No. 13 LSU and Derrius Guice run all over BYU in New Orleans

By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2017, 12:36 AM EDT
The talk around Baton Rouge over the offseason was focused quite a bit on what kind of boost new offensive coordinator Matt Canada would provide LSU’s offense. It turns out the coordinator on the other side of the ball had a statement of his own to make in the team’s opener too.

The Tigers reloaded defense under Dave Aranda looked just as fierce and talented as previous editions on the Bayou — and maybe even better — as Ed Orgeron’s full-time season debut as head coach resulted in LSU clamping down on BYU in dominating fashion for a 27-0 win. To call the game one-sided would almost be an understatement, and that’s not even getting to the home field advantage aspect of the ‘Texas Kickoff’ being moved from Houston to New Orleans as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

The Cougars failed to make it past midfield on the night, ran only 38 total plays and converted just two 3rd downs. The Tigers, meanwhile, managed to rush for 294 yards and controlled the ball for over 41 minutes. BYU may have be independent but somehow managed to look like an early season FCS squad the way they were stymied on just about every offensive series.

Quarterback Tanner Mangum managed to throw for just 102 yards and was picked off once on an ill-advised pass. He was also sacked three times by that tough LSU front seven — and yet was about the only life the team had moving the ball as running lanes were non-existent (-5 yards on the ground).

As rough of a night as it was for the visitors, it was a nice debut of the budding Derrius Guice Heisman campaign. The star Tigers’ tailback hardly played down the stretch and had a big role in putting the game out of reach early, rushing for 120 yards and two scores before giving way to backup Darrel Williams.

The fact that those two ran well was probably not a surprise but the biggest development on the night might have been the quality play of signal-caller Danny Etling. The numbers weren’t eye-popping by any stretch (14/17, 173 yards) but he was efficient and didn’t turn the ball over. Even more encouraging were several throws that he made that didn’t come so easy a year ago.

In the end, a statement was made in one of the season’s most through dismantling of a major opponent. Perhaps the most surprising thing to fans of LSU came that one was made on each side of the ball.

Howard pulls off shocker, beats UNLV as 45 point underdog behind play of Cam Newton’s little brother

By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2017, 1:07 AM EDT
You probably were not expecting to read a story about UNLV football during Week 1 of the season but here we are.

The Rebels were shocked on Saturday night in Las Vegas by Howard, an FCS team from across the country that recently hired former Virginia coach Mike London. Several sports books had the Bison, which were 3-19 the past two years coming into the game, as between a 45 and 46 point underdog. That means the team surpasses then-41 point underdog Stanford’s upset of powerhouse USC back in 2007 as the biggest shocker in college football ever according to certain folks in the south Nevada desert.

As crazy as even pulling off the win was for Howard, the story gets even better as they were led on Saturday night by a new star quarterback, Caylin Newton. Perhaps you might recognize that last name and yes, indeed, that’s Heisman winner Cam Newton little brother. The young signal-caller accounted for three touchdowns, ran for 190 yards and threw for another 140 as somebody the UNLV defense simply did not have an answer for.

The loss is already being labeled as the worst in school history in Las Vegas and… well, yeah. Some folks wondered what the program had to lose when they hired a high school head coach to run things and it appears now we know.

No. 1 Alabama overwhelms No. 3 Florida State to win biggest opener ever

By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2017, 11:38 PM EDT
It’s insanely difficult to get it done, but a blueprint to beat Alabama exists. You have to score. A lot. If you score and keep scoring, eventually the Tide will buckle. No matter how good your defense is, you have to score and keep scoring.

Florida State’s defense was quite good on Saturday night, but it wasn’t near enough to beat Alabama as the top-ranked Crimson Tide handled the 3rd-ranked Seminoles 24-7 in the biggest opening game in college football history.

The final score matches that of the last time Alabama played in Atlanta, a 24-7 win over Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. And like that game on New Year’s Eve, the Seminoles actually reached the end zone first.

After Alabama opened the scoring with a 35-yard Andy Pappanastos field goal, Florida State strung together by far its best drive of the night, moving 90 yards in 11 plays capped by a 3-yard fade from Deondre Francois to Auden Tate to give the Seminoles a 7-3 lead at the 13:41 mark of the second quarter.

But Alabama immediately answered with its own best drive of the night, an 85-yard blitzkrieg in five plays that ended on a 53-yard rainbow from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley to put Alabama on top at 10-7. That score would hold through the end of the first half, through what would prove to be the pivotal moment of the night, when Francois fired into the end zone to Nyqwan Murray and Tony Brown got away with a clear pass interference.

Florida State was forced to settle for a field goal try, which was blocked.

After a punt to open the second half, Florida State entered a stretch when its offense and special teams quite literally could not hold onto the ball. First, running back Damien Harris blocked a Florida State punt, which turned into an Alabama field goal. The ‘Noles fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Harris again capitalized by racing in for an 11-yard touchdown dash. A 2-point pass from Hurts to Ridley staked Alabama to a 21-7 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter.

Needing two scores to tie the game, the Florida State offense took its turn unraveling. Alabama intercepted two consecutive Francois passes, threatening the Florida State offense to the point where the ‘Noles next two possessions — two three-and-outs, two yards gained combined — felt like small accomplishments simply by getting the punt team on the field. Francois was sacked by Ronnie Harrison and came down holding his left knee; he had to be helped from the field and did not return.

Francois finished the night hitting 19-of-33 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while the Seminoles scratched out only 25 yards on 24 credited carries.

Alabama posted modest numbers offensively: 96 passing yards, 173 on the ground on 42 carries. But when the defense and special teams are as predictably and unflinchingly dominant as they were, 24 points by Alabama feels like 50 by anyone else.

The win pushed Alabama (1-0) to 14-1 in Atlanta, 8-0 in neutral site openers and 11-0 against former Nick Saban assistants. Florida State (0-1) will look to become the first team since Miami in 1983 to win a national championship after losing its opener.

Florida State QB Deondre Francois leaves game with knee injury

By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT
Florida State’s season will not be rocked by a loss to Alabama. But what is lost within that loss could seriously damage the ‘Noles fortunes this season.

Trailing 24-7 with around five minutes remaining in the game, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was sacked by Alabama’s Ronnie Harrison and immediately grabbed his left knee. He had to be helped from the field and then briefly entered the injury tent on the Florida State sideline.

Francois emerged on crutches with a brace around his left knee and was carted to the locker room.

Francois is one of the toughest players in the game; it takes a lot to knock him from action.

Francois finished the night 19-of-33 for 210 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

 

Baylor knocked off by Liberty, its fired AD’s new employer

By John TaylorSep 2, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT
Of all the potential ironies in the world college football world, this might be the most implausibly ironic.

In the midst of the sexual assault scandal at Baylor last year, and after Art Briles was ousted as head football coach, Ian McCawresigned” as BU’s athletic director as well.  In a move that was controversial at the time and remains controversial to this day, McCaw was hired to the same position at Liberty six months later.

Liberty is currently an FCS team in football but will begin its transition to the FBS level in 2018.  As it happens, Liberty opened the 2017 season against Baylor, in Waco.  And, well, this happened.

Yep.

So, BU head coach Matt Rhule, who replaced the disgraced Briles, lost in his first game with the program to the school that hired his new university’s old AD. And then you have Liberty’s Turner Gill, who had zero wins in Big 12 play in his two seasons as the head coach at Kansas yet now has one over a team from that very same conference as the head coach at what’s a current FCS program.

You just can’t make any of this stuff up.  Literally, I think.