general, confirmed some of that speculation.

Now a Dallas Cowboys running back, Elliott was slapped with a six-game suspension earlier this month for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, a violation that was connected to domestic violence allegations levied against him in the summer of 2016. In addition to appealing the punitive measure earlier this week, Elliott, with the help of the NFL Players Association, filed a lawsuit seeking to have the suspension vacated.

The petition to vacate the decision became public Friday, with the Dallas Morning News reporting that, while under oath and being cross-examined by an NFL attorney during the appeal, Elliott acknowledged doing drugs while he was a member of the OSU football team. From the Morning News‘ report:

ELLIOTT: “I do like to party,” he said.
ATTORNEY: And like to get drunk?
ELLIOTT: Yes.
ATTORNEY: You like to do drugs?
ELLIOTT: I did in college.

Elliott never specified what drugs he used while with the Buckeyes. Elliott’s former girlfriend at the center of the domestic allegations, Tiffany Thompson, told NFL investigators a year ago, the newspaper writes, “that Elliott was using cocaine and marijuana two months before the Cowboys drafted him fourth overall.”

At least publicly, there’s been no confirmation that Elliott ever failed a drug test while at OSU.

Elliott led the Buckeyes in rushing his last two seasons with the program, churning out 1,878 yards in OSU’s national championship season in 2014 — 696 of those yards came in the Big Ten title game and two College Football Playoff games — and following that up with 1,871 in 2015. After leaving early for the NFL, Elliott was the fourth-overall pick of the 2016 draft.

Navy torpedoes Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic coaching debut

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 2, 2017, 1:49 AM EDT
1 Comment

I can type the following with utter and completely certainty: if Lane Kiffin was still the offensive coordinator at Alabama, he would not have lost this game.

Be that as it may, the Kiffin Era at Florida Atlantic kicked off Friday night, with FAU squaring off against 2016 AAC runner-up Navy.  With the Owls coming off a three-win season and the Midshipmen nine victories, the outcome was decidedly predictable as the service academy, outside of myriad weather delays that totaled nearly three hours, had little problem dispatching their hosts in a 42-19 road win.

The Midshipmen ran for 416 yards on the night/morning, with starting quarterback Zach Abey accounting for 235 of those yards on the ground.  Abey also threw for 110 yards in completing three of his 10 pass attempts on the night/morning.

The loss wasn’t without highlights for the home team as the first score of the Kiffin Era was a 95-yard touchdown pass…

… that featured the coach’s signature signal-score-before-it’s-an-actual-score sideline move.

So there’s that, which is nice.

Kiffin is now 35-22 in a career as a college head coach that has included stops at USC (28-15) and Tennessee (7-6).  His last win as a head coach at this level came in September of 2013; his next chance for a win will come in Week 2 against No. 9 Wisconsin in Madison; his next realistic chance for a win will come a week later against FCS Bethune-Cookman.

Ole Miss long snapper leaves team on eve of season opener

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s looking like this is going to be a rough year for Ole Miss football. A program coming off an offseason that saw its head coach removed amid controversy while a dark cloud continues to hover above it with an NCAA investigation process ongoing is now ready to try and turn the page to a new football season. And on the eve of the new season for the Rebels, one player is leaving the program.

Long snapper Chadwick Lamar has announced, via Twitter, he is leaving the program.

The reasons for Lamar’s sudden departure are unknown at this time, but it does leave Ole Miss with an overlooked position of need to address right away. The long snapper may not be one of the most important positions on the field, but it suddenly becomes one when you lose the most experienced long snapper you have and need a clear punt from your special teams unit. You never know how much you need a long snapper until a snap sails by your punter and the attempt to flip the field position goes horribly wrong.

That’s not to say that will be the case for the Rebels, but it is suddenly a mild question mark for the team added on top of a heap of questions facing the program this season.

Ole Miss opens the season at home on Saturday against South Alabama.

P.J. Fleck given game ball after becoming first Gophers coach to win debut since 1986

Photo by David Banks/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT
2 Comments

While much of the attention on the Thursday night slate was focused on Ohio State’s second half resurgence at Indiana or Mason Rudolph‘s dazzling aerial display against Tulsa, you may have somehow missed the coaching debut of on P.J. Fleck at his new job last night.Fleck and Minnesota may not have played a perfect game, but it was good enough to go 1-0 to start the season after Minnesota got by Buffalo.

Fleck and Minnesota may not have played a perfect game, but it was good enough to go 1-0 to start the season after Minnesota got by Buffalo.

After the game, Fleck was awarded the game ball in honor of his first win with the school. As noted by USA Today, Fleck became the first Minnesota head coach to win his coaching debut with the program since John Gutekunst led the Gophers to a 31-7 victory over Bowling Green in 1986 (they then lost 63-0 the following week against No. 1 Oklahoma, and 24-20 the next week against Pacific). So it’s been a long time coming for a Minnesota coach to get off to his new job with a 1-0 start. And for that, the milestone was deserving of the game ball, handed to Fleck by Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle.

“I was very honored,” Fleck said afterward. “But that game ball was not for me. That game ball was for our players. That game ball was for our boosters. That game ball was for our fans, our student section, 10,000 strong are chanting ‘row the boat.’ … That’s for everybody who believed in what we’re doing, not that it’s guaranteed to happen right now or this year. But that’s for that vision, and I just appreciated it and accepted it on behalf of everybody.”

Fleck’s next goal will to become the first Minnesota head coach to start his tenure with the Gophers with a 2-0 record since Murray Warmath started the 1954 season with four consecutive wins. Next up for Minnesota will be a road trip to Oregon State next Saturday.

Georgia players have been reminded of Appalachian State’s upset history

Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 1, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today marks the 10th anniversary of one of the greatest college football upsets of all time; Appalachian State over Michigan. With Appalachian State the first opponent on the schedule for Georgia this season, the Bulldogs have been taking special care not to let the history escape them. Footage of the historic upset has been playing in the Georgia gym leading up to the season opener in Athens.

“They play it during workouts,” Georgia senior left tackle Isaiah Wynn said this week, according to Dawgs 247. “We get it right there on the big screen.”

A lot has changed over the course of the past decade. The Appalachian State team that topped Michigan went on to win their third consecutive national championship that season (against a Delaware team with some guy named Joe Flacco at quarterback). In more recent years, the Mountaineers have made the transition up to the FBS from the FCS and this season they look to be one of the top contenders for the Sun Belt Conference championship. This weekend, they look to score another signature upset, although one that would be far less shocking than the one a decade ago.

The point is this is not the same Appalachian State program it was when it scored the milestone upset over No. 5 Michigan in the Big House, but if you feel history does have a way of repeating itself, then it is best to constantly stay reminded of it.

Of course, if Appalachian State does pull the upset, maybe the decision to keep that memory running on loop could be seen as a move that came back to haunt Georgia. Georgia is a considerable favorite in the game, but one must be careful with Appalachian State. The Mountaineers let one slip away last year at Tennesee. Can they finish the job this weekend?