Maryland loses starting QB Tyrrell Pigrome to torn ACL

Unfortunately for the player and the football program, Tyrrell Pigrome‘s injury is as bad as initially feared.
In the second half of Maryland’s 51-41 upset of Texas Saturday, Pigrome went down with what looked to be a serious injury to his leg. Tuesday, D.J. Durkin confirmed that the quarterback has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee.
Obviously, the sophomore will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season.
Prior to his injury, Pigrome had thrown for 175 yards on 9-of-12 passing and added another 64 on the ground. He also accounted for three total touchdowns — two passing, one rushing.
With Pigrome out, Kasim Hill will get the start this weekend against FCS Towson State. The true freshman, a four-star 2017 signee, attempted the first three passes of his collegiate career after replacing Pigrome. He also scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown that pushed the Terps lead to 44-34.
Suffice to say, this weekend will mark Hill’s first start at this level.
A game wasn’t the only thing Purdue lost in Week 1.
Early in the second quarter of what turned into a 35-28 loss to No. 16 Louisville, Markell Jones was injured on a kickoff return that, to add insult to literal injury, ended with a lost fumble. As a result of the knee injury, Jeff Brohm confirmed Monday that the running back will miss a “couple of weeks or more” of game action.
“He’s had a good fall camp and he’s really been into it, so it’s unfortunate that this has knocked him out a little bit,” the head coach said according to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier.
Purdue faces Ohio this Friday, then travels to Missouri in Week 3. They will open Big Ten play Sept. 23 in West Lafayette against Michigan.
Last season, Jones’ 616 yards and four rushing touchdowns led the Boilermakers. He was also fifth on the team with 32 receptions. Prior to his injury over the weekend, Jones didn’t record a carry or catch a pass.
Tario Fuller led the team in rushing Saturday with 29 yards. As a team, the Boilermakers ran for just 51 yards on 21 carries against the Cardinals’ defense.
Not suprisingly, another major weather event is impacting a portion of the college football world.
Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, is expected to make landfall in South Florida at some point this coming weekend. It was reported earlier today that the Memphis-UCF game scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando could possibly be moved up a day or two.
Not long after, that became official as the football program confirmed that the game has been moved to Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“The best option for ensuring this game is played is to move it to Friday night,” athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “With travel considerations, we had to make that decision today. I thank the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference for working with us to keep safety our top priority while finding a way to play this game.”
And, for those attending the game, there’s this note from the school’s release:
With the new game time, no tailgating will be permitted in any campus lot. First responders throughout Central Florida will be preparing for this Category 5 storm and UCF will not have the law enforcement resources needed to staff tailgating areas.
Additionally, fans who have tickets for this game but cannot attend due to the change can exchange those tickets for the East Carolina game Oct. 14.
It’s been a rough last few months both on and off the field for Kevin Sumlin.
Earlier in the offseason, the Texas A&M head coach’s boss very publicly put Sumlin on the hot seat entering the 2017 season. Then Sunday, following an embarrassing come-from-ahead loss to UCLA, a university went on a social media rant, very publicly calling for the immediate firing.
Predictably, Sumlin was asked about the growing calls for his job in general and the regent’s rant specifically. Just as predictably, Sumlin was measured in his response.
“People are frustrated. I’m frustrated about a lot of things,” Sumlin said by way of ESPN.com. “I’m not real happy. I’m sure there are a lot of things being said about this program.
“Our focus is on us. That never changes. I’m not in the business of really paying attention to anything outside this program, or comments good or bad. My focus is on what we can do to be better. I don’t really have time to get involved in things that are said about the program or about me.”
In 2012, the first season for both Sumlin in College Station and the Aggies in the SEC, A&M went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Since then, they’ve gone a middling 33-20 and, more importantly, just 15-17 in the league. More to the point, the Aggies have finished fourth, sixth, fifth and fourth the past four seasons in the even-more hyper-competitive SEC West. An even finer point? They are 9-15 against divisional foes in the same span.
Should the trend of mediocrity continue, it won’t just be a lone regent calling for Sumlin’s head on a platter by season’s end.
Not surprisingly, thanks to a handful of upsets and other developments, there’s been a bit of a shakeup in the Associated Press rankings.
In the latest AP Top 25 released Tuesday afternoon, Alabama, the preseason No. 1 that knocked off No. 3 Florida State Saturday night, maintained its stranglehold on the top spot. In fact, the Crimson Tide furthered tightened its grip as 60 of the 61 voters gave them No. 1 nods; they had 49 in the poll released before the start of the season.
No. 2 Ohio State was the only other team with a first-place vote (one).
FSU tumbled all the way to No. 10 with the loss to ‘Bama, while USC, with a closer-than-expected win over Western Michigan at home, fell two spots to No. 6. Taking over those spots in the Top Five are No. 4 Penn State (No. 6 in preseason poll) and No. 5 Oklahoma (No. 7).
The rest of the Top 10 is rounded out by No. 3 Clemson, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Wisconsin.
Washington was the biggest upward mover of the week, climbing from No. 24 to No. 20. Michigan also moved into the Top 10 from No. 11 after beating Florida, which fell from No. 17 to No. 22 after that loss.
There were two new additions to the poll this week: No. 23 TCU, No. 24 Notre Dame. Dropping out were No. 23 Texas and No. 25 Utah.
Once again, the only Group of Five team in the Top 25 is USF, which dropped from No. 19 to No. 21.