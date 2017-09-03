Getty Images

Texas A&M blowing out UCLA through one half at the Rose Bowl

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2017
In a game that has held completely true to form for both teams, Texas A&M is blowing out UCLA 38-10 through one half at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA accepted the ball to open the game and started with its best drive of the night, a 12-play, 53-yard march that stalled at the Texas A&M 12-yard line, setting up a J.J. Molson 29-yard field goal to put the Bruins on top.

It was all Aggies from there.

Texas A&M’s first touch moved 75 yards in 11 snaps, capped by a 5-yard Keith Ford run. After Jarrett Johnson forced a Josh Rosen fumble, A&M pushed the lead to 10-3, then forced another fumble — Armani Watts got this one. Taking over at the Bruins’ 20, Trayveon Williams handled the entire load, needing three runs to push the lead to 17-3 with four minutes still remaining in the first quarter.

Texas A&M forced UCLA into a three-and-out on its next two possessions; the second of which saw Stefan Flintoft boom a punt 57 yards to the Aggies’ 1. But A&M slashed right through the UCLA defense, moving 99 yards — all but four of them on the ground — in seven plays, the largest of which was a 72-yard Williams run. Ford pushed the lead to 24-3 lead with a 2-yard plunge at the 11:38 mark of the second quarter. He a third touchdown on A&M’s next drive, this time a 1-yarder, to extend the lead to 31-3 with 4:11 to play before the half.

UCLA’s offense awoke from its slumber, briefly, piecing together a 67-yard touchdown drive keyed by a 54-yard completion to Jordan Lasley, but A&M effectively erased that touchdown when Williams went 61 yards down the left sideline on the very next snap from scrimmage.

Texas A&M has completely manhandled UCLA at the line of scrimmage, rushing 36 times for 286 yards and five touchdowns as a team. Williams has managed 188 yards and two of those scores on just 15 carries. Nick Starkel earned the start at quarterback and played most of the way, hitting a modest 5-of-9 passes for 49 yards.

Rosen, meanwhile, has lived through a miserable half. He hit only 9-of-23 passes for 114 yards and was hit a number of times, including on the fumble that set up A&M’s field goal. His half ended on a fourth down sack that saw him limping toward the sideline.

The Aggies will receive to open the second half.

Hokies take late first half lead in defensive battle with West Virginia

Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017
Old Big East rivals Virginia Tech and West Virginia are locked in an entertaining defensive battle in Landover, Maryland. After one half of play, the No. 23 Hokies hold a 10-7 lead on the No. 22 Mountaineers thanks to a touchdown run from freshman quarterback Josh Jackson.

West Virginia’s Will Grier has been given some good protection from his offensive line in his first start with an FBS program since being suspended by Florida in 2015. Grier isn’t lighting up the Hokies defense, which very few players and teams are capable of doing anyway, so it has been a smart and steady evening of work so far for Grier with 15-of-24 going for 105 yards and a touchdown, and 13 rushing yards. Justin Crawford leads all players with 70 rushing yards for West Virginia, which is more rushing yards than Virgina Tech has as a team.

Virginia Tech has also broken in new quarterback Josh Jackson, who has had flashes of solid play as well. Jackson has also had to play efficiently for the Hokies rather than break open many big plays, but he has had his moments.

The story of the first half, however, has been the defenses. The hitting has been fierce at times, and the Mountaineers have exhibited something rarely seen from a Big 12 team by forcing three consecutive three-and-outs after Grier tossed a poor interception to Virginia Tech’s Trevon Hill. It wasn’t one of Grier’s finer moments.

But he did make up for it later in the first half with a touchdown pass to David Sills to give the Mountaineers a 7-3 lead.

Jackson led the Hokies on a nice touchdown drive to close out the first half, finishing the drive himself with a nice run up the middle of the West Virginia defense to reclaim the lead.

No. 3 Florida State reportedly loses QB Deondre Francois for the year to knee injury

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2017
Florida State’s worst fears have been realized. Far worse than Saturday night’s 24-7 loss to Alabama was the anxious feeling that the knee injury that knocked quarterback Deondre Francois from the game would cost him more than one doomed series.

On Sunday, reports from the Tallahassee Democrat and ESPN stated Francois suffered a torn patella tendon and will be lost for the remainder of the season. ESPN reports Francois is set for surgery later this week.

