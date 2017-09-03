Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers troll Florida State (and Alabama) on Twitter

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT
Have you ever noticed a similarity between Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois and Carolina Panthers quarterback (and former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner) Cam Newton? Some Twitter users did last night and shared screenshots from Florida State’s game against Alabama to share with the masses for confirmation.

This tweet in particular caught the eye of someone at the social media team with the NFL’s Panthers, and a response was issued.

Well, that is quite something. Are the Panthers having some innocent fun, or was someone behind the Panthers’ Twitter account jabbing Florida State a bit when they were down. Not only did Florida State lose the game, but Francois was taken out of the game and later seen in an air cast on his leg with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. But one can only wonder if the Twitter user behind the Panthers account

has a rooting bias against Florida State, or perhaps Alabama. Or maybe it was an innocent joke just to pump up the franchise’s own quarterback?

The world may never know.

Butch Jones says Georgia Tech gained advantage with practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
Tomorrow night Tennessee will wrap up the first full weekend of college football in the second Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta’s new stadium, against Georgia Tech. Vols head coach Butch Jones is looking forward to the game, but is already suggesting the Yellow Jackets may have the edge by experiencing the brand new football mecca in person for a full practice session.

“They already have an advantage on us because we were told that they were inside the dome practicing with full pads for a two-hour practice (Tuesday),” Jones said, according to the Associated Press. “They got a phone call. We’ll have to make the most of our walkthrough on Sunday when we get there, and I know our players are looking forward to it.”

How much of an advantage it is for Georgia Tech allegedly getting a practice in at the new stadium remains in question, but the allure of a brand new stadium is something to be at least mildly concerned about. The fancy video screen wrapping around the stadium could draw wandering eyes at times, but when the game begins the focus is still on what is happening on the field.

Georgia Tech getting a chance to workout on the field is hardly surprising giving the distance between the new stadium and Georgia Tech’s campus. And why wouldn’t Georgia Tech want to take advantage of the opportunity to get in some reps at the new stadium when given the chance?

Tennessee’s biggest problem won’t be that Georgia Tech got to practice in the stadium already as much as it will be trying to slow down the signature triple option offense employed by Georgia Tech, and overcoming the loss of a pair of key starters.

Iowa has a new heartwarming tradition this college football season

Photo by Danny Moloshok /Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT
At Wisconsin, fans jump at the end of the third quarter. At Virginia Tech, the Hokies take the field to the music of Metallica. At Nebraska they let balloons fly to the air, and at Texas A&M The 12th Man sways in unison. At Iowa, fans have a brand new tradition that was unveiled on Saturday during a home win against Wyoming. The fans turn their attention to the children watching from the windows at the neighboring Children’s Hospital and wave.

Starting this year, Hawkeyes fans stand together at the end of the first quarter and wave hello to the children watching from the windows of the neighboring Children’s Hospital.

The tradition was born through a social media campaign asking fans attending Iowa games to find a way to recognize the patients at the Children’s Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium. The campaign actually started forming seven years ago as an effort to help bring Iowa fans together to help out children in need of hospital care, and with the Children’s Hospital now in place to look down on Iowa football games, the two worlds colliding in a way to form this new tradition on Saturdays.

Here is how it all played out during the moment.

Good job, Iowa fans. Keep that tradition going.

Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson to get pep talk from Tom Brady

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Josh Jackson is hours away from beginning his collegiate career as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback. Running Justin Fuente’s offensive system should lead to some great performances in the near future, but his first test will be keeping the Hokies on top of old Big East rival West Virginia tonight in Landover, Maryland. It can be a nervous situation for any young quarterback, but Jackson will reportedly get some words of advice from one of the best when it comes to big game moments in football; Tom Brady.

Brady has contacted Jackson before, and he will do so again prior to Sunday night’s game against the Mountaineers, according to The Roanoke Times. The connection is Jackson’s father, Fred Jackson. A former assistant coach at Michigan, Fred Jackson was on the staff when Brady was playing for the Wolverines and has accumulated a good list of contacts to rely on when needed. Jackson says the future Pro Football Hall of Famer intends to offer some words of encouragement to his son prior to his first college start.

“Tom says he’s going to call him,” Fred said, according to The Roanoke Times. “And if Tom says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it.”

