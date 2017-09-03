Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson to get pep talk from Tom Brady

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Josh Jackson is hours away from beginning his collegiate career as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback. Running Justin Fuente’s offensive system should lead to some great performances in the near future, but his first test will be keeping the Hokies on top of old Big East rival West Virginia tonight in Landover, Maryland. It can be a nervous situation for any young quarterback, but Jackson will reportedly get some words of advice from one of the best when it comes to big game moments in football; Tom Brady.

Brady has contacted Jackson before, and he will do so again prior to Sunday night’s game against the Mountaineers, according to The Roanoke Times. The connection is Jackson’s father, Fred Jackson. A former assistant coach at Michigan, Fred Jackson was on the staff when Brady was playing for the Wolverines and has accumulated a good list of contacts to rely on when needed. Jackson says the future Pro Football Hall of Famer intends to offer some words of encouragement to his son prior to his first college start.

“Tom says he’s going to call him,” Fred said, according to The Roanoke Times. “And if Tom says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it.”

Jackson was a three-star recruit out of Michigan in Virginia Tech’s Class of 2016, but his dual-threat abilities appear to fit right in with what Fuente will want from his offense for the time being.

Iowa has a new heartwarming tradition this college football season

Photo by Danny Moloshok /Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT
At Wisconsin, fans jump at the end of the third quarter. At Virginia Tech, the Hokies take the field to the music of Metallica. At Nebraska they let balloons fly to the air, and at Texas A&M The 12th Man sways in unison. At Iowa, fans have a brand new tradition that was unveiled on Saturday during a home win against Wyoming. The fans turn their attention to the children watching from the windows at the neighboring Children’s Hospital and wave.

Starting this year, Hawkeyes fans stand together at the end of the first quarter and wave hello to the children watching from the windows of the neighboring Children’s Hospital.

The tradition was born through a social media campaign asking fans attending Iowa games to find a way to recognize the patients at the Children’s Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium. The campaign actually started forming seven years ago as an effort to help bring Iowa fans together to help out children in need of hospital care, and with the Children’s Hospital now in place to look down on Iowa football games, the two worlds colliding in a way to form this new tradition on Saturdays.

Here is how it all played out during the moment.

Good job, Iowa fans. Keep that tradition going.

Week 1 overreactions and hot takes: The Big Ten is awesome and USC is overrated

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
There is still some college football to be played, but the bulk of college football’s first weekend is in the books. Now it’s time to take a look at some of the hot takes and overreactions you may come across in the coming days. Which ones are fair, and which ones should you avoid? Here is a look at five that will get some attention.

The Big Ten is the best conference in college football

The Big Ten just turned in an impressive 10-2 mark for the opening weekend, not including Ohio State’s victory over Indiana in conference play Thursday night. Highlighting that win total was Michigan’s defensive performance against Florida in Arlington, but top 10 teams Wisconsin and Penn State also turned in decisive blowout victories against inferior opponents as well. Maryland spoiled Tom Herman‘s coaching debut against a low Top 25 Texas squad, and even Purdue and Rutgers managed to hang with Louisville and Washington, respectively, before turning in the only two blemishes on the Big Ten schedule in Week 1. All things considered, it was a very good week for the Big Ten.

But now let’s see what happens in Week 2 with some notable games against the Big 12 (Ohio State vs. Oklahoma, Iowa State vs. Iowa), Pac-12 (Oregon vs. Nebraska, Oregon State vs. Minnesota), and the ACC (Penn State vs. Pitt, Duke vs. Northwestern). An equally successful Week 2 would go a long way to support the Big Ten’s strength of schedule argument. A rough week would negate the production of Week 1.

It’s still Alabama and everybody else in the SEC

This may still be true. Alabama’s win over Florida State certainly made it seem like that on the same day that saw Florida dismantled by Michigan. But LSU turned in a good showing against BYU in New Orleans, as did Auburn at home against Georgia Southern. And Georgia put to rest any idea about an Appalachian State upset bid rather solidly with Jake Fromm stepping in at quarterback. The SEC still has two more games to play with Texas A&M visiting UCLA tonight and Tennessee taking on Georgia Tech in Atlanta tomorrow. With a handful of victories over the FCS, one of which needed Missouri to put up over 50 points to win, it is still a tad early to suggest the SEC overall had a great weekend despite an 11-1 mark so far. Alabama, yes. The rest of the SEC? We’ll see how the next 48 hours go.

The U is back!

No, not yet, although Miami starting the year with a 41-13 victory over an FCS foe in Bethune-Cookman did nothing to suggest we should dismiss the idea already. Miami heads to Arkansas State, who just pushed Nebraska to the limit last night. I’ll be careful about placing the Hurricanes on upset alert after doing so a year ago against Appalachian State blew up in my face. Florida State in two weeks remains the litmus test.

