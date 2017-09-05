Hurricane Irma pushes Memphis-UCF game from Saturday to Friday

Not suprisingly, another major weather event is impacting a portion of the college football world.

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, is expected to make landfall in South Florida at some point this coming weekend. It was reported earlier today that the Memphis-UCF game scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando could possibly be moved up a day or two.

Not long after, that became official as the football program confirmed that the game has been moved to Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“The best option for ensuring this game is played is to move it to Friday night,” athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “With travel considerations, we had to make that decision today. I thank the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference for working with us to keep safety our top priority while finding a way to play this game.”

And, for those attending the game, there’s this note from the school’s release:

With the new game time, no tailgating will be permitted in any campus lot. First responders throughout Central Florida will be preparing for this Category 5 storm and UCF will not have the law enforcement resources needed to staff tailgating areas.

Additionally, fans who have tickets for this game but cannot attend due to the change can exchange those tickets for the East Carolina game Oct. 14.