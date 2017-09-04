Baylor loses RB JaMycal Hasty for at least four weeks

In the wake of Texas A&M blowing an impossible-to-blow lead last night against UCLA, Aggie fans have plenty of reason to be upset this morning. One Aggie in particular seemingly took to Facebook and Twitter to blow off some steam with sudden out-of-the-blue social media updates ripping Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin and casting a dark cloud over his future in College Station.

Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based lawyer and member of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, went to length about his line of thinking regarding Sumlin, and it was not a positive one at all.

I’m sure I may be criticized for this post but I honestly don’t care. I’ve been on the Board of Regents for the A&M System for almost seven years. During that time, I’ve not once commented on Kevin Sumlin and his performance during his tenure at our school. I never said a word when he and his agent manipulated a much bigger and longer contract. I said nothing about his arrogance and his mishandling of multiple player controversies. I said nothing when we had multiple awesome recruiting classes, only to see key players leave our school or underperform. But tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this. Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn’t new. He recruits well, but can’t coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I’m only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better.

Often times when a Facebook update like this comes out of nowhere from an account that is rarely updated, there is fair reason to question the validity. While College Football Talk cannot say with a 100 percent guarantee this update was authentic or not, multiple reporters covering Texas A&M have attempted to verify the Facebook status update was a legitimate one, with reporters suggesting if it was a fake update, then somebody went to great lengths to fake it. So, for now, take this for what it is until more clarification can be obtained one way or the other.

Regardless of the validity of the rant, Sumlin does face more pressure than anyone thought imaginable when Texas A&M was up by 34 points in the third quarter.