Francois would finish his season hitting 19-of-33 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He started the game single-handedly carrying FSU’s offense, putting the Seminoles on top with a touchdown pass to Auden Tate in the second quarter. But as Florida State failed to make Alabama respect its running game — 40 total yards on 27 carries — the Tide’s attack pinned its ears back and made life miserable for Francois, intercepting him in Florida State territory on two consecutive passes before a Ronnie Harrison sack knocked him from the game.

Francois immediately started grabbing his left knee on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf. He was helped from the field and spent time briefly in an injury tent on the Florida State sideline before emerging with a brace around his knee and crutches on each side. He was carted to the locker room, where reporters saw him after the game with negative body language.

Francois started all 13 games for Florida State last season as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 3,350 yards with 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

With Francois out — Florida State has not confirmed the injury yet — Jimbo Fisher indicated last night the ‘Noles would turn to true freshman James Blackman at quarterback. Florida State hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before No. 18 Miami comes to Tallahassee on Sept. 16.

ACC and Pac-12 feasted on FCS wins in Week 1, SEC will in Week 2

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017
There are still a few games left on the schedule this weekend involving teams from the ACC and Pac-12, but the majority of the games are in the books and opinions about the value of wins in the opening weekend are already being formed. The ACC has gotten off to a rough start after an offseason of chest-thumping, but Georgia Tech and Virgina Tech get two chances to end the weekend on a positive note for the conference in games against the Big 12 and the SEC.

The ACC has had a decent record this weekend with a mark of 9-3, but six of those wins came against FCS opponents. Similarly, the Pac-12’s clean-looking 10-0 record (with one game to play tonight; UCLA vs. Texas A&M) was anchored by half of those wins coming against FCS opponents. Here’s the breakdown for each FBS conference so far this weekend in non-conference games against FBS opponents and against FCS opponents.

The Big Ten was the only conference not play a single game against an FCS opponents, thanks to the conference’s no-FCS scheduling policy that has been put in place (an exemption to that policy will be made for Maryland in Week 2; the Terps host Towson). Credit for wins against FCS opponents should be given little credibility if any, but losses to the opponents from the FCS ranks should damage a teams’ and conference’s credibility. Four teams went down against FCS opponents this weekend.

What do we make of this? It is still too early to say for sure, but you can use these records to evaluate just how much stock you should place in a conference’s overall strength of schedule. Right now, the Big Ten takes the decisive lead going into Week 2 in terms of strength of schedule credibility. Meanwhile, the ACC is caught trying to catch up. In the Big 12, Baylor’s loss at home to Liberty may be excused if Oklahoma can leave Ohio State with a win this week. But if the Sooners lose (and Iowa State loses to Iowa), the Big 12 will once again behind the curve in terms of conference supremacy in 2017, and that could end up making it a little more difficult for the conference to get into the College Football Playoff without an undefeated or potentially a one-loss conference champion.

How many FCS opponents are on the schedule this week?

  • American: 1
  • ACC: 2
  • Big 12: 1
  • Big Ten: 1
  • Conference USA: 2
  • MAC: 5
  • Mountain West: 3
  • Pac-12: 2
  • SEC: 7
  • Sun Belt: 3

Report: Alabama loses pair of linebackers to season-ending injuries

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017
Alabama has reason to celebrate a season-opening victory over No. 3 Florida State on Saturday night, but the focus on the rest of the season has already shifted. It will do so knowing a pair of defensive players are likely lost for the rest of the season.

According to a report from Al.com on Sunday, redshirt junior Christian Miller, a starting linebacker, and sophomore linebacker Terrell Lewis will each miss the remainder of the 2017 season due to injuries suffered during the game in Atlanta last night.

Miller recorded three tackles against the Seminoles on Saturday night. Lewis contributed five tackles when on the field, including three solo tackles. The loss of one of these players would be a dent in the depth chart for the defensively deep Tide, but losing two players in the first game of the season is a bit more concerning. That said, Alabama has always tended to thrive on their stockpile of defensive talent, so it will be a next-man-up mentality if these two are in fact done for the year in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has not confirmed the injury report as of yet, although expect head coach Nick Saban to be asked about it during media opportunities as soon as possible.