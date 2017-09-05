It’s official: Alabama-Miami to play in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The speculation has officially come to fruition.

In the middle of last month, reports surfaced that Alabama and Miami were in negotiations to play a future football game in Atlanta. Tuesday, it was announced that the two teams will meet in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the No. 2 Crimson Tide defeated the top-ranked Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl. The win gave UA its first national championship since 1979 and ended The U’s 29-game winning streak.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to open another season in Atlanta for the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Our team and our fans have always enjoyed playing in Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a fantastic competitive environment,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “This event always has the feel of a bowl game and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl staff has made it a first-class event. We have a lot of respect for Coach Richt and the Miami program, and we look forward to a great game in 2021.”

“We are excited to kick off the 2021 season against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams have great tradition. We are looking forward to the battle,” Saban’s counterpart, Mark Richt, said.

The Tide currently owns a 14-3 advantage in a series that dates back to 1941.

‘Bama has played in five previous Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, including a win over Florida State in Week 1 that pushed their record to 5-0 in the series. UA is also scheduled to play Duke in one of the two 2019 games.

The 2021 game will mark Miami’s first appearance.