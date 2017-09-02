WATCH: Wyoming busts out worst punt attempt ever

And, if it’s not, it certainly wouldn’t take long to call the roll.

Very late in the second half of the Wyoming-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys were forced to punt from their own 37-yard line. Punter Tim Zaleski handled the snap perfectly, and then proceeded to do, this?

That gaffe, which officially goes in the books as a punt of minus-five yards, proved very costly as, on the very next play from scrimmage, Nathan Stanley connected with Noah Fant for a 27-yard touchdown. It was the second time that pair connected on a scoring pass, and the Hawkeyes took a 14-3 lead into the halftime locker room.