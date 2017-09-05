Maryland loses starting QB Tyrrell Pigrome to torn ACL

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Unfortunately for the player and the football program, Tyrrell Pigrome‘s injury is as bad as initially feared.

In the second half of Maryland’s 51-41 upset of Texas Saturday, Pigrome went down with what looked to be a serious injury to his leg. Tuesday, D.J. Durkin confirmed that the quarterback has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Obviously, the sophomore will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Prior to his injury, Pigrome had thrown for 175 yards on 9-of-12 passing and added another 64 on the ground. He also accounted for three total touchdowns — two passing, one rushing.

With Pigrome out, Kasim Hill will get the start this weekend against FCS Towson State. The true freshman, a four-star 2017 signee, attempted the first three passes of his collegiate career after replacing Pigrome. He also scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown that pushed the Terps lead to 44-34.

Suffice to say, this weekend will mark Hill’s first start at this level.