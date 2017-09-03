Getty Images

With win over FSU, Nick Saban continues to absolutely own former assistants head-to-head

By John TaylorSep 3, 2017
If you’re an athletic director with a head coach who is a branch, or even a twig, on the Nick Saban coaching tree, tread very lightly when it comes to scheduling.

In what was the first college football opener ever matching two teams ranked in the Top Three, No. 1 Alabama got past No. 3 Florida State in the first-ever game at the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  With just a 10-7 lead at halftime, the Crimson Tide was able to gradually pull away from the Seminoles in the 24-7 win.

Big brother UA’s methodical noogying of younger brother FSU continued trends on multiple levels — and halted another.

Jimbo Fisher earned his first FBS offensive coordinator job under Saban at LSU in 2000.  Fisher remained on Saban’s staff until the latter moved on to the Miami Dolphins in 2005, with the former staying with the Tigers for two years before moving on to the same job at FSU and ultimately becoming the Seminoles’ head coach after Bobby Bowden stepped down.

With tonight’s game, Fisher became the fifth former Saban assistant, in a total of 11 games, to face his former boss as a head coach.  And the results are, somewhat predictably, not pretty for the protégés.

Saban is now a perfect 11-0 against former coaches, with Fisher joining Mark Dantonio (0-2 at Michigan State), Derek Dooley (0-3 at Tennessee), Jim McElwain (0-3 at Florida, Colorado State) and Will Muschamp (0-2 at Florida) as victims of their ex-boss.  If you’re an FSU fan and want to search for some sliver of a silver lining, the previous 10 games were decided by an average of 30 points per game; the Seminoles lost by just 17, which, based on that precedent, is nice.

A couple of other tidbits left over from tonight’s game: Saban is now a perfect 11-0 in openers at Alabama, and 19-3 overall in such games as a college football head coach.  Conversely, Fisher had been a perfect 7-0 in openers at Florida State until Saturday night’s loss.

Oh, and then there’s this, with yet another connection between Saban and Fisher:

Alright, one more little tidbit that’s completely unrelated to these particular coaches: Miami in 1983 is the last team to lose its opener (28-3, at Florida) and go on to win a national championship.  So, good luck FSU, and any other team that lost Week 1.

Week 1 overreactions and hot takes: The Big Ten is awesome and USC is overrated

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017
There is still some college football to be played, but the bulk of college football’s first weekend is in the books. Now it’s time to take a look at some of the hot takes and overreactions you may come across in the coming days. Which ones are fair, and which ones should you avoid? Here is a look at five that will get some attention.

The Big Ten is the best conference in college football

The Big Ten just turned in an impressive 10-2 mark for the opening weekend, not including Ohio State’s victory over Indiana in conference play Thursday night. Highlighting that win total was Michigan’s defensive performance against Florida in Arlington, but top 10 teams Wisconsin and Penn State also turned in decisive blowout victories against inferior opponents as well. Maryland spoiled Tom Herman‘s coaching debut against a low Top 25 Texas squad, and even Purdue and Rutgers managed to hang with Louisville and Washington, respectively, before turning in the only two blemishes on the Big Ten schedule in Week 1. All things considered, it was a very good week for the Big Ten.

But now let’s see what happens in Week 2 with some notable games against the Big 12 (Ohio State vs. Oklahoma, Iowa State vs. Iowa), Pac-12 (Oregon vs. Nebraska, Oregon State vs. Minnesota), and the ACC (Penn State vs. Pitt, Duke vs. Northwestern). An equally successful Week 2 would go a long way to support the Big Ten’s strength of schedule argument. A rough week would negate the production of Week 1.

It’s still Alabama and everybody else in the SEC

This may still be true. Alabama’s win over Florida State certainly made it seem like that on the same day that saw Florida dismantled by Michigan. But LSU turned in a good showing against BYU in New Orleans, as did Auburn at home against Georgia Southern. And Georgia put to rest any idea about an Appalachian State upset bid rather solidly with Jake Fromm stepping in at quarterback. The SEC still has two more games to play with Texas A&M visiting UCLA tonight and Tennessee taking on Georgia Tech in Atlanta tomorrow. With a handful of victories over the FCS, one of which needed Missouri to put up over 50 points to win, it is still a tad early to suggest the SEC overall had a great weekend despite an 11-1 mark so far. Alabama, yes. The rest of the SEC? We’ll see how the next 48 hours go.

