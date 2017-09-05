It’s official: Alabama-Miami to play in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

In the middle of last month, reports surfaced that Alabama and Miami were in negotiations to play a future football game in Atlanta. Tuesday, it was announced that the two teams will meet in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated the top-ranked Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl. The win gave UA its first national championship since 1979 and ended The U’s 29-game winning streak.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to open another season in Atlanta for the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Our team and our fans have always enjoyed playing in Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a fantastic competitive environment,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “This event always has the feel of a bowl game and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl staff has made it a first-class event. We have a lot of respect for Coach Richt and the Miami program, and we look forward to a great game in 2021.”
“We are excited to kick off the 2021 season against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams have great tradition. We are looking forward to the battle,” Saban’s counterpart, Mark Richt, said.
The Tide currently owns a 14-3 advantage in a series that dates back to 1941.
‘Bama has played in five previous Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, including a win over Florida State in Week 1 that pushed their record to 5-0 in the series. UA is also scheduled to play Duke in one of the two 2019 games.
The 2021 game will mark Miami’s first appearance.
Markell Jones, Purdue’s leading rusher in 2016, out at least a couple of weeks
A game wasn’t the only thing Purdue lost in Week 1.
Early in the second quarter of what turned into a 35-28 loss to No. 16 Louisville, Markell Jones was injured on a kickoff return that, to add insult to literal injury, ended with a lost fumble. As a result of the knee injury, Jeff Brohm confirmed Monday that the running back will miss a “couple of weeks or more” of game action.
“He’s had a good fall camp and he’s really been into it, so it’s unfortunate that this has knocked him out a little bit,” the head coach said according to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier.
Purdue faces Ohio this Friday, then travels to Missouri in Week 3. They will open Big Ten play Sept. 23 in West Lafayette against Michigan.
Last season, Jones’ 616 yards and four rushing touchdowns led the Boilermakers. He was also fifth on the team with 32 receptions. Prior to his injury over the weekend, Jones didn’t record a carry or catch a pass.
Tario Fuller led the team in rushing Saturday with 29 yards. As a team, the Boilermakers ran for just 51 yards on 21 carries against the Cardinals’ defense.
Hurricane Irma pushes Memphis-UCF game from Saturday to Friday
Not suprisingly, another major weather event is impacting a portion of the college football world.
Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, is expected to make landfall in South Florida at some point this coming weekend. It was reported earlier today that the Memphis-UCF game scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando could possibly be moved up a day or two.
Not long after, that became official as the football program confirmed that the game has been moved to Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“The best option for ensuring this game is played is to move it to Friday night,” athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “With travel considerations, we had to make that decision today. I thank the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference for working with us to keep safety our top priority while finding a way to play this game.”
And, for those attending the game, there’s this note from the school’s release:
With the new game time, no tailgating will be permitted in any campus lot. First responders throughout Central Florida will be preparing for this Category 5 storm and UCF will not have the law enforcement resources needed to staff tailgating areas.
Additionally, fans who have tickets for this game but cannot attend due to the change can exchange those tickets for the East Carolina game Oct. 14.
Kevin Sumlin takes measured approach to A&M regent’s call for his immediate firing
Predictably, Sumlin was asked about the growing calls for his job in general and the regent’s rant specifically. Just as predictably, Sumlin was measured in his response.
“People are frustrated. I’m frustrated about a lot of things,” Sumlin said by way of ESPN.com. “I’m not real happy. I’m sure there are a lot of things being said about this program.
“Our focus is on us. That never changes. I’m not in the business of really paying attention to anything outside this program, or comments good or bad. My focus is on what we can do to be better. I don’t really have time to get involved in things that are said about the program or about me.”
In 2012, the first season for both Sumlin in College Station and the Aggies in the SEC, A&M went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Since then, they’ve gone a middling 33-20 and, more importantly, just 15-17 in the league. More to the point, the Aggies have finished fourth, sixth, fifth and fourth the past four seasons in the even-more hyper-competitive SEC West. An even finer point? They are 9-15 against divisional foes in the same span.
Should the trend of mediocrity continue, it won’t just be a lone regent calling for Sumlin’s head on a platter by season’s end.
Alabama still AP No. 1 as Penn State, Oklahoma move into Top 5
Not surprisingly, thanks to a handful of upsets and other developments, there’s been a bit of a shakeup in the Associated Press rankings.
In the latest AP Top 25 released Tuesday afternoon, Alabama, the preseason No. 1 that knocked off No. 3 Florida State Saturday night, maintained its stranglehold on the top spot. In fact, the Crimson Tide furthered tightened its grip as 60 of the 61 voters gave them No. 1 nods; they had 49 in the poll released before the start of the season.
No. 2 Ohio State was the only other team with a first-place vote (one).
FSU tumbled all the way to No. 10 with the loss to ‘Bama, while USC, with a closer-than-expected win over Western Michigan at home, fell two spots to No. 6. Taking over those spots in the Top Five are No. 4 Penn State (No. 6 in preseason poll) and No. 5 Oklahoma (No. 7).
The rest of the Top 10 is rounded out by No. 3 Clemson, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Wisconsin.
Washington was the biggest upward mover of the week, climbing from No. 24 to No. 20. Michigan also moved into the Top 10 from No. 11 after beating Florida, which fell from No. 17 to No. 22 after that loss.
There were two new additions to the poll this week: No. 23 TCU, No. 24 Notre Dame. Dropping out were No. 23 Texas and No. 25 Utah.
Once again, the only Group of Five team in the Top 25 is USF, which dropped from No. 19 to No. 21.