Alabama still AP No. 1 as Penn State, Oklahoma move into Top 5

Not surprisingly, thanks to a handful of upsets and other developments, there’s been a bit of a shakeup in the Associated Press rankings.

In the latest AP Top 25 released Tuesday afternoon, Alabama, the preseason No. 1 that knocked off No. 3 Florida State Saturday night, maintained its stranglehold on the top spot. In fact, the Crimson Tide furthered tightened its grip as 60 of the 61 voters gave them No. 1 nods; they had 49 in the poll released before the start of the season.

No. 2 Ohio State was the only other team with a first-place vote (one).

FSU tumbled all the way to No. 10 with the loss to ‘Bama, while USC, with a closer-than-expected win over Western Michigan at home, fell two spots to No. 6. Taking over those spots in the Top Five are No. 4 Penn State (No. 6 in preseason poll) and No. 5 Oklahoma (No. 7).

The rest of the Top 10 is rounded out by No. 3 Clemson, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Wisconsin.

Washington was the biggest upward mover of the week, climbing from No. 24 to No. 20. Michigan also moved into the Top 10 from No. 11 after beating Florida, which fell from No. 17 to No. 22 after that loss.

There were two new additions to the poll this week: No. 23 TCU, No. 24 Notre Dame. Dropping out were No. 23 Texas and No. 25 Utah.

Once again, the only Group of Five team in the Top 25 is USF, which dropped from No. 19 to No. 21.