Jackson was a three-star recruit out of Michigan in Virginia Tech’s Class of 2016, but his dual-threat abilities appear to fit right in with what Fuente will want from his offense for the time being.

Week 1 overreactions and hot takes: The Big Ten is awesome and USC is overrated

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
There is still some college football to be played, but the bulk of college football’s first weekend is in the books. Now it’s time to take a look at some of the hot takes and overreactions you may come across in the coming days. Which ones are fair, and which ones should you avoid? Here is a look at five that will get some attention.

The Big Ten is the best conference in college football

The Big Ten just turned in an impressive 10-2 mark for the opening weekend, not including Ohio State’s victory over Indiana in conference play Thursday night. Highlighting that win total was Michigan’s defensive performance against Florida in Arlington, but top 10 teams Wisconsin and Penn State also turned in decisive blowout victories against inferior opponents as well. Maryland spoiled Tom Herman‘s coaching debut against a low Top 25 Texas squad, and even Purdue and Rutgers managed to hang with Louisville and Washington, respectively, before turning in the only two blemishes on the Big Ten schedule in Week 1. All things considered, it was a very good week for the Big Ten.

But now let’s see what happens in Week 2 with some notable games against the Big 12 (Ohio State vs. Oklahoma, Iowa State vs. Iowa), Pac-12 (Oregon vs. Nebraska, Oregon State vs. Minnesota), and the ACC (Penn State vs. Pitt, Duke vs. Northwestern). An equally successful Week 2 would go a long way to support the Big Ten’s strength of schedule argument. A rough week would negate the production of Week 1.

It’s still Alabama and everybody else in the SEC

This may still be true. Alabama’s win over Florida State certainly made it seem like that on the same day that saw Florida dismantled by Michigan. But LSU turned in a good showing against BYU in New Orleans, as did Auburn at home against Georgia Southern. And Georgia put to rest any idea about an Appalachian State upset bid rather solidly with Jake Fromm stepping in at quarterback. The SEC still has two more games to play with Texas A&M visiting UCLA tonight and Tennessee taking on Georgia Tech in Atlanta tomorrow. With a handful of victories over the FCS, one of which needed Missouri to put up over 50 points to win, it is still a tad early to suggest the SEC overall had a great weekend despite an 11-1 mark so far. Alabama, yes. The rest of the SEC? We’ll see how the next 48 hours go.

The U is back!

No, not yet, although Miami starting the year with a 41-13 victory over an FCS foe in Bethune-Cookman did nothing to suggest we should dismiss the idea already. Miami heads to Arkansas State, who just pushed Nebraska to the limit last night. I’ll be careful about placing the Hurricanes on upset alert after doing so a year ago against Appalachian State blew up in my face. Florida State in two weeks remains the litmus test.

USC is overrated

Despite turning it on in the fourth quarter like the Trojans were back in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, USC had a difficult time with Western Michigan in the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday. We’ll see how the pollsters weigh in on the Trojans, who started the year No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25. With Sam Darnold being picked off twice and the Trojans having trouble getting going, perhaps USC is not quite as mighty as anticipated. Stanford comes to town next week. Let’s see if the Trojans iron out a few things with the Cardinal coming in rested from their trip to Australia a week ago.

The American Athletic Conference is far from a power conference

This much we already knew despite the conference’s PR push to be considered a power conference. TEams are even taking the field with a Power 6 flag and the conference’s P6 logo is on the goal posts this season. But the conference just went 8-3 this weekend. Wait, that actually sounds pretty good. Take away the wins against FCS opponents (one of which needed a fourth quarter rally by UConn against lowly Holy Cross) and the conference went just 3-3, with one of those losses coming at home against the top-ranked FCS program in the nation (James Madison beating East Carolina) by a 20-point margin.

Defending champ Temple was soundly defeated by Notre Dame by 33 points. Preseason favorite South Florida needed a second half burst to get by Stony Brook. At least Navy, Memphis, and UCF looked good this weekend though.

At least the Mountain West Conference had an equally shaky Week 1, if not worse. Colorado State and Wyoming combined for six points. Utah State was blasted by Wisconsin. Boise State held off Troy. UNLV surrendered the biggest upset in college football history.