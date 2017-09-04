Baylor loses RB JaMycal Hasty for at least four weeks

Baylor’s opening night loss to Liberty just got worse.
Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday the Bears will lose starting running back JaMycal Hasty for at least four weeks to a sprained knee. Hasty carried 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Baylor faces UTSA on Saturday before closing out its non-conference schedule at Duke. The Bears then open Big 12 play with a home game against No. 7 Oklahoma before a road trip to No. 20 Kansas State. That presents an opportunity for Hasty’s possible return; Baylor takes Oct. 7 off before a road trip to No. 10 Oklahoma State on Oct. 14.
Hasty entered the season as the Bears’ second-leading returning rusher. He appeared in all 13 games a year ago and carried 119 times for 623 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Terence Williams stands as Baylor’s leading returning rusher — 185 carries for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago — but suffered a shoulder injury over the summer.
With Hasty and Williams unavailable, Baylor will turn to freshman John Lovett — not the podcaster — to carry the load at running back. Lovett rushed 14 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut Saturday night.
Nick Westbrook‘s 2017 season lasted exactly one play.
The junior was injured on the opening kickoff of IU’s 49-21 loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Thursday night and never returned to action. Hooisers head coach Tom Allen announced Monday Westbrook has sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
“As we’ve shared with our team, sometimes life’s not fair,” Allen said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Things happen, it’s tough. He’s got a good attitude about it. He knows that it’s a challenge he has to overcome.”
Westbrook led Indiana in catches a year ago, hauling in 54 grabs for 995 yards and six touchdowns. Donovan Hale had jumped Westbrook on the depth chart, but Indiana still planned to utilize Westbrook plenty this fall.
Still, Indiana was able to throw the ball sans Westbrook against Ohio State. Richard Lagow completed 40-of-65 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns (and two interceptions) on Thursday. Simmie Coates, Jr., emerged as the Hooisers’ top outside threat, catching 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Luke Timian added 10 grabs for 72 yards.
In the wake of Texas A&M blowing an impossible-to-blow lead last night against UCLA, Aggie fans have plenty of reason to be upset this morning. One Aggie in particular seemingly took to Facebook and Twitter to blow off some steam with sudden out-of-the-blue social media updates ripping Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin and casting a dark cloud over his future in College Station.
Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based lawyer and member of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, went to length about his line of thinking regarding Sumlin, and it was not a positive one at all.
I’m sure I may be criticized for this post but I honestly don’t care. I’ve been on the Board of Regents for the A&M System for almost seven years. During that time, I’ve not once commented on Kevin Sumlin and his performance during his tenure at our school. I never said a word when he and his agent manipulated a much bigger and longer contract. I said nothing about his arrogance and his mishandling of multiple player controversies. I said nothing when we had multiple awesome recruiting classes, only to see key players leave our school or underperform.
But tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this. Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn’t new. He recruits well, but can’t coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I’m only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better.
Often times when a Facebook update like this comes out of nowhere from an account that is rarely updated, there is fair reason to question the validity. While College Football Talk cannot say with a 100 percent guarantee this update was authentic or not, multiple reporters covering Texas A&M have attempted to verify the Facebook status update was a legitimate one, with reporters suggesting if it was a fake update, then somebody went to great lengths to fake it. So, for now, take this for what it is until more clarification can be obtained one way or the other.
Regardless of the validity of the rant, Sumlin does face more pressure than anyone thought imaginable when Texas A&M was up by 34 points in the third quarter.
After being removed from a season-opening game win against Appalachian State on Saturday, Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason will sit out of the Bulldog’s Week 2 matchup at Notre Dame. Freshman Jake Fromm will continue to fill in for Eason and will get his first collegiate start this weekend in South Bend.
Eason has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left knee, but will not need to have surgery, according to head coach Kirby Smart.
Eason was hit out of bounds by an Appalachian State defender in the first quarter of Saturday’s season opener in Athens. The play resulted in a late hit out of bounds penalty on the Mountaineers, but the penalty seemed to really be against the Bulldogs with their star quarterback trying to stay in the game only to fall to the ground and require medical attention before being taken out of the game for good.
Fromm performed well in his emergency relief for Georgia, completing 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown on a day that saw Georgia’s running game lead the way to a 31-10 victory. Now, From will be the starter for the Georgia Bulldogs and his first start will come inside Notre Dame Stadium. Georgia’s running game should continue to be the focus of the offense anyway, but how Fromm handles playing in this environment will be something to watch as Georgia looks to go 2-0.
It is unknown how long Eason will be unavailable, and for how long Fromm will remain the starter. Fromm may be in a position to keep the job even if Eason is later medically cleared to play for the Bulldogs, but if Georgia struggles in Eason’s absence, then Fromm may turn the job back over to a healthy Eason if and when that time comes.
It worked for Pitt last year, so Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi figures why change anything?
For the second year in a row, Pitt will block off the media from being able to discuss the next game with Panthers players. Narduzzi will be the sole voice heard from the Pitt program this week as the Panthers prepare for a road game at Penn State.
The in-state rivalry between Penn State and Pitt was renewed for the first time in 15 years last season with the first of four straight games. The Panthers hosted the first game in the four-game set and held on to defeat Penn State 42-39. The Panthers roughed up Penn State early on to build a substantial lead, but Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley did their best to nearly pull off the comeback before a late deep ball interception from McSorley thwarted the comeback effort with the momentum on Penn State’s side. Little did anyone know at the time of the Week 2 matchup last fall that Penn State would later go on to win the Big Ten and Pitt would score another wild upset against eventual national champion Clemson.
The decision to shut off media access to the team last year at Pitt followed over a year of hype for the revival of the in-state rivalry, especially from the opposing offensive line coaches. Penn State blanked Akron in their season opener over the weekend, 52-0, while Pitt avoided a disaster at home by prevailing over Youngstown State in overtime, 28-21. Penn State has opened as a sizable favorite in the game this week, with an 18-point spread in their favor.