Auburn to get Kam Pettway back from suspension for Clemson, but might not have Kerryon Johnson

It appears that, for the second consecutive week, Auburn will be at less than full strength in its backfield.
Shortly before last Saturday’s win over Georgia Southern, it was confirmed that Kam Pettway, along with teammates Sean White and Kyle Davis, had been suspended for the opener for violating unspecified team rules. Tuesday, Gus Malzahn confirmed that Pettway, the fourth-leading rusher in the SEC last season despite losing three games to injury, will be “fresh and ready to go” for the huge Week 2 matchup at No. 3 Clemson.
On the flip side is Kerryon Johnson, who started in place of the suspended Pettway in the opener but was injured in the second quarter of the win. Malzahn declined to discuss the specifics of the injury, although it’s believed to be a right hamstring issue.
As for the running back’s availability for the game against the ACC’s Tigers, the head coach said the team is “hopeful” but won’t know for sure until later in the week.
Johnson, who was second on the team last season with 895 yards, ran for 136 yards on 16 carries in the opener. That tied for the team-high with Kam Martin, who did his damage in two fewer carries.