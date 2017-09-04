Son of Alabama assistant Mike Locksley killed in Maryland shooting

Nick Saban confirmed an awful piece of news on Monday, announcing that Mike Locksley‘s middle son was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Maryland.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, (his wife) Ms. Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy,” Saban said, via AL.com. “We’ll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”
Police in Maryland found 25-year-old Meiko Locksley suffering from a gunshot wound in Columbia, Md. He was immediately transported to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead overnight.
Motives or suspects are unknown to police at this time.
The elder Locksley is a native of Washington, D.C., played at Towson and coached at Maryland multiple times, including from 2012 through 2015, where he served as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and, eventually, interim head coach. The former head coach at New Mexico, Locksley joined the Alabama staff prior to the 2016 season as an analyst and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in January.
The Locksleys have three other children, sons Mike, Jr., and Kai, and daughter Kori. Kai Locksley was a 4-star recruit that signed with Texas as a member of Charlie Strong‘s 2015 class as an athlete. He transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver and later transferred; he now plays quarterback at Iowa Western Community College.
Texas’s already disastrous loss to Maryland got a little bit worse on Monday when Tom Herman revealed that Shane Buechele suffered a bruised throwing shoulder.
Herman said Buechele wasn’t exactly sure when the injury occurred, but he knows it came when he hit the ground after throwing the ball away.
Buechele finished the game — he was 34-of-52 for 375 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — and woke up in pain on Sunday. True freshman Sam Ehlinger will take the first team reps at practice on Tuesday.
However, Herman said that if Buechele can play, he will play.”The doctors have said that rest is the best option right now and just to keep evaluating it every 24 hours or so,” Herman said, via the San Antonio Express-News. While Ehlinger, according to Herman, is not yet ready to play, he is close.
Wide receiver Jerrod Heard will take reps as the Longhorns’ second-string quarterback this week in case of emergency. Heard, of course, was Texas’s starting quarterback for most of the 2015 season, hitting 92-of-159 passes (57.9 percent) for 1,214 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Heard moved to wide receiver last season but has retained a package at quarterback under Herman; he carried once for four yards in the Maryland loss.
Texas faces San Jose State on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, LHN).
No. 25 Tennessee kicks off its season tonight against Georgia Tech, and the Vols got some bad news poured on top of their already existing pile of bad news.
Big Orange made the trip to Atlanta knowing it would be without middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland, Jr., who was lost for the season during fall camp to a knee injury, and left tackle Drew Richmond, who was suspended. Now, just ahead of kickoff, Knoxville News-Sentinel beat writer Blake Toppemeyer has reported that outside linebacker Austin Smith also will not play due to an undisclosed injury.
Additionally, wide receiver Josh Smith, who suffered a shoulder injury during fall camp, will be unavailable tonight. Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards a year ago.
But the headliner here is Austin Smith (no relation). A redshirt freshman from Buford, Ga., Smith was in line to start against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s triple option offense is a challenge for any defense, and doubly so for a defense playing without two of its starting linebackers.
The News-Sentinel reports sophomore Daniel Bituli could be in line to start for Smith at linebacker. He recorded nine tackles last season.
Nick Westbrook‘s 2017 season lasted exactly one play.
The junior was injured on the opening kickoff of IU’s 49-21 loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Thursday night and never returned to action. Hooisers head coach Tom Allen announced Monday Westbrook has sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
“As we’ve shared with our team, sometimes life’s not fair,” Allen said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Things happen, it’s tough. He’s got a good attitude about it. He knows that it’s a challenge he has to overcome.”
Westbrook led Indiana in catches a year ago, hauling in 54 grabs for 995 yards and six touchdowns. Donovan Hale had jumped Westbrook on the depth chart, but Indiana still planned to utilize Westbrook plenty this fall.
Still, Indiana was able to throw the ball sans Westbrook against Ohio State. Richard Lagow completed 40-of-65 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns (and two interceptions) on Thursday. Simmie Coates, Jr., emerged as the Hooisers’ top outside threat, catching 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Luke Timian added 10 grabs for 72 yards.
Baylor’s opening night loss to Liberty just got worse.
Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday the Bears will lose starting running back JaMycal Hasty for at least four weeks to a sprained knee. Hasty carried 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Baylor faces UTSA on Saturday before closing out its non-conference schedule at Duke. The Bears then open Big 12 play with a home game against No. 7 Oklahoma before a road trip to No. 20 Kansas State. That presents an opportunity for Hasty’s possible return; Baylor takes Oct. 7 off before a road trip to No. 10 Oklahoma State on Oct. 14.
Hasty entered the season as the Bears’ second-leading returning rusher. He appeared in all 13 games a year ago and carried 119 times for 623 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Terence Williams stands as Baylor’s leading returning rusher — 185 carries for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago — but suffered a shoulder injury over the summer.
With Hasty and Williams unavailable, Baylor will turn to freshman John Lovett — not the podcaster — to carry the load at running back. Lovett rushed 14 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut Saturday night.