ACC and Pac-12 feasted on FCS wins in Week 1, SEC will in Week 2

There are still a few games left on the schedule this weekend involving teams from the ACC and Pac-12, but the majority of the games are in the books and opinions about the value of wins in the opening weekend are already being formed. The ACC has gotten off to a rough start after an offseason of chest-thumping, but Georgia Tech and Virgina Tech get two chances to end the weekend on a positive note for the conference in games against the Big 12 and the SEC.
The ACC has had a decent record this weekend with a mark of 9-3, but six of those wins came against FCS opponents. Similarly, the Pac-12’s clean-looking 10-0 record (with one game to play tonight; UCLA vs. Texas A&M) was anchored by half of those wins coming against FCS opponents. Here’s the breakdown for each FBS conference so far this weekend in non-conference games against FBS opponents and against FCS opponents.
The Big Ten was the only conference not play a single game against an FCS opponents, thanks to the conference’s no-FCS scheduling policy that has been put in place (an exemption to that policy will be made for Maryland in Week 2; the Terps host Towson). Credit for wins against FCS opponents should be given little credibility if any, but losses to the opponents from the FCS ranks should damage a teams’ and conference’s credibility. Four teams went down against FCS opponents this weekend.
What do we make of this? It is still too early to say for sure, but you can use these records to evaluate just how much stock you should place in a conference’s overall strength of schedule. Right now, the Big Ten takes the decisive lead going into Week 2 in terms of strength of schedule credibility. Meanwhile, the ACC is caught trying to catch up. In the Big 12, Baylor’s loss at home to Liberty may be excused if Oklahoma can leave Ohio State with a win this week. But if the Sooners lose (and Iowa State loses to Iowa), the Big 12 will once again behind the curve in terms of conference supremacy in 2017, and that could end up making it a little more difficult for the conference to get into the College Football Playoff without an undefeated or potentially a one-loss conference champion.
Alabama has reason to celebrate a season-opening victory over No. 3 Florida State on Saturday night, but the focus on the rest of the season has already shifted. It will do so knowing a pair of defensive players are likely lost for the rest of the season.
According to a report from Al.com on Sunday, redshirt junior Christian Miller, a starting linebacker, and sophomore linebacker Terrell Lewis will each miss the remainder of the 2017 season due to injuries suffered during the game in Atlanta last night.
Miller recorded three tackles against the Seminoles on Saturday night. Lewis contributed five tackles when on the field, including three solo tackles. The loss of one of these players would be a dent in the depth chart for the defensively deep Tide, but losing two players in the first game of the season is a bit more concerning. That said, Alabama has always tended to thrive on their stockpile of defensive talent, so it will be a next-man-up mentality if these two are in fact done for the year in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama has not confirmed the injury report as of yet, although expect head coach Nick Saban to be asked about it during media opportunities as soon as possible.
Have you ever noticed a similarity between Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois and Carolina Panthers quarterback (and former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner) Cam Newton? Some Twitter users did last night and shared screenshots from Florida State’s game against Alabama to share with the masses for confirmation.
Well, that is quite something. Are the Panthers having some innocent fun, or was someone behind the Panthers' Twitter account jabbing Florida State a bit when they were down. Not only did Florida State lose the game, but Francois was taken out of the game and later seen in an air cast on his leg with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.
has a rooting bias against Florida State, or perhaps Alabama. Or maybe it was an innocent joke just to pump up the franchise’s own quarterback?
The world may never know.
Butch Jones says Georgia Tech gained advantage with practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Tomorrow night Tennessee will wrap up the first full weekend of college football in the second Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta’s new stadium, against Georgia Tech. Vols head coach Butch Jones is looking forward to the game, but is already suggesting the Yellow Jackets may have the edge by experiencing the brand new football mecca in person for a full practice session.
“They already have an advantage on us because we were told that they were inside the dome practicing with full pads for a two-hour practice (Tuesday),” Jones said, according to the Associated Press. “They got a phone call. We’ll have to make the most of our walkthrough on Sunday when we get there, and I know our players are looking forward to it.”
How much of an advantage it is for Georgia Tech allegedly getting a practice in at the new stadium remains in question, but the allure of a brand new stadium is something to be at least mildly concerned about. The fancy video screen wrapping around the stadium could draw wandering eyes at times, but when the game begins the focus is still on what is happening on the field.
Georgia Tech getting a chance to workout on the field is hardly surprising giving the distance between the new stadium and Georgia Tech’s campus. And why wouldn’t Georgia Tech want to take advantage of the opportunity to get in some reps at the new stadium when given the chance?
Tennessee’s biggest problem won’t be that Georgia Tech got to practice in the stadium already as much as it will be trying to slow down the signature triple option offense employed by Georgia Tech, and overcoming the loss of a pair of key starters.
At Wisconsin, fans jump at the end of the third quarter. At Virginia Tech, the Hokies take the field to the music of Metallica. At Nebraska they let balloons fly to the air, and at Texas A&M The 12th Man sways in unison. At Iowa, fans have a brand new tradition that was unveiled on Saturday during a home win against Wyoming. The fans turn their attention to the children watching from the windows at the neighboring Children’s Hospital and wave.
Starting this year, Hawkeyes fans stand together at the end of the first quarter and wave hello to the children watching from the windows of the neighboring Children’s Hospital.
The tradition was born through a social media campaign asking fans attending Iowa games to find a way to recognize the patients at the Children’s Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium. The campaign actually started forming seven years ago as an effort to help bring Iowa fans together to help out children in need of hospital care, and with the Children’s Hospital now in place to look down on Iowa football games, the two worlds colliding in a way to form this new tradition on Saturdays.