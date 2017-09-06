Getty Images

Decision on USF-UConn game expected within next 24 hours

By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yet another game could very well be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

South Florida is scheduled to travel to UConn for the noon ET AAC opener for both teams Saturday.  However, because of the powerful storm headed toward the state of Florida, UConn confirmed that, along with their league office, both universities are reviewing any and all contingency plans.

Those options include moving up the kickoff time or outright canceling the contest.  As the two teams do not have a common bye date on which to reschedule, postponing it and playing it at a later date this season is not an option.

Per UConn’s release, a final decision is expected within the next 24 hours.

Tuesday, it was announced that the Memphis-UCF game, originally scheduled for Saturday, had been moved to Friday in Orlando ahead of the hurricane, which is expected to make landfall in the state sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday.  Wednesday, Miami announced that, much to the chagrin of its opponent, its game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro had been canceled and will not be rescheduled, at least not this year.

Also Wednesday, both Florida and Florida State announced that the start times for their home games against Northern Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively, have been moved up to noon ET.

Additionally, it was reported overnight Florida International’s game against Alcorn State will not be played at Miami’s Riccardo Silva Stadium.  To where the game will be moved, or if it’s even played, remains to be seen as the school has made no official announcement one way or the other.

It was announced Tuesday that all classes at FIU had been canceled and would remain that way through the rest of the week.  The university itself will be closed down totally beginning Thursday.

WATCH: father-son Alabama fans arrested for fighting at Florida State game

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT
5 Comments

Things weren’t pretty on the field at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday, and things got even uglier in the stands.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Charles Kraver and his son, Charles Kraver Jr., both from Alabama, were arrested on multiple battery charges following a pair of incidents during the Alabama-Florida State game.  Both incidents were caught on video, with the first showing the younger Kraver throwing several punches at FSU fans in the stands and the second, after the two had been removed from their seats, appears to show the older Kraver violently throwing a woman to the ground as they, along with security, made their way through a concourse.

That unidentified female was transported away from the stadium via ambulance and reportedly forced to spend the night in the hospital because of a head injury.

The Atlanta television station reported that the fight in the stands started after a verbal argument about the game escalated.  At this time, no other individuals have been arrested in connection to the incidents.

Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Sam Darnold as Bovada’s Heisman favorite

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, that certainly didn’t long. At all.

Throughout the offseason and on into the start of summer camps, Sam Darnold has been Bovada.lv‘s prohibitive favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy. Exactly one week ago, in fact, the USC QB was a 9/2 favorite; nobody else was closer than 7/1.

Following an uneven performance, to be kind, in Week 1 — he didn’t throw a touchdown and had two passes picked off against a MAC school at home — Bovada now has Darnold at 6/1.  That leaves the potential first pick of the 2018 NFL draft looking up at someone in this wagering race for the first time in a handful of months.

And the new favorite? Reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. The Louisville quarterback, at 15/2 a week ago, is now at 4/1 after accounting for nearly 500 yards of offense (378 passing, 107 rushing) in a road win over Purdue. Behind Jackson and Darnold is Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who held steady at 7-1.

Making the biggest move up is Josh Rosen. In UCLA’s historic come-from-behind win over Texas A&M, the junior completed 35-of-59 passes for a career-high 491 yards and four touchdown passes; he’s now at 8/1 compared to 25/1 a handful of days ago. Another significant jump was made by Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who went from 25/1 in late August to 9/1 in early September.

Below is the latest set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv.

Arkansas St. statement indicates Miami had option to play Friday night, chose not to travel

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT
2 Comments

Wednesday morning, Miami announced that, because of Hurricane Irma, its game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro had been canceled and, because the teams don’t share a bye week the remainder of the season, won’t be made up this year.  During a radio interview, athletic director Blake James indicated that ASU was “frustrated” by the decision to cancel.

A statement from James’ counterpart released a short time later publicly confirmed said frustration.

According to ASU AD Terry Mohajir, the pertinent parties involved, including the Sun Belt Conference office and ESPN, which was broadcasting the game, gave the two schools “the option to move the game and broadcast to Friday night, which gave the University of Miami an alternative.” “Ultimately, the Miami administration made the decision not to travel,” Mohajir added.

Below is the statement, in its entirety:

Having lived in Palm Beach County for seven years, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone in South Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Over the past 24 hours I had numerous exchanges with University of Miami Athletics Director Blake James, offering to make additional accommodations for his players and program to assist them with their trip to Memphis and Jonesboro. This morning I spoke with Blake (James), who informed me their team will not be making the trip to Jonesboro to play in our game this Saturday.

I appreciate the Sun Belt Conference office, Commissioner Karl Benson and ESPN’s work to give us the option to move the game and broadcast to Friday night, which gave the University of Miami an alternative. Ultimately, the Miami administration made the decision not to travel.

We are currently working through all the variables associated with the game not being played. We will keep the fan base and media updated as we know more.

While the frustration is understandable — this would’ve been the biggest home football game in the university’s history — it pales in comparison to what the people of South Florida are preparing to go through as Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that’s one of the largest in recorded history, is expected to make landfall this weekend.  Some perspective through the frustration is certainly in order.  After all, it’s just a football game, regardless of how big of one it is from your end of the lens.

Cam Newton effusive in praise of QB brother who led biggest point-spread upset ever

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
1 Comment

For one of the few times in his life, Cam Newton has been upstaged by a sibling. And, not surprisingly, the former Auburn star and Heisman Trophy winner is more than OK with that.

Howard University, an HBCU in Washington D.C., went out to Las Vegas this past weekend as a 45-point underdog to UNLV. Led in large part by Caylin Newton, Cam’s younger brother, the FCS school stunned the Rebels in a 43-40 win that serves as the biggest point-spread upset in college football history.

Tuesday, Newton had plenty to say about the size of the heart his 5-11, 194-pound brother possesses — and the fact that he actually has a first name as well.

“I’ve got my hands full of trying to follow up a great performance by him,” Cam Newton said according to ESPN.com. “I just see all of the notoriety he’s been getting. I’ve just been seeing a lot of, ‘Cam Newton’s little brother. Cam Newton’s little brother.’

“I would just prefer his name be Caylin. He’s deserved that right.’ …

“He’s a very undersized quarterback. But yet, it doesn’t measure the heart that he has, what he brings to the table. He has that ‘it’ factor to have guys follow him. That’s what you want in your quarterback.”

And, it seems, it was lessons learned from the older brother that the younger brother took to heart and paid dividends for both the player and his team.

“You can tell your kids everything they’re about to go through, but as soon as they go through it they’re like, ‘Man, I remember you telling me,’ ” he said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I told you.'”