The U is back!

No, not yet, although Miami starting the year with a 41-13 victory over an FCS foe in Bethune-Cookman did nothing to suggest we should dismiss the idea already. Miami heads to Arkansas State, who just pushed Nebraska to the limit last night. I’ll be careful about placing the Hurricanes on upset alert after doing so a year ago against Appalachian State blew up in my face. Florida State in two weeks remains the litmus test.

USC is overrated

Despite turning it on in the fourth quarter like the Trojans were back in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, USC had a difficult time with Western Michigan in the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday. We’ll see how the pollsters weigh in on the Trojans, who started the year No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25. With Sam Darnold being picked off twice and the Trojans having trouble getting going, perhaps USC is not quite as mighty as anticipated. Stanford comes to town next week. Let’s see if the Trojans iron out a few things with the Cardinal coming in rested from their trip to Australia a week ago.

The American Athletic Conference is far from a power conference

This much we already knew despite the conference’s PR push to be considered a power conference. TEams are even taking the field with a Power 6 flag and the conference’s P6 logo is on the goal posts this season. But the conference just went 8-3 this weekend. Wait, that actually sounds pretty good. Take away the wins against FCS opponents (one of which needed a fourth quarter rally by UConn against lowly Holy Cross) and the conference went just 3-3, with one of those losses coming at home against the top-ranked FCS program in the nation (James Madison beating East Carolina) by a 20-point margin.

Defending champ Temple was soundly defeated by Notre Dame by 33 points. Preseason favorite South Florida needed a second half burst to get by Stony Brook. At least Navy, Memphis, and UCF looked good this weekend though.

At least the Mountain West Conference had an equally shaky Week 1, if not worse. Colorado State and Wyoming combined for six points. Utah State was blasted by Wisconsin. Boise State held off Troy. UNLV surrendered the biggest upset in college football history.

Howard pulls off shocker, beats UNLV as 45 point underdog behind play of Cam Newton’s little brother

By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2017
You probably were not expecting to read a story about UNLV football during Week 1 of the season but here we are.

The Rebels were shocked on Saturday night in Las Vegas by Howard, an FCS team from across the country that recently hired former Virginia coach Mike London. Several sports books had the Bison, which were 3-19 the past two years coming into the game, as between a 45 and 46 point underdog. That means the team surpasses then-41 point underdog Stanford’s upset of powerhouse USC back in 2007 as the biggest shocker in college football ever according to certain folks in the south Nevada desert.

As crazy as even pulling off the win was for Howard, the story gets even better as they were led on Saturday night by a new star quarterback, Caylin Newton. Perhaps you might recognize that last name and yes, indeed, that’s Heisman winner Cam Newton little brother. The young signal-caller accounted for three touchdowns, ran for 190 yards and threw for another 140 as somebody the UNLV defense simply did not have an answer for.

The loss is already being labeled as the worst in school history in Las Vegas and… well, yeah. Some folks wondered what the program had to lose when they hired a high school head coach to run things and it appears now we know.

No. 13 LSU and Derrius Guice run all over BYU in New Orleans

By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2017
The talk around Baton Rouge over the offseason was focused quite a bit on what kind of boost new offensive coordinator Matt Canada would provide LSU’s offense. It turns out the coordinator on the other side of the ball had a statement of his own to make in the team’s opener too.

The Tigers reloaded defense under Dave Aranda looked just as fierce and talented as previous editions on the Bayou — and maybe even better — as Ed Orgeron’s full-time season debut as head coach resulted in LSU clamping down on BYU in dominating fashion for a 27-0 win. To call the game one-sided would almost be an understatement, and that’s not even getting to the home field advantage aspect of the ‘Texas Kickoff’ being moved from Houston to New Orleans as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

The Cougars failed to make it past midfield on the night, ran only 38 total plays and converted just two 3rd downs. The Tigers, meanwhile, managed to rush for 294 yards and controlled the ball for over 41 minutes. BYU may have be independent but somehow managed to look like an early season FCS squad the way they were stymied on just about every offensive series.

