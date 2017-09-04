Son of Alabama assistant Mike Locksley killed in Maryland shooting

Nick Saban confirmed an awful piece of news on Monday, announcing that Mike Locksley‘s middle son was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Maryland.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, (his wife) Ms. Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy,” Saban said, via AL.com. “We’ll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”

Police in Maryland found 25-year-old Meiko Locksley suffering from a gunshot wound in Columbia, Md. He was immediately transported to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead overnight.

HOCPD investigating shooting at Fall River Terrace @CassieABC2 has details @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/eawg033iPM — manny locke (@realmannynation) September 4, 2017

Motives or suspects are unknown to police at this time.

The elder Locksley is a native of Washington, D.C., played at Towson and coached at Maryland multiple times, including from 2012 through 2015, where he served as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and, eventually, interim head coach. The former head coach at New Mexico, Locksley joined the Alabama staff prior to the 2016 season as an analyst and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in January.

The Locksleys have three other children, sons Mike, Jr., and Kai, and daughter Kori. Kai Locksley was a 4-star recruit that signed with Texas as a member of Charlie Strong‘s 2015 class as an athlete. He transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver and later transferred; he now plays quarterback at Iowa Western Community College.