Late rally, goal line stand pushes No. 25 Tennessee past Georgia Tech in double OT

By Zach BarnettSep 5, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT
Tennessee had defended 86 Georgia Tech runs on the night, the vast majority of them poorly. So what chance did the Volunteers have, facing a do-or-die 2-point conversion, clinging to a 42-41 lead in double overtime, of stopping the 87th run?

Somehow, some way, No. 25 Tennessee found a way to corral Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall at the line of scrimmage and secure a victory that seemed impossible just minutes prior.

Georgia Tech spent most of the evening with its offense on the field, trampling a Tennessee defense that spent six months preparing for an offense it had no chance of stopping. Making his first career start, Marshall set Georgia Tech quarterback records by carrying an astounding 44 times for 249 yards and five touchdowns, spearheading a Yellow Jackets offense that totaled 535 yards and six scores on a steady 6.2 yards per carry. The Jackets led 14-7 at halftime, accepted the ball to open the second half and promptly took complete control of the game with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that consumed nearly six minutes — nearly 20 percent of the available game time to that point.

After Tennessee (1-0) found pay dirt to pull within 21-14, Georgia Tech (0-1) again traversed the length of the field, moving 75 yards in a brief — for them — two minutes and 34 seconds, as a 6-yard Marshall run gave the Jackets a 28-14 lead with 13:08 remaining in the game.

But it was after that point, when much of the Big Orange faithful had had enough and departed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that the Tennessee offense refused to be stopped — particularly wide receiver Marquez Callaway and running back John Kelly. Callaway pulled Tennessee back within 28-21 after breaking a tackle and streaking 50 yards for a touchdown.

Still, Georgia Tech had a chance to put the game away with another methodical drive and appeared ready to do just that when J.J. Green slashed and dashed for a 36-yard gain to the Tennessee 7-yard line as the clock slunk below five minutes to play, but Rashaan Gaulden raced from behind to poke the ball free and Micah Abernathy hopped on it for the Vols. Tennessee needed seven plays to move the required 93 yards, with six of those plays and 87 of those yards coming from either Callaway or Kelly. Kelly (19 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns, with five grabs for 35 yards) touched it five times for 35 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown run, and Callaway (four grabs for 115 yards and two scores) caught a 40-yard bomb in double coverage. The combination of Callaway and Kelly carried another first-time starting quarterback in Quentin Dormady, who completed 20-of-37 throws for 221 yards and two touchdowns, but was much less efficient than this numbers showed when not throwing to Callaway or Kelly.

With the score now tied for the first time in the game, Georgia Tech had a second chance to put it away, moving 56 yards in 1:26 to set up a 37-yard field goal try for Shawn Davis. After his first attempt sailed far wide left, Davis’s second try was blocked.

With each defense appropriately gassed and disheartened, the two offense took turns slicing through their counterparts in overtime: Georgia Tech opened by scoring in five plays, and Tennessee answered in three. The Volunteers scored in three plays again at the top of the second frame, and Georgia Tech answered in four. Sensing his defense had no chance to stop Tennessee in the third overtime or in perpetuity, Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson put his offense back on the field to win it in double overtime. It felt like the right call at the time and still does now — in all, Georgia Tech converted 13-of-18 third downs, achieved 33 first downs to Tennessee’s 18 and possessed the ball for 41:27 — but Tennessee came up with its only stop of the night, the only one it needed.

 

Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel, DB Donovan Wilson undergo surgery

By Zach BarnettSep 4, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT
Texas A&M lost quarterback Nick Starkel and defensive back Donovan Wilson over the course of Sunday night’s 45-44 loss to UCLA, and those losses will continue in the coming weeks and months.

Kevin Sumlin announced during his weekly radio show that both players underwent surgery on Monday. While Sumlin did not say so himself, surgeries are typically season-ending procedures.

The bigger loss here is, obviously, Starkel. The redshirt freshman won the job out of camp, and his absence leaves the Aggies with no good options. Texas A&M turned to true freshman Kellen Mond on Sunday, who proved himself not ready for primetime in hitting just three of his 17 pass attempts in the midst of the Aggies’ second half collapse.