Quarterback Tanner Mangum managed to throw for just 102 yards and was picked off once on an ill-advised pass. He was also sacked three times by that tough LSU front seven — and yet was about the only life the team had moving the ball as running lanes were non-existent (-5 yards on the ground).

As rough of a night as it was for the visitors, it was a nice debut of the budding Derrius Guice Heisman campaign. The star Tigers’ tailback hardly played down the stretch and had a big role in putting the game out of reach early, rushing for 120 yards and two scores before giving way to backup Darrel Williams.

The fact that those two ran well was probably not a surprise but the biggest development on the night might have been the quality play of signal-caller Danny Etling. The numbers weren’t eye-popping by any stretch (14/17, 173 yards) but he was efficient and didn’t turn the ball over. Even more encouraging were several throws that he made that didn’t come so easy a year ago.

In the end, a statement was made in one of the season’s most through dismantling of a major opponent. Perhaps the most surprising thing to fans of LSU came that one was made on each side of the ball.

No. 1 Alabama overwhelms No. 3 Florida State to win biggest opener ever

By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2017
It’s insanely difficult to get it done, but a blueprint to beat Alabama exists. You have to score. A lot. If you score and keep scoring, eventually the Tide will buckle. No matter how good your defense is, you have to score and keep scoring.

Florida State’s defense was quite good on Saturday night, but it wasn’t near enough to beat Alabama as the top-ranked Crimson Tide handled the 3rd-ranked Seminoles 24-7 in the biggest opening game in college football history.

The final score matches that of the last time Alabama played in Atlanta, a 24-7 win over Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. And like that game on New Year’s Eve, the Seminoles actually reached the end zone first.

After Alabama opened the scoring with a 35-yard Andy Pappanastos field goal, Florida State strung together by far its best drive of the night, moving 90 yards in 11 plays capped by a 3-yard fade from Deondre Francois to Auden Tate to give the Seminoles a 7-3 lead at the 13:41 mark of the second quarter.

But Alabama immediately answered with its own best drive of the night, an 85-yard blitzkrieg in five plays that ended on a 53-yard rainbow from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley to put Alabama on top at 10-7. That score would hold through the end of the first half, through what would prove to be the pivotal moment of the night, when Francois fired into the end zone to Nyqwan Murray and Tony Brown got away with a clear pass interference.

Florida State was forced to settle for a field goal try, which was blocked.

After a punt to open the second half, Florida State entered a stretch when its offense and special teams quite literally could not hold onto the ball. First, running back Damien Harris blocked a Florida State punt, which turned into an Alabama field goal. The ‘Noles fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Harris again capitalized by racing in for an 11-yard touchdown dash. A 2-point pass from Hurts to Ridley staked Alabama to a 21-7 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter.

Needing two scores to tie the game, the Florida State offense took its turn unraveling. Alabama intercepted two consecutive Francois passes, threatening the Florida State offense to the point where the ‘Noles next two possessions — two three-and-outs, two yards gained combined — felt like small accomplishments simply by getting the punt team on the field. Francois was sacked by Ronnie Harrison and came down holding his left knee; he had to be helped from the field and did not return.

Francois finished the night hitting 19-of-33 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while the Seminoles scratched out only 25 yards on 24 credited carries.

Alabama posted modest numbers offensively: 96 passing yards, 173 on the ground on 42 carries. But when the defense and special teams are as predictably and unflinchingly dominant as they were, 24 points by Alabama feels like 50 by anyone else.

The win pushed Alabama (1-0) to 14-1 in Atlanta, 8-0 in neutral site openers and 11-0 against former Nick Saban assistants. Florida State (0-1) will look to become the first team since Miami in 1983 to win a national championship after losing its opener.