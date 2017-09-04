Georgia Tech leading Tennessee at the half in Atlanta

In a game that has matched every bit of the passion and pageantry of its Saturday night predecessor, Georgia Tech owns a 14-7 lead over Tennessee at the half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets have owned the box score more than the scoreboard, forcing Tennessee into a Georgia Tech-styled half. After going three-and-out on its first two possessions, Georgia Tech strung together three consecutive lengthy drives to close the half. The first traveled 86 yards in 12 plays, happily consuming 6:51 of the clock, to put the Ramblin’ Wreck on the board first with a 1-yard TaQuon Marshall plunge with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Georgia Tech’s next drive moved 38 yards before a Marshall fumble, and its third possession made up for that miscue with a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ate another seven minutes of clock time, this time ending in a 1-yard KirVonte Benson run.
In all, Georgia Tech has registered 39 runs for 167 yards and two touchdowns while converting an astounding 8-of-11 third downs, which allowed the Yellow Jackets’ offense to stay on the field for 21:10 of the first 30 minutes.
As a result, Tennessee has been unable to establish a rhythm for first-time starting quarterback Quentin Dormady. The Vols ran the ball only eight times in the half, forcing Dormady to throw 20 times, completing eight for just 52 yards. Tennessee’s scoring drive came after the Marshall fumble, moving 46 yards in eight snaps to set up a 1-yard John Kelly run that tied the game at the 8:11 mark of the second quarter.
Georgia Tech will receive to open the second half.
Texas A&M lost quarterback Nick Starkel and defensive back Donovan Wilson over the course of Sunday night’s 45-44 loss to UCLA, and those losses will continue in the coming weeks and months.
Kevin Sumlin announced during his weekly radio show that both players underwent surgery on Monday. While Sumlin did not say so himself, surgeries are typically season-ending procedures.
The bigger loss here is, obviously, Starkel. The redshirt freshman won the job out of camp, and his absence leaves the Aggies with no good options. Texas A&M turned to true freshman Kellen Mond on Sunday, who proved himself not ready for primetime in hitting just three of his 17 pass attempts in the midst of the Aggies’ second half collapse.
Texas A&M could also turn to fifth-year senior Jake Hubenak, who has considerably more experience both on the field and in Noel Mazzone‘s offense than Mond, with 13 appearances and one start to his credit. And yet, despite that experience, there is a reason the A&M coaches chose to play Starkel and Mond ahead of Hubenak.
Either way, Texas A&M has a couple of weeks to find out its quarterback without Starkel. The Aggies host Nicholls State and Louisiana-Lafayette over the next two weeks before SEC play begins with a must-win game against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.
Texas’s already disastrous loss to Maryland got a little bit worse on Monday when Tom Herman revealed that Shane Buechele suffered a bruised throwing shoulder.
Herman said Buechele wasn’t exactly sure when the injury occurred, but he knows it came when he hit the ground after throwing the ball away.
Buechele finished the game — he was 34-of-52 for 375 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — and woke up in pain on Sunday. True freshman Sam Ehlinger will take the first team reps at practice on Tuesday.
However, Herman said that if Buechele can play, he will play.”The doctors have said that rest is the best option right now and just to keep evaluating it every 24 hours or so,” Herman said, via the San Antonio Express-News. While Ehlinger, according to Herman, is not yet ready to play, he is close.
Wide receiver Jerrod Heard will take reps as the Longhorns’ second-string quarterback this week in case of emergency. Heard, of course, was Texas’s starting quarterback for most of the 2015 season, hitting 92-of-159 passes (57.9 percent) for 1,214 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Heard moved to wide receiver last season but has retained a package at quarterback under Herman; he carried once for four yards in the Maryland loss.
Texas faces San Jose State on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, LHN).
No. 25 Tennessee kicks off its season tonight against Georgia Tech, and the Vols got some bad news poured on top of their already existing pile of bad news.
Big Orange made the trip to Atlanta knowing it would be without middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland, Jr., who was lost for the season during fall camp to a knee injury, and left tackle Drew Richmond, who was suspended. Now, just ahead of kickoff, Knoxville News-Sentinel beat writer Blake Toppemeyer has reported that outside linebacker Austin Smith also will not play due to an undisclosed injury.
Additionally, wide receiver Josh Smith, who suffered a shoulder injury during fall camp, will be unavailable tonight. Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards a year ago.
But the headliner here is Austin Smith (no relation). A redshirt freshman from Buford, Ga., Smith was in line to start against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s triple option offense is a challenge for any defense, and doubly so for a defense playing without two of its starting linebackers.
The News-Sentinel reports sophomore Daniel Bituli could be in line to start for Smith at linebacker. He recorded nine tackles last season.
Nick Saban confirmed an awful piece of news on Monday, announcing that Mike Locksley‘s middle son was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Maryland.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, (his wife) Ms. Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy,” Saban said, via AL.com. “We’ll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”
Police in Maryland found 25-year-old Meiko Locksley suffering from a gunshot wound in Columbia, Md. He was immediately transported to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead overnight.
Motives or suspects are unknown to police at this time.
The elder Locksley is a native of Washington, D.C., played at Towson and coached at Maryland multiple times, including from 2012 through 2015, where he served as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and, eventually, interim head coach. The former head coach at New Mexico, Locksley joined the Alabama staff prior to the 2016 season as an analyst and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in January.
The Locksleys have three other children, sons Mike, Jr., and Kai, and daughter Kori. Kai Locksley was a 4-star recruit that signed with Texas as a member of Charlie Strong‘s 2015 class as an athlete. He transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver and later transferred; he now plays quarterback at Iowa Western Community College.