Texas A&M could also turn to fifth-year senior Jake Hubenak, who has considerably more experience both on the field and in Noel Mazzone‘s offense than Mond, with 13 appearances and one start to his credit. And yet, despite that experience, there is a reason the A&M coaches chose to play Starkel and Mond ahead of Hubenak.

Either way, Texas A&M has a couple of weeks to find out its quarterback without Starkel. The Aggies host Nicholls State and Louisiana-Lafayette over the next two weeks before SEC play begins with a must-win game against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.

Georgia Tech leading Tennessee at the half in Atlanta

By Zach BarnettSep 4, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT
In a game that has matched every bit of the passion and pageantry of its Saturday night predecessor, Georgia Tech owns a 14-7 lead over Tennessee at the half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets have owned the box score more than the scoreboard, forcing Tennessee into a Georgia Tech-styled half. After going three-and-out on its first two possessions, Georgia Tech strung together three consecutive lengthy drives to close the half. The first traveled 86 yards in 12 plays, happily consuming 6:51 of the clock, to put the Ramblin’ Wreck on the board first with a 1-yard TaQuon Marshall plunge with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Georgia Tech’s next drive moved 38 yards before a Marshall fumble, and its third possession made up for that miscue with a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ate another seven minutes of clock time, this time ending in a 1-yard KirVonte Benson run.

In all, Georgia Tech has registered 39 runs for 167 yards and two touchdowns while converting an astounding 8-of-11 third downs, which allowed the Yellow Jackets’ offense to stay on the field for 21:10 of the first 30 minutes.

As a result, Tennessee has been unable to establish a rhythm for first-time starting quarterback Quentin Dormady. The Vols ran the ball only eight times in the half, forcing Dormady to throw 20 times, completing eight for just 52 yards. Tennessee’s scoring drive came after the Marshall fumble, moving 46 yards in eight snaps to set up a 1-yard John Kelly run that tied the game at the 8:11 mark of the second quarter.

Georgia Tech will receive to open the second half.

Texas QB Shane Buechele suffered bruised shoulder in Maryland loss, still plans to play Saturday

By Zach BarnettSep 4, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT
Texas’s already disastrous loss to Maryland got a little bit worse on Monday when Tom Herman revealed that Shane Buechele suffered a bruised throwing shoulder.

Herman said Buechele wasn’t exactly sure when the injury occurred, but he knows it came when he hit the ground after throwing the ball away.

Buechele finished the game — he was 34-of-52 for 375 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — and woke up in pain on Sunday. True freshman Sam Ehlinger will take the first team reps at practice on Tuesday.

However, Herman said that if Buechele can play, he will play.”The doctors have said that rest is the best option right now and just to keep evaluating it every 24 hours or so,” Herman said, via the San Antonio Express-News. While Ehlinger, according to Herman, is not yet ready to play, he is close.

Wide receiver Jerrod Heard will take reps as the Longhorns’ second-string quarterback this week in case of emergency. Heard, of course, was Texas’s starting quarterback for most of the 2015 season, hitting 92-of-159 passes (57.9 percent) for 1,214 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Heard moved to wide receiver last season but has retained a package at quarterback under Herman; he carried once for four yards in the Maryland loss.

Texas faces San Jose State on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, LHN).

Report: No. 25 Tennessee to be without LB Austin Smith, WR Josh Smith vs. Georgia Tech

By Zach BarnettSep 4, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT
No. 25 Tennessee kicks off its season tonight against Georgia Tech, and the Vols got some bad news poured on top of their already existing pile of bad news.

Big Orange made the trip to Atlanta knowing it would be without middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland, Jr., who was lost for the season during fall camp to a knee injury, and left tackle Drew Richmond, who was suspended. Now, just ahead of kickoff, Knoxville News-Sentinel beat writer Blake Toppemeyer has reported that outside linebacker Austin Smith also will not play due to an undisclosed injury.

Additionally, wide receiver Josh Smith, who suffered a shoulder injury during fall camp, will be unavailable tonight. Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards a year ago.

But the headliner here is Austin Smith (no relation). A redshirt freshman from Buford, Ga., Smith was in line to start against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s triple option offense is a challenge for any defense, and doubly so for a defense playing without two of its starting linebackers.

The News-Sentinel reports sophomore Daniel Bituli could be in line to start for Smith at linebacker. He recorded nine tackles last season.