Decision on USF-UConn game expected soon

Yet another game could very well be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

South Florida is scheduled to travel to UConn for the noon ET AAC opener for both teams Saturday. However, because of the powerful storm headed toward the state of Florida, UConn confirmed that, along with their league office, both universities are reviewing any and all contingency plans.

Those options include moving up the kickoff time or outright canceling the contest. As the two teams do not have a common bye date on which to reschedule, postponing it and playing it at a later date this season is not an option.

Per UConn’s release, a final decision is expected within the next 24 hours.

Tuesday, it was announced that the Memphis-UCF game, originally scheduled for Saturday, had been moved to Friday in Orlando ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to make landfall in the state sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday. Wednesday, Miami announced that, much to the chagrin of its opponent, its game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro had been canceled and will not be rescheduled, at least not this year.

Also Wednesday, both Florida and Florida State announced that the start times for their home games against Northern Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, have been moved up to noon ET.

Additionally, it was reported overnight Florida International’s game against Alcorn State will not be played at Miami’s Riccardo Silva Stadium. To where the game will be moved, or if it’s even played, remains to be seen as the school has made no official announcement one way or the other.

It was announced Tuesday that all classes at FIU had been canceled and would remain that way through the rest of the week. The university itself will be closed down totally beginning Thursday.

UPDATED 4:24 p.m. ET: It was confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the time of kickoff has been moved from noon ET to 10:30 a.m. ET.