USC is overrated

Despite turning it on in the fourth quarter like the Trojans were back in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, USC had a difficult time with Western Michigan in the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday. We’ll see how the pollsters weigh in on the Trojans, who started the year No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25. With Sam Darnold being picked off twice and the Trojans having trouble getting going, perhaps USC is not quite as mighty as anticipated. Stanford comes to town next week. Let’s see if the Trojans iron out a few things with the Cardinal coming in rested from their trip to Australia a week ago.

The American Athletic Conference is far from a power conference

This much we already knew despite the conference’s PR push to be considered a power conference. TEams are even taking the field with a Power 6 flag and the conference’s P6 logo is on the goal posts this season. But the conference just went 8-3 this weekend. Wait, that actually sounds pretty good. Take away the wins against FCS opponents (one of which needed a fourth quarter rally by UConn against lowly Holy Cross) and the conference went just 3-3, with one of those losses coming at home against the top-ranked FCS program in the nation (James Madison beating East Carolina) by a 20-point margin.

Defending champ Temple was soundly defeated by Notre Dame by 33 points. Preseason favorite South Florida needed a second half burst to get by Stony Brook. At least Navy, Memphis, and UCF looked good this weekend though.

At least the Mountain West Conference had an equally shaky Week 1, if not worse. Colorado State and Wyoming combined for six points. Utah State was blasted by Wisconsin. Boise State held off Troy. UNLV surrendered the biggest upset in college football history.

With win over FSU, Nick Saban continues to absolutely own former assistants head-to-head

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 3, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT
If you’re an athletic director with a head coach who is a branch, or even a twig, on the Nick Saban coaching tree, tread very lightly when it comes to scheduling.

In what was the first college football opener ever matching two teams ranked in the Top Three, No. 1 Alabama got past No. 3 Florida State in the first-ever game at the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  With just a 10-7 lead at halftime, the Crimson Tide was able to gradually pull away from the Seminoles in the 24-7 win.

Big brother UA’s methodical noogying of younger brother FSU continued trends on multiple levels — and halted another.

Jimbo Fisher earned his first FBS offensive coordinator job under Saban at LSU in 2000.  Fisher remained on Saban’s staff until the latter moved on to the Miami Dolphins in 2005, with the former staying with the Tigers for two years before moving on to the same job at FSU and ultimately becoming the Seminoles’ head coach after Bobby Bowden stepped down.

With tonight’s game, Fisher became the fifth former Saban assistant, in a total of 11 games, to face his former boss as a head coach.  And the results are, somewhat predictably, not pretty for the protégés.

Saban is now a perfect 11-0 against former coaches, with Fisher joining Mark Dantonio (0-2 at Michigan State), Derek Dooley (0-3 at Tennessee), Jim McElwain (0-3 at Florida, Colorado State) and Will Muschamp (0-2 at Florida) as victims of their ex-boss.  If you’re an FSU fan and want to search for some sliver of a silver lining, the previous 10 games were decided by an average of 30 points per game; the Seminoles lost by just 17, which, based on that precedent, is nice.

A couple of other tidbits left over from tonight’s game: Saban is now a perfect 11-0 in openers at Alabama, and 19-3 overall in such games as a college football head coach.  Conversely, Fisher had been a perfect 7-0 in openers at Florida State until Saturday night’s loss.

Oh, and then there’s this, with yet another connection between Saban and Fisher:

Alright, one more little tidbit that’s completely unrelated to these particular coaches: Miami in 1983 is the last team to lose its opener (28-3, at Florida) and go on to win a national championship.  So, good luck FSU, and any other team that lost Week 1.

Howard pulls off shocker, beats UNLV as 45 point underdog behind play of Cam Newton’s little brother

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2017, 1:07 AM EDT
You probably were not expecting to read a story about UNLV football during Week 1 of the season but here we are.

The Rebels were shocked on Saturday night in Las Vegas by Howard, an FCS team from across the country that recently hired former Virginia coach Mike London. Several sports books had the Bison, which were 3-19 the past two years coming into the game, as between a 45 and 46 point underdog. That means the team surpasses then-41 point underdog Stanford’s upset of powerhouse USC back in 2007 as the biggest shocker in college football ever according to certain folks in the south Nevada desert.

As crazy as even pulling off the win was for Howard, the story gets even better as they were led on Saturday night by a new star quarterback, Caylin Newton. Perhaps you might recognize that last name and yes, indeed, that’s Heisman winner Cam Newton little brother. The young signal-caller accounted for three touchdowns, ran for 190 yards and threw for another 140 as somebody the UNLV defense simply did not have an answer for.

The loss is already being labeled as the worst in school history in Las Vegas and… well, yeah. Some folks wondered what the program had to lose when they hired a high school head coach to run things and it appears now we know.