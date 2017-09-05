‘Hazardous’ air quality forces Oregon to move practice to the coast

A surprise field trip to the beach is usually a welcome diversion, no matter if you’re in elementary school or a college football player. However, that trip becomes a little more ominous when you become aware it’s less a field trip and more a forced evacuation because the very air you breathe in your hometown has turned on you.
That’s the situation Oregon is dealing with this week as Ducks head coach Willie Taggart took his team to the coast to escape “hazardous” air conditions.
More than 20,000 acres of Oregon’s landscape is currently ablaze which, coupled with unseasonably high temperatures, have poisoned the air around Eugene. The air will reach “unhealthy levels due to smoke and ozone at times through Tuesday afternoon,” according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
In the meantime, Oregon headed to Florence, Ore., just off the Pacific coast to practice.
“We’re always going to look what’s best for our players,” Taggart told The Oregonian on Monday. “We’re keeping in touch with our medical staff and they’re monitoring how it’s going to be. Hopefully we can get out and practice tomorrow. If not maybe we’ll go inside (the Moshofsky Center) if it’s good to go inside. But we’re going to practice.”
Oregon has to practice because a game at Nebraska waits on Saturday and the Huskers, led by former nemesis Mike Riley, won’t take it easy on the Ducks.
Fortunately, the weather is supposed to turn for the better by game day, with showers and thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday and clear skies and temperatures in the 70’s expected for Saturday.
The waning moments in a 30-3 blowout of last season’s Outback Bowl — which, if you’re scoring at home, is just about as inconsequential as it gets in college football — became a flashpoint of contention last week when Ed Cunningham revealed to the New York Times last week that he left his game analyst gig at ESPN because he could no longer support and promote the game’s physical, violent nature. Cunningham used the waning moments of said Outback Bowl, the last game he called for ESPN, as part of his justification to leave.
The passage in question:
The last straw, he said, was working the Outback Bowl in December, when he saw the Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard hobbled, taking hits and being left in the game until the final two minutes of a 30-3 blowout loss to Florida. Beathard went on to be taken in the third round of the N.F.L. draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The bowl game (“a game that means less than zero,” Cunningham said) still rankles Cunningham.
“I know some of the coaches from that team, known them for years,” he said. “And it was hard for me not to walk down after the game and just say: ‘Dudes, what are you doing? Really? What are you doing?’ These are just kids.”
Cunningham teared up again. “I get emotional,” he said.
Those quotes were in effect an accusation of coaching malpractice directed toward Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa program. Ferentz and the Hawkeyes responded in kind on Tuesday.
Especially in times such as these, accusing a coaching staff of leaving a player on the field to get hurt is as serious a charge you can point at a coach. It’s not surprising to see Iowa take Cunningham’s comments seriously.
A game wasn’t the only thing Purdue lost in Week 1.
Early in the second quarter of what turned into a 35-28 loss to No. 16 Louisville, Markell Jones was injured on a kickoff return that, to add insult to literal injury, ended with a lost fumble. As a result of the knee injury, Jeff Brohm confirmed Monday that the running back will miss a “couple of weeks or more” of game action.
“He’s had a good fall camp and he’s really been into it, so it’s unfortunate that this has knocked him out a little bit,” the head coach said according to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier.
Purdue faces Ohio this Friday, then travels to Missouri in Week 3. They will open Big Ten play Sept. 23 in West Lafayette against Michigan.
Last season, Jones’ 616 yards and four rushing touchdowns led the Boilermakers. He was also fifth on the team with 32 receptions. Prior to his injury over the weekend, Jones didn’t record a carry or catch a pass.
Tario Fuller led the team in rushing Saturday with 29 yards. As a team, the Boilermakers ran for just 51 yards on 21 carries against the Cardinals’ defense.
Not suprisingly, another major weather event is impacting a portion of the college football world.
Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, is expected to make landfall in South Florida at some point this coming weekend. It was reported earlier today that the Memphis-UCF game scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando could possibly be moved up a day or two.
Not long after, that became official as the football program confirmed that the game has been moved to Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“The best option for ensuring this game is played is to move it to Friday night,” athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “With travel considerations, we had to make that decision today. I thank the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference for working with us to keep safety our top priority while finding a way to play this game.”
And, for those attending the game, there’s this note from the school’s release:
With the new game time, no tailgating will be permitted in any campus lot. First responders throughout Central Florida will be preparing for this Category 5 storm and UCF will not have the law enforcement resources needed to staff tailgating areas.
Additionally, fans who have tickets for this game but cannot attend due to the change can exchange those tickets for the East Carolina game Oct. 14.
It’s been a rough last few months both on and off the field for Kevin Sumlin.
Earlier in the offseason, the Texas A&M head coach’s boss very publicly put Sumlin on the hot seat entering the 2017 season. Then Sunday, following an embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA, a university went on a social media rant, very publicly calling for the immediate firing.
Predictably, Sumlin was asked about the growing calls for his job in general and the regent’s rant specifically. Just as predictably, Sumlin was measured in his response.
“People are frustrated. I’m frustrated about a lot of things,” Sumlin said by way of ESPN.com. “I’m not real happy. I’m sure there are a lot of things being said about this program.
“Our focus is on us. That never changes. I’m not in the business of really paying attention to anything outside this program, or comments good or bad. My focus is on what we can do to be better. I don’t really have time to get involved in things that are said about the program or about me.”
In 2012, the first season for both Sumlin in College Station and the Aggies in the SEC, A&M went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Since then, they’ve gone a middling 33-20 and, more importantly, just 15-17 in the league. More to the point, the Aggies have finished fourth, sixth, fifth and fourth the past four seasons in the even-more hyper-competitive SEC West. An even finer point? They are 9-15 against divisional foes in the same span.
Should the trend of mediocrity continue, it won’t just be a lone regent calling for Sumlin’s head on a platter by season’s end.