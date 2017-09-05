‘Hazardous’ air quality forces Oregon to move practice to the coast

A surprise field trip to the beach is usually a welcome diversion, no matter if you’re in elementary school or a college football player. However, that trip becomes a little more ominous when you become aware it’s less a field trip and more a forced evacuation because the very air you breathe in your hometown has turned on you.

That’s the situation Oregon is dealing with this week as Ducks head coach Willie Taggart took his team to the coast to escape “hazardous” air conditions.

More than 20,000 acres of Oregon’s landscape is currently ablaze which, coupled with unseasonably high temperatures, have poisoned the air around Eugene. The air will reach “unhealthy levels due to smoke and ozone at times through Tuesday afternoon,” according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The smoky view from inside Autzen Stadium. pic.twitter.com/za1VFqVnnc — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) September 5, 2017

In the meantime, Oregon headed to Florence, Ore., just off the Pacific coast to practice.

“We’re always going to look what’s best for our players,” Taggart told The Oregonian on Monday. “We’re keeping in touch with our medical staff and they’re monitoring how it’s going to be. Hopefully we can get out and practice tomorrow. If not maybe we’ll go inside (the Moshofsky Center) if it’s good to go inside. But we’re going to practice.”

Oregon has to practice because a game at Nebraska waits on Saturday and the Huskers, led by former nemesis Mike Riley, won’t take it easy on the Ducks.

Fortunately, the weather is supposed to turn for the better by game day, with showers and thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday and clear skies and temperatures in the 70’s expected for Saturday.