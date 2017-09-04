Pitt players being blocked from media leading up to Penn State game

It worked for Pitt last year, so Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi figures why change anything?
For the second year in a row, Pitt will block off the media from being able to discuss the next game with Panthers players. Narduzzi will be the sole voice heard from the Pitt program this week as the Panthers prepare for a road game at Penn State.
The in-state rivalry between Penn State and Pitt was renewed for the first time in 15 years last season with the first of four straight games. The Panthers hosted the first game in the four-game set and held on to defeat Penn State 42-39. The Panthers roughed up Penn State early on to build a substantial lead, but Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley did their best to nearly pull off the comeback before a late deep ball interception from McSorley thwarted the comeback effort with the momentum on Penn State’s side. Little did anyone know at the time of the Week 2 matchup last fall that Penn State would later go on to win the Big Ten and Pitt would score another wild upset against eventual national champion Clemson.
The decision to shut off media access to the team last year at Pitt followed over a year of hype for the revival of the in-state rivalry, especially from the opposing offensive line coaches. Penn State blanked Akron in their season opener over the weekend, 52-0, while Pitt avoided a disaster at home by prevailing over Youngstown State in overtime, 28-21. Penn State has opened as a sizable favorite in the game this week, with an 18-point spread in their favor.