AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia QB Jacob Eason is out for Notre Dame game

By Kevin McGuireSep 4, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT
After being removed from a season-opening game win against Appalachian State on Saturday, Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason will sit out of the Bulldog’s Week 2 matchup at Notre Dame. Freshman Jake Fromm will continue to fill in for Eason and will get his first collegiate start this weekend in South Bend.

Eason has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left knee, but will not need to have surgery, according to head coach Kirby Smart.

Eason was hit out of bounds by an Appalachian State defender in the first quarter of Saturday’s season opener in Athens. The play resulted in a late hit out of bounds penalty on the Mountaineers, but the penalty seemed to really be against the Bulldogs with their star quarterback trying to stay in the game only to fall to the ground and require medical attention before being taken out of the game for good.

Fromm performed well in his emergency relief for Georgia, completing 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown on a day that saw Georgia’s running game lead the way to a 31-10 victory. Now, From will be the starter for the Georgia Bulldogs and his first start will come inside Notre Dame Stadium. Georgia’s running game should continue to be the focus of the offense anyway, but how Fromm handles playing in this environment will be something to watch as Georgia looks to go 2-0.

It is unknown how long Eason will be unavailable, and for how long Fromm will remain the starter. Fromm may be in a position to keep the job even if Eason is later medically cleared to play for the Bulldogs, but if Georgia struggles in Eason’s absence, then Fromm may turn the job back over to a healthy Eason if and when that time comes.

Social media rant about Kevin Sumlin on Texas A&M regent’s account raises eyebrows

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 4, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
In the wake of Texas A&M blowing an impossible-to-blow lead last night against UCLA, Aggie fans have plenty of reason to be upset this morning. One Aggie in particular seemingly took to Facebook and Twitter to blow off some steam with sudden out-of-the-blue social media updates ripping Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin and casting a dark cloud over his future in College Station.

Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based lawyer and member of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, went to length about his line of thinking regarding Sumlin, and it was not a positive one at all.

I’m sure I may be criticized for this post but I honestly don’t care. I’ve been on the Board of Regents for the A&M System for almost seven years. During that time, I’ve not once commented on Kevin Sumlin and his performance during his tenure at our school. I never said a word when he and his agent manipulated a much bigger and longer contract. I said nothing about his arrogance and his mishandling of multiple player controversies. I said nothing when we had multiple awesome recruiting classes, only to see key players leave our school or underperform.

But tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this. Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn’t new. He recruits well, but can’t coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I’m only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better.

Often times when a Facebook update like this comes out of nowhere from an account that is rarely updated, there is fair reason to question the validity. While College Football Talk cannot say with a 100 percent guarantee this update was authentic or not, multiple reporters covering Texas A&M have attempted to verify the Facebook status update was a legitimate one, with reporters suggesting if it was a fake update, then somebody went to great lengths to fake it. So, for now, take this for what it is until more clarification can be obtained one way or the other.

Regardless of the validity of the rant, Sumlin does face more pressure than anyone thought imaginable when Texas A&M was up by 34 points in the third quarter.

Pitt players being blocked from media leading up to Penn State game

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 4, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
It worked for Pitt last year, so Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi figures why change anything?

For the second year in a row, Pitt will block off the media from being able to discuss the next game with Panthers players. Narduzzi will be the sole voice heard from the Pitt program this week as the Panthers prepare for a road game at Penn State.

The in-state rivalry between Penn State and Pitt was renewed for the first time in 15 years last season with the first of four straight games. The Panthers hosted the first game in the four-game set and held on to defeat Penn State 42-39. The Panthers roughed up Penn State early on to build a substantial lead, but Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley did their best to nearly pull off the comeback before a late deep ball interception from McSorley thwarted the comeback effort with the momentum on Penn State’s side. Little did anyone know at the time of the Week 2 matchup last fall that Penn State would later go on to win the Big Ten and Pitt would score another wild upset against eventual national champion Clemson.

The decision to shut off media access to the team last year at Pitt followed over a year of hype for the revival of the in-state rivalry, especially from the opposing offensive line coaches. Penn State blanked Akron in their season opener over the weekend, 52-0, while Pitt avoided a disaster at home by prevailing over Youngstown State in overtime, 28-21. Penn State has opened as a sizable favorite in the game this week, with an 18-point spread in their favor.

Josh Jackson shines as No. 21 Virginia Tech wins thriller against Will Grier and No. 22 West Virginia

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2017, 11:39 PM EDT
After playing one half of defensive football, No. 21 Virginia Tech (1-0) and No. 22 West Virginia (0-1) opened up the offenses in the second half and traded touchdowns for the last 30 minutes. In the end, the Hokies held on for a nail-biter of a win, 31-24 thanks to a brilliant debut from quarterback Josh Jackson.

The freshman had some rough moments but still turned in an admirable effort against a West Virginia team that can play some decent defense as well. Jackson passed for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 101 yards and another score. Justin Fuente needed his young quarterback to shine in a back-and-forth game like this on the big stage, and he got it. Jackson emerged as a star in his first game, and the Hokies overall look once again to be a top contender in the ACC Coastal Divison, and they could even be ready to make a run at the conference crown if they play like this all season long.

Not to be overlooked in the loss is the play of West Virginia quarterback Will Grier. In his first start since 2015 with the Florida Gators, Grier passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Grier also put together 52 hard-earned yards on the ground, highlighted by a hurdle to keep a drive moving on the final drive of the game. Grier put the Mountaineers into position to tie the game, but a couple of last-ditch efforts were unable to get in the endzone.

West Virginia running back Justin Crawford also turned in a 106-yard performance, and both teams went for over 200 yards on the ground. The teams also combined for 50 first downs and had just one turnover in the game. An interception thrown by Grier led to nothing more than a Virginia Tech punt three plays later.

It was a toss-up game from start to finish, and ended with both teams having chances to grab a win. Virginia Tech just managed to find a few more plays.

There are few games you witness and feel good about both teams heading forward this early in the season. Both West Virginia and Virginia Tech look as though they will be able to have strong seasons if Sunday night was any indication of what to expect from each this fall. Both the Big 12 and ACC should be put on alert about these two teams.

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen cost his team some yardage in the second half when he crossed the line and stepped on the field. This season, officials are being more strict with coaches stepping on the playing field. Moments after chasing down a ref over a call he didn’t like, Holgorsen had a flag thrown on him for stepping on the field while West Virginia was being called for a holding penalty. The 15-yard penalty to Holgorsen helped turn a 3rd and 1 into a 3rd and 26, moving the ball from the Virginia Tech 23-yard line back to the Tech 48-yard line.

Virginia Tech will open up their home schedule next week against Delaware. West Virginia will also play at home next week, as they host East Carolina (who just lost to the top-ranked FCS team, James Madison).

Josh Rosen leads UCLA back from 34-point deficit to stun Texas A&M

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT
UCLA staged an impossible rally from 34 points down to stun Texas A&M 45-44 on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl. Trailing 44-10 with four minutes to play in the third quarter, Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen carried his team to five consecutive touchdown drives, the final one culminating on a 10-yard scoring toss to Jordan Lasley with 43 seconds remaining.

In all, UCLA’s rally totaled 396 yards on just 37 plays while needing less than nine minutes. Rosen ended four of those drives in touchdown passes, including an impossible 42-yard strike to Darren Andrews to make the score 44-31 with 8:12 remaining that quite literally went through the hands of A&M safety Deshawn Capers-Smith.

While UCLA’s quarterback played every bit like the possible No. 1 overall draft pick he’s hyped up to be, A&M’s meltdown was made possible by playing a quarterback who proved he was not ready for the moment — even if that moment asked for simply nursing a five-touchdown lead over 19 minutes. The Aggies lost starting quarterback Nick Starkel to a foot injury in the third quarter (he later returned to the sidelines in crutches), and while his numbers (6-of-13 for 62 yards) weren’t anything that would remind you of Johnny Manziel, clearly, Starkel’s presence allowed A&M to stay on the field. With Starkel unavailable, A&M turned to true freshman Kellen Mond (3-of-17 for 27 yards, 15 rushes for 54 yards), who led the Aggies to three 3-and-outs and another punt. Mond did help lead a nine-play, 50-yard drive that ended in a field goal try, but starting kicker Daniel LaCamera was also lost to injury and Braden Mann‘s 43-yard try with 4:41 to play and A&M leading 44-31 missed.

The Aggies raced to a 38-10 halftime lead thanks to a running game that ran over, around and straight past UCLA’s hapless defense. Trayveon Williams led the way with 22 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard score and a 72-yard burst that set up another A&M touchdown. Keith Ford added 18 carries for 114 yards and three scores of his own. As a team, Texas A&M out-rushed UCLA, 382-70.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome a career night from Rosen, who hit 35-of-58 throws for a career-high 491 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Those final numbers are even more unbelievable considering Rosen hit six of his first 18 passes and ended the first half hobbling to the sideline after taking a sack on 4th-and-10.

Turns out, that was all simply a prologue to one of the greatest comebacks in UCLA history and perhaps the most costly collapse in Texas A&M annals.

The loss was Kevin Sumlin‘s first in 21 regular season non-conference games as Texas A&M’s head coach. And, considering the status he entered this season, it is undoubtedly